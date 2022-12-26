Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at cameron.frew@dexerto.com.

The Witcher Blood Origin hit Netflix this Christmas, and its post-credits scene contains a significant tease for the future of the show – so, let’s get into what happens and what it means.

Set thousands of years before the time of Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer, The Witcher: Blood Origin revolves around the making of the first Witcher and the “conjunction of the spheres… when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one.”

As it’s a prequel, don’t expect Henry Cavill to show up – really, don’t. Joey Batey makes a brief appearance as Jaskier, requested by Seanchai to “sing a song back to life”, but that’s it.

So, what happens in the show’s post-credits scene, and what does it mean for The Witcher?

The Witcher Blood Origin post-credits scene explained

In the post-credits scene, we see Avallac’h watching Ciri from afar during Season 1 of The Witcher.

Avallac’h, played by Samuel Blenkin, is an elven sage who appears in The Witcher 3: Blood Hunt and the book. In the show, he’s enlisted by Merwyn as her protector and spy after defending her from an attacker.

In The Witcher Season 1, we saw a young Ciri disguised as a young boy playing in the street with other kids. At one point, she glanced over to a doorway that appeared to be empty – however, we now know who stood there: Avallac’h.

Netflix

Dressed in a blue cloak, he looks over her with a slightly sinister look on his face – however, it’s far too soon for her to intervene, as she’s yet to develop her abilities that’ll allow her to tap into the power of the monoliths.

During Blood Origin, we see Avallac’h researching the monoliths, and he tells Merwyn they may allow someone to “travel through time itself.”

This indicates Avallac’h has worked out how to travel thousands of years ahead to find Ciri, a descendant of Eile, who got pregnant with Fjall’s baby just before his transformation into the first Witcher.

When she’s still pregnant, Ithlinne tells Eile: “The lark’s seed shall carry forth the first note of a song that ends all time, and one of her blood shall sing the last.”

Going off this post-credits scene, it appears Avallac’h may re-appear in Season 3 as somewhat of a mentor to Ciri. The question is: will her powers be used for good, or will The Witcher end with the Continent born anew… again?

In an interview with Digital Spy, showrunner Lauren Hissrich explained: “We talked about that end-piece a lot, because we learn, of course, that Avallac’h has been tracking Ciri through her whole life, through these worlds, through the spheres. We learn that later in The Witcher.”

“We thought it would be a really nice nod to fans if we took this moment that everyone knows from Season 1, where she turns and looks in a doorway, and we put Avallac’h there instead.

“And I think it’s just this great sort of Easter egg. It’s like: if you know, you know. And you know that it will come back up later. And if you don’t, it’s just a great, little mystery.“

The Witcher: Blood Origin is on Netflix now. You can check out our review here, and the rest of our coverage here. You can also read more about Season 3 here.