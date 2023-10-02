Beyonce Renaissance movie: Release date, tickets & more

Look around, everybody on mute – or at least that’s what fans attending the Beyonce Renaissance movie will be hoping for when it’s released later this year.

If Beyonce fans didn’t get in-person tickets for her stadium world tour, there’s a high chance they’ve seen some of the numerous clips posted on social media.

Following the hype for Taylor Swift’s Era Tour movie, the singer has announced that the Renaissance tour is also getting a theatrical release, meaning that viewers can cinematically experience the concert in its entirety.

Article continues after ad

With the tour itself now drawing to a close in the U.S., here’s everything we know about the Beyonce Renaissance movie, including release date, trailer, ticket sales, and more.

Article continues after ad

The Beyonce Renaissance movie will be released on December 1, 2023.

Officially titled RENAISSANCE: A Film by Beyoncé, the movie’s release statement reads “The theatrical concert experience will descend upon thousands of movie theaters, with RENAISSANCE set to officially open in the United States, Canada, and Mexico beginning Friday, December 1, 2023. Additional global cities will be announced at a later date.”

Article continues after ad

Plans for a wider international release are still yet to be announced.

Does the Beyonce Renaissance movie have trailer?

Yes. You can watch the full trailer for the Beyonce Renaissance movie below:

As per the additional synopsis “RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ accentuates the journey of RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR, from its inception, to the opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri. It is about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Received with extraordinary acclaim, Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR created a sanctuary for freedom, and shared joy, for more than 2.7 million fans.

How to get tickets for Beyonce Renaissance movie

Just like Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour movie, North American fans can purchase tickets for the Beyonce Renaissance movie through chains including AMC theaters, RMC, and Cinemark.

Although advance tickets for the film can now be purchased, demand has already caused AMC to introduce queues for popular screenings.

So far, the movie is set to play Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays for a minimum four week run. Multiple showtimes are planned throughout the day.

Article continues after ad

For North American fans, tickets will start at $22 plus tax. The film is also available to watch at IMAX and other premium large-format screen options.

Article continues after ad

That’s everything we know about the Beyonce Renaissance movie. Find out what other films are coming up below:

Killers of the Flower Moon | Five Nights at Freddy’s | Dune: Part Two | The Marvels | Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes