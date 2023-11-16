How long is Beyoncé’s Renaissance movie? Runtime explained

She’s had one of the most iconic world tours of the year, and now Beyoncé is set to bless her fans with an all-new cinema experience. Here’s how long the Renaissance movie actually is.

For fans who didn’t have the pleasure of seeing the Queen Bee in the flesh, they’ve probably watched a great deal of the Renaissance tour on TikTok.

Following in the footsteps of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour – which was a staggering box office success – the singer is also set to bring her tour to the big screen.

With the movie opening on December 1, 2023, here’s everything you need to know about how long Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour movie is.

How long is Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour movie?

Beyoncé’s Renaissance movie clocks in with a runtime of 2 hours and 40 minutes.

That’s only nine minutes shorter than the most recent concert success story on screen, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

The film’s official synopsis reads: “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé accentuates the journey of RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR, from its inception, to the opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri. It is about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind, and purpose to create her legacy and master her craft.

“Received with extraordinary acclaim, Beyoncé’s Renaissance world tour created a sanctuary for freedom, and shared joy, for more than 2.7 million fans.”

How to watch the Renaissance movie in cinemas

Tickets are now available to buy for Beyoncé’s Renaissance movie, with the film in theaters from December 1.

Cinema chains such as AMC are heading up the charge in North America, with showings in other global cities following suit.

So far, the movie is set to play Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays for a minimum four-week run. Multiple showtimes are planned throughout the day.

For North American fans, tickets will start at $22 plus tax. The film is also available to watch at IMAX and other premium large-format screen options.

The Beyonce Renaissance movie will be released on December 1, 2023. Check out our other TV & movie hubs below:

