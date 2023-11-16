You don’t want to be the one person who gets heckled for singing through Beyonce’s infamous “everybody on mute” moment – so here’s everything we know about the Renaissance movie setlist.

The Queen Bee isn’t quite done with her Renaissance world tour yet, despite the real-life version wrapping in Kansas, MO, back on October 1.

Beyonce is now taking the show to the big screen, following in the footsteps of box office titan Taylor Swift with her Eras Tour movie.

Before the movie hits on December 1, 2023, here’s everything you need to know about the Beyonce Renaissance movie setlist.

Beyonce Renaissance movie setlist: What songs are in the film?

With so many songs to choose from, the current Renaissance setlist is an amazing cross-section of Beyonce’s works, from classic hits to brand-new releases.

The setlist for Beyonce’s Renaissance tour is as follows:

‘Dangerously in Love’

‘Flaws and All’

‘1+1’

‘I Care’

‘I’m That Girl’

‘Cozy’

‘Alien Superstar’

‘Lift Off’

‘7/11’

‘Cuff It’

‘Energy’

‘Break My Soul’

‘Formation’

‘Diva’

‘Run the World (Girls)’

‘My Power’

‘Black Parade’

‘Savage (Remix)’

‘Partition’

‘Church Girl’

‘Get Me Bodied’

‘Before I Let Go’

‘Rather Die Young’

‘Love On Top/I Want You Back’

‘Crazy in Love’

‘Freedom feat. Kendrick Lamar’

‘Green Light’

‘Plastic Off The Sofa’

‘Virgo’s Groove’

‘Naughty Girl’

‘Move’

‘Heated’

‘Already’

‘All Up in Your Mind’

‘Drunk in Love’

‘America Has a Problem’

‘Pure/Honey’

‘Summer Renaissance’

However, what isn’t 100% certain yet is if any of the songs have been cut from the theatrical release. We’ll keep this page updated with the latest movie setlist news.

How to watch the Renaissance movie in cinemas

Tickets are now available to buy for Beyonce’s Renaissance movie, with the film in theaters from December 1.

Cinema chains such as AMC are heading up the charge in North America, with showings in other global cities following suit.

So far, the movie is set to play Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays for a minimum four-week run. Multiple showtimes are planned throughout the day.

For North American fans, tickets will start at $22 plus tax. The film is also available to watch at IMAX and other premium large-format screen options.

The Beyonce Renaissance movie will be released on December 1, 2023. Check out more of our TV & Movie hubs below:

