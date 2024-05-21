Deadpool & Wolverine will “sidestep” Marvel’s longest tradition

Deadpool & Wolverine is set to break some of the long-established rules held by other Marvel movies, including one of their longest traditions: having a post-credits scene.

A new disclaimer for Deadpool & Wolverine narrated by star Ryan Reynolds revealed that the upcoming Marvel movie is making a change: it won’t have a post-credits scene that fans can stick around for.

“We’re very excited to be joining you July 26… But we should set the table correctly,” Reynolds said.

“This film is as paper-thin as a sequel to Battlefield Earth. We’re mostly going to beat each other senseless, make enemies with Disney, tell a few dick jokes, make a few jokes at my expense, make a lot of jokes at Hugh’s expense, and completely sidestep Marvel’s mandated after-credits sequence, which if you haven’t figured it out yet, is always just a commercial for another movie which will invariably end with a commercial for another movie.

“So sit back, relax, let us lower your IQ and raise your heart rate while we travel to a vapid Dreamland, a place where grown men and grown women walk around in tights, and act like it’s not a giant cultural cry for help. This is cinema.”

Since Iron Man’s release in 2008, Marvel Cinematic Universe movies have shown a pre-, mid-, or post-credits scene to set up the next.

The only one that did none of these things is Avengers: Endgame, as the movie was seen as the finale of the Infinity Saga and technically had nothing to set up for new movies.

This choice to not have a post-credits scene does make sense. It will be the only movie put out by the studio this year, and it already has the huge task of showcasing a ton of Deadpool 3 cameos and Easter eggs, so it doesn’t need the added pressure of a post-credits scene.

Plus, the next movie after Deadpool and Wolverine will be 2025’s Captain America: Brave New World and the movie has zero ties to that film so there’s nothing to set up for it.

This all said… Reynolds could be bluffing. Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld hyped up the threequel’s “mind-blowing” post-credits scene in April, so who knows what could happen.

Deadpool and Wolverine slashes into theaters on July 26. You can find out how much of the MCU you need to watch beforehand, read about if Deadpool can beat Wolverine, and check out our ranking of the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies.