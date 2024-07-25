Deadpool & Wolverine has secret message in the credits you might have missed

As well as sticking around for the post-credits scene(s), there’s an extra reason to wait until the very end of Deadpool & Wolverine – a hidden credits message. Warning: Spoilers ahead!

When it comes to Marvel movies, it’s a given you can’t leave your seat until the theater lights come back on. Known for their Easter eggs and attention to detail, Deadpool & Wolverine is no exception.

It also makes sense that the focus will be on post-credit scenes. All the excitement for a potential reveal means smaller nuggets of gold might get lost along the way, and there’s definitely one you don’t want to miss this time.

Article continues after ad

If you read the special thanks section of the Deadpool & Wolverine credits, you’ll notice there’s space for one Truthful Timmy, the Blowjob Queen of Saskatoon.

It’s a rogue nickname, but one that’s mentioned midway through the new movie by Deadpool himself.

Article continues after ad

While fleeing from Cassandra Nova in Nicepool’s beaten-up Honda, Deadpool explains to Wolverine that he doesn’t quite know if the TVA can fix his universe – and restore this variant to some kind of glory – he was just making an “educated wish.”

Article continues after ad

He goes on to add “They call me ‘The Merc with the Mouth.’ They don’t call me ‘Truthful Timmy, the Blowjob Queen of Saskatoon.”’

According to the end credits, maybe this isn’t actually true. In order to see the special thanks, fans will need to stay towards the very end, as it appears in the final section.

Before fans get that far, there’s plenty of cameos and carefully placed details to Wade through (pun intended), and that approach has divided critic opinion.

Article continues after ad

In our own review, we described the movie as “giddy, gruesome, and more emotional than you’d expect. Its issues play second fiddle to the nostalgia and shameless joy you’ll feel in the cinema.”

Article continues after ad

Meanwhile, David Ehrlich at Indiewire disagrees: “Deadpool & Wolverine squeezes a ton of mileage from turning the memories of 20th Century Fox into an island of misfit toys — one that allows some of the biggest punchlines and abandoned promises.”

Find out more about the film’s age rating, Wolverine’s origins, and whether Spider-Man shows up for good measure.