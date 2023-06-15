Black Mirror Season 6: Full cast & every episode explained

Get ready to plug in, because Black Mirror Season 6 is streaming on Netflix now – so, we’ve explained all of the episodes and broken down each twisted chapter’s cast and characters.

A sinisterly sly streaming service using AI to turn people’s livelihoods into drama, a quiet Scottish town playing host to our insatiable hunger for grim true-crime stories, and the horrible woes of fame and paparazzi – yep, Black Mirror is back.

In our review, we said Charlie Brooker remains “one of the most exciting writers in the TV landscape… it’s delightfully bleak, and another triumphant entry to the dystopian saga.”

If you’ve already binged the lot and want to know a bit more about the cast, or perhaps you’re wanting an explainer of what happened in the episodes, we’ve got you covered.

Black Mirror Season 6 cast and characters

Black Mirror is an anthology series, meaning each episode has a brand-new standalone cast and story. There’s a mixture of famous stars and fresh-faced actors in Season 6, so here’s the cast for each episode:

Black Mirror Season 6 explainers

Some Black Mirror episodes are more straightforward than others. ‘The National Anthem’ had a simple premise (a politician forced to have sex with a pig), while others like ‘White Bear’ and ‘Playtest’ linger longer in your head as you work them out. So, we’ve broken down and explained every episode in Black Mirror Season 6:

We’ve also got track lists for every episode – check out our guide to the full soundtrack and songs in Black Mirror Season 6 here.

Black Mirror Season 6 is streaming now. Check out any of our other coverage here.