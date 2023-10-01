Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour Film Set to Premiere in December

The summer concert scene was definitely dominated by Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour and now fans may have a chance to see it in theaters.

Incredibly popular concerts are no strangers to getting a theatrical release as artists want all of their fans to experience them performing live.

So, it’s not surprising that Beyoncé’, who is currently on her highly-acclaimed Renaissance Tour would want to bring her songs to the big screen.

And now it’s been revealed that Beyoncé would want her fans to experience the tour ASAP and is planning to release her concert movie just in time for Christmas.

Beyoncé’s latest tour is heading to a theater near you

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, then you’ve heard about the Renaissance Tour, which is named after Beyoncé’s latest album.

A love letter to the art of voguing, LGBTQ+ community, and everyone in between, the tour has been a massive success with fans around the world buying tickets to see her perform.

And now it seems like the tour will be heading to an AMC theater near you as reported by Variety. “Mega-agency CAA held preliminary talks with major studios and streamers two weeks ago,” Variety’s sources claimed, saying that these studios were being urged to “be ready to bid on a project the icon has been developing for years.”

Beyoncé’s in-theater experience is set to “include elements of her top-grossing 2023 live shows, parts of the long-gestating visual album ‘Renaissance’ and a documentary-style account of making the record and building out the tour (Blue Ivy Carter cameos surely to come).”

This wouldn’t be the first high-grossing music tour to be put on the big screen as Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is set to hit AMC theaters and IMAX on October 13, 2023.

