Deadpool and Wolverine runtime reveals it’s the longest Deadpool movie ever

Deadpool & Wolverine is set to mark a new beginning for the MCU, but it will also mark a huge first for the Deadpool franchise.

While there’s a ton of cameos and Easter eggs for audiences to be excited about, they can also get hyped for the movie’s runtime, which will be the longest ever for the trilogy series.

CBR reported that the runtime for Deadpool & Wolverine clocks in at about 127 minutes or 2 hours and 7 minutes.

In contrast, the first Deadpool movie had a runtime of 108 minutes (1 hour and 48 minutes) and Deadpool 2 comes in at 119 minutes (1 hour and 59 minutes).

Though this runtime could be subject to change as Marvel Studios has not officially announced it yet, the outlet did confirm it was shown on AMC theater’s website before the company took it down.

It would make sense for Deadpool & Wolverine to be longer than the first two Deadpool movies as the third film has a lot of ground to cover.

Not only will be introducing Deadpool, Wolverine, and other original X-Men to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time, but its multiverse plot could also feature a host of other MCU characters.

If Marvel Studios keeps this runtime (including any post-credits scenes), Deadpool & Wolverine will become the 17th longest Marvel movie, coming just behind Spider-Man: Far From Home at 129 minutes (2 hours and 9 minutes).

Deadpool & Wolverine slashes into theaters on July 26. In the meantime, find out if Deadpool can beat Wolverine, check out our ranking of the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, and find out how much of the MCU you need to watch beforehand.