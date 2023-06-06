Bottoms: Release date, cast, trailer, and more

Here’s everything you need to know about the new comedy film Bottoms, from its release date, cast, trailer, and more.

Meeting girls as a queer woman in high school can be super hard. Where do you go? Which clubs do you join? How do you know if a girl wants to kiss you?

Thankfully, the new, bloody queer film Bottoms is here to guide our queer, female-presenting youth on how to meet the girl of your dreams through the most unorthodox ways possible.

If you’re a fan of Fight Club, young queer women finding themselves, feminism, and absurd humor, then Bottoms should be on your list of movies to see this summer.

But, before you see it, here’s everything you need to know about the new comedy film Bottoms from its release date, cast, trailer, and more.

Bottoms will be punching its way into theaters on August 25, 2023.

The film was written and directed by Emma Seligman, a Canadian whose best for known for their other acclaimed movie Shiva Baby, which follows a a college student that attends a Jewish funeral service with her parents where she has an awkward encounter with her sugar daddy and her ex-girlfriend.

Bottoms cast: Who’s in it?

Bottoms features a cast of more indie known actors who have broken into the mainstream lately and some newly found talent. Check out the list below:

Rachel Sennott as PJ

Ayo Edebiri as Josie

Havana Rose Liu as Isabel

Kaia Gerber as Brittany

Nicholas Galitzine as Jeff

Dagmara Domińczyk

Marshawn Lynch as Mr. G

Ruby Cruz as Hazel

Miles Fowler as Tim

This wasn’t Sennott’s first time working with Seligaman, as she co-wrote Bottoms with them and also starred in Shiva Baby. Sennott can also be seen in Bodies, Bodies, Bodies and the Max’s scandalous show The Idol. Her co-star, Edebiri, is currently juggling a ton of TV roles as she’s a featured cast member in Big Mouth, The Bear, and Abbott Elementary.

The other most notable cast member is Kaia Gerber, who is the daughter of world renowned super model Cindy Crawford. This will be Gerber’s second leading role as she also also starred in the American Horror Story spinoffs, American Horror Stories and American Horror Story: Double Feature.

Is there a trailer for Bottoms?

A trailer for Bottoms came out on June 6, 2023. Check it out below:

Two socially awkward friends start a fight club of sorts in order to train their fellow female classmates to fend off unwanted advances while also trying to grow closer to their cheerleader crushes.

Bottoms plot: What’s it about?

The official movie synopsis reads: “Two unpopular, queer high school students start a fight club to have sex before graduation.”

The two encounter a lot of shenanigans along on the way including dumb, violet football players, incredibly accepting teachers, surprise first kisses, and a ton of punches to the face.

Bottoms premieres August 25, 2023. In the meantime, you can check out more of our upcoming movie coverage in the hubs below:

