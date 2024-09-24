Is Jason Bourne 6 real and coming out in 2025? New trailer explained

Jesus Christ, it’s Jason Bourne 6 – at least according to a new trailer on YouTube that claims a new entry in the franchise is coming out in 2026. Prepare to be disappointed.

The Bourne franchise has produced some of the best action movies of all time. Based on Robert Ludlum’s acclaimed novels, the movies (mostly) follow Matt Damon’s titular assassin, an amnesiac who pieces his identity back together and discovers his involvement in a larger conspiracy.

The series kicked off with 2002’s The Bourne Identity (incredible), followed by 2004’s The Bourne Supremacy (great) and initially concluding with 2007’s The Bourne Ultimatum (amazing). It returned with 2012’s The Bourne Legacy and 2016’s Jason Bourne, two follow-ups that failed to earn the same acclaim.

Now, a trailer has led people to believe that a sixth film is coming out in 2026 – but is it true?

Jason Bourne 6 trailer is fake

Jason Bourne 6 isn’t coming out in 2026, and the trailer you’ve seen on YouTube is completely fake.

Unfortunately, you’ve been duped by KH Studio, a YouTube channel specializing “concept trailers” – in other words, they’re never official trailers.

If you look at their videos, you’ll find some for projects that are actually happening (Nobody 2, the live-action remake of How to Train Your Dragon, 28 Years Later), but they’re all made with a mixture of existing footage and AI.

For example, if you thought Forrest Gump 2 was in the works, they’re to blame.

The channel is open about this, but it constantly fools people and leaves them excited (or angry) for nothing. “Not again… They should be happy that they could do a good movie, and move on to SOMETHING DIFFERENT,” one user commented.

“How long can they continue to milk this dead cow?” another wrote. Well, don’t worry – it’s not happening any time soon.

Will another Bourne movie happen?

A sixth Bourne movie is in the “early stages of development”, but it’s unclear if it’ll ever be released.

Universal Pictures

Jason Bourne was a financial success, grossing $415 million worldwide against a $120 million budget – not an enormous hit, but profitable. However, its reception with critics and fans alike was mixed, with both scores on Rotten Tomatoes sitting at 55%.

In 2017, Damon told the Toronto Sun: “This last one didn’t do as well as the one we did 10 years ago, so maybe people are done with the character.”

He didn’t rule out a return, but insisted they would need to “figure out a good story… it would have to be a pretty incredible story to get us all back on the horse.”

USA Network Treadstone, a Bourne TV show, was axed in 2020

Two years later, franchise producer Ben Smith revealed to CinemaBlend that another film was in the works, and that it’d connect to Treadstone, a TV series set in the world of Bourne… that’s since been canceled.

In 2023, a sixth film was reported to be in development with All Quiet on the Western Front director Edward Berger at the helm. Earlier this year, Damon addressed the project, telling Variety: ” I would love to work with him, so he’s working on it.

“Look, I’m as anxious as you are to see if this thing [happens] — I hope it’s great and that we can do it. At a certain point somebody is going to need to take it over. I’m not getting any younger.”

That’s everything we know about Jason Bourne 6. In the meantime, check out our list of new movies you can watch this month.