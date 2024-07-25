Deadpool & Wolverine’s original title was so bad Marvel changed it last minute

Ryan Reynolds claims Marvel changed the original title for Deadpool & Wolverine right before the Super Bowl trailer because it was not good.

As far as titles go, Deadpool & Wolverine seems a fitting name considering the third Deadpool film stars both characters.

However, Ryan Reynolds has revealed that another title almost graced the big screen instead. The movie initially bore the name of Deadpool and Friends, according to comments made by Reynolds during a Jimmy Kimmel Live interview.

He told the audience (via ScreenTime), “The movie was originally called Deadpool and Friends. I am actually not joking.”

The actor explained that shortly before the trailer debuted at Super Bowl LVIII in February 2024, “…the title leaked and we looked at it and listened, and they f***ing hated that title. And we were not feeling so good about that anymore.”

As a result, Deadpool’s third movie did away with the “Friends” moniker and added “Wolverine” to the title.

Thematically speaking, Deadpool and Friends did make sense to a certain degree. Wolverine does not count as the Merc’s only ally in the film, given the inclusion of characters such as Colossus, Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Blind Al, and more.

Plus, to the delight of fans, the MCU movie is also confirmed to feature a whole host of interesting Deadpool variants, including the likes of Dogpool, Kidpool, and Lady Deadpool.

Deadpool & Wolverine, its past title drama aside, is on track to make history for the long-running MCU saga. The mega franchise currently sits at a box office earnings total of $29.7 billion after 33 film releases.

Notably, Deadpool’s newest outing is expected to put the cinematic universe at the $30 billion mark during its first weekend in theaters.

Deadpool & Wolverine slashes into theaters on Friday, July 26, 2024.