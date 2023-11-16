Whether it’s ‘Crazy In Love’ or ‘Cuff It’, fans are gearing up to sing along at the next big concert theater experience. But how long will Beyonce’s Renaissance movie be in cinemas?

With Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour movie shaking up the international box office, all sights are now set on whether the ‘Halo’ singer can achieve the same feat.

The concert film’s official synopsis reads: “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé accentuates the journey of Renaissance world tour, from its inception to the opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri. It is about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind, and purpose to create her legacy and master her craft.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Now that the movie is only a few weeks away from release, here’s everything you need to know about how long Beyonce’s Renaissance movie will be in cinemas.

How long will Beyonce’s Renaissance movie be in cinemas?

According to reports, Beyonce’s Renaissance movie will be in theaters for at least four weeks.

As reported by CNBC, industry bigwigs are hoping that the concert film will pick up some of the festive box office slack.

“Early December is a historically slow period between the Thanksgiving and Christmas corridors with very few high-profile new releases,” Shawn Robbins, chief analyst at BoxOffice.com commented. “This year’s slate during that time was certainly a bit thin before Beyonce staked her claim.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“There’s no question, having her fans come out to support her music and artistry on the big screen will fill some of that gap and continue to change how the industry approaches rare but occasional dead zones on the calendar when Hollywood studios aren’t releasing blockbusters.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The Renaissance movie will be going head-to-head with big studio releases such as Wonka and The Color Purple.

How to watch the Renaissance movie in cinemas

Tickets are now available to buy for Beyonce’s Renaissance movie, with the film in theaters from December 1.

Article continues after ad

Cinema chains such as AMC are heading up the charge in North America, with showings in other global cities following suit.

Article continues after ad

So far, the movie is set to play Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays for a minimum four-week run. Multiple showtimes are planned throughout the day.

For North American fans, tickets start at $22 plus tax. The film is also available to watch at IMAX and other premium large-format screen options.

The Beyonce Renaissance movie will be released on December 1, 2023. Check out our other TV & movie hubs below:

Article continues after ad

Avatar 3 | Batman: The Brave And The Bold | Beetlejuice 2 | Blade | Deadpool 3 | Dune 2 | Gladiator 2 | Mission: Impossible 8 | Mortal Kombat 2 | Beyond the Spider-Verse | Superman: Legacy | Thunderbolts | Venom 3 | Wicked | 1923 Season 2 | Citadel Season 2 | Daredevil: Born Again | Euphoria Season 3 | Severance Season 2 | Stranger Things Season 5 | The Last of Us Season 2 | The Mandalorian Season 4 | The Penguin | The Sandman Season 2 | The White Lotus Season 3 | Wednesday Season 2 | Yellowjackets Season 3