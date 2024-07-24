Baby Deadpool popcorn bucket is even better than the Wolverine one

Deadpool & Wolverine will be released in theaters on July 25 and MCU fans can’t wait to celebrate this iconic crossover with a trip to the movies and another insane popcorn bucket.

If you’re planning on grabbing some swag to see Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman on the big screen, the good news is that Regal Cinemas has exclusive merch on sale.

This merch includes a huge novelty Baby Deadpool popcorn bucket and drinks holder, and this exclusive item will likely be a big hit with fans. Maybe even more so than the already popular Wolverine one.

Where can I get the Baby Deadpool popcorn bucket?

This highly anticipated Merc with a Mouth merch will only be available at Regal Cinemas while stocks last, and with a capacity of 40 ounces of soda and 105 ounces of popcorn, this thing is huge.

Shaped like Baby Deadpool in a chair at the movies, the Babypool combo container is priced at $39.99 without snacks or $49.99 with an added small combo. Plus, Regal Crown Club (RCC) members who purchase this collectible item in the theater will earn 3X credits.

Viewers couldn’t believe the quality of this popcorn bucket, with one person noting: “This is fire, not gonna lie.”

Others were trying to find out how much the item costs, as they anticipated that it would likely sell on eBay for upwards of $200.

Some people even joked that since this popcorn bucket is so huge, it should strap to the owner’s chest like a real-life baby carrier.

Although Baby Deadpool or ‘Babypool’ has not yet appeared in Deadpool 1 or 2 (or anywhere else in the MCU), this popcorn bucket could be an easter egg for a scene in the upcoming film.

Other Deadpool & Wolverine popcorn buckets will also be on sale

For Marvel fans who can’t decide between Wolverine and Deadpool, a figural tin featuring both characters filled to the brim with fresh, buttery popcorn will be available for $29.00.

A traditional container set with a 32-ounce drink cup with a topper and 230-ounce popcorn bucket inclusive of movie snacks will also be on sale for $34.99.

No images have yet been released of these additional popcorn buckets, so it seems that Regal is keeping these as a surprise for moviegoers on the day.

Other collectibles available from Regal Cinemas

Entertainment Weekly There will be other merch up for grabs at Regal Theaters.

But, that’s not all. People who visit Regal Cinemas from July 25 to July 28 will get some free collectibles with their trip to the theater. Regal guests will receive a mini-poster for attending a 4DX screening, an exclusive collectible ticket for an IMAX viewing, or a limited-edition patch for a ScreenX showtime.

Finally, to celebrate the release of the highly anticipated film, 22 Regal locations across the country will be hosting 24 Hours of Deadpool with around-the-clock showtimes in all formats including 3D, 4DX, IMAX, and ScreenX to celebrate the opening day of the movie.

It’s likely that a lot of these collectibles will sell out and different theaters will have varying stock levels, so it’s best to ring ahead to your local theater to save disappointment on the day.

This isn’t the only outrageous popcorn bucket that we’ve been blessed with in 2024, this one for Dune 2 had an unfortunate design.