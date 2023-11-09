Beyoncé fans freak out following new concert film trailer
Queen Beyoncé dropped a trailer for her upcoming Renaissance concert film, and fans are losing their minds.
Beyoncé literally took over the world with her Renaissance tour, which crisscrossed North America and Europe. Fans all around the world basked in the spectacle. The tour officially wrapped up in early October.
The tour has become one of the most successful of all time; it sits next to names like The Rolling Stones and Guns N’Roses. Bey’s venture earned an estimated $579 million, as revealed by Live Nation.
The latest globe-trotting tour was in support of Bey’s acclaimed Renaissance album, which showcases Bey in her prime, vocally and artistically. It serves as the delicious follow-up to Lemonade.
Beyoncé readies the release of a concert film
Coming to theaters on December 1, Beyoncé is set to unleash her own concert film. To tease what fans can expect, the superstar dropped a brand new trailer packed with dazzling footage.
BeyHive took to Twitter/X in droves to express their excitement. “Every theater on December 1st when Beyoncé drops the film,” said one fan, attaching a Family Guy gif.
Another wrote in all caps: “OMG, THE GOOSEBUMPS I GOT WATCHING THIS!!!”
OMG, THE GOOSEBUMPS I GOT WATCHING THIS!!!! THIS IS INSANE!! I BEEN SO EXCITED TO SEE THIS FILM!!! BEYONCÉ, YOU TRULY ARE QUEEN!!!! IT’S KEVIN SAYING “OH MY GOD! SHE’S SO LITTLE!” 😭🥹🔥— 𝙱𝚎𝚌𝚌𝚊 ⚡️ (@MJFINESSELOVER) November 9, 2023
Fans continued to share their thoughts, even getting a little melodramatic. “The RENAISSANCE it’s not over, it’s so threatening,” said one user.
“And we will be seated,” wrote yet another, adding a photo of the character of Bonnie from How to Get Away from Murder.
The RENAISSANCE it’s not over it’s so threatening 😭😭— Alejandro 🐝 (@alealejandromex) November 9, 2023
and we will be seated! pic.twitter.com/LIByoZy7qF— °fran (@34thirtyfran) November 9, 2023
As with many film releases, the Renaissance concert film will offer commemorative popcorn tins and soda cups to remember the experience.
As many fans have declared, the Renaissance is far from over. It’s just getting started.