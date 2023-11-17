The hype for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert film might be dying down, but Beyonce’s Renaissance movie is set to pick things back up with its release. But is it streaming?

Fans have already watched Taylor Swift dominate the fall box office with her Eras Tour movie, setting a new precedent for what a concert film can achieve.

Now attention has turned to the ‘Crazy in Love’ and ‘Halo’ singer to make her moves on the big screen following her iconic world tour.

After wrapping up in early October, fans are gearing up to experience the world tour all over again. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Beyonce’s Renaissance movie and if it is streaming.

How to watch Beyonce’s Renaissance movie – Is it streaming?

Currently, there are no confirmed plans for Beyonce’s Renaissance movie to be available to stream.

Before any firm plans are in place, the movie will have a theatrical run of at least four weeks. Tickets are now available to buy, with the film in theaters from December 1, 2023.

Cinema chains such as AMC are heading up the charge in North America, with showings in other global cities following suit.

So far, the movie is set to play Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays for a minimum four-week run. Multiple showtimes are planned throughout the day.

For North American fans, tickets start at $22 plus tax. The film is also available to watch at IMAX and other premium large-format screen options. Forbes reported that first-day pre-sales for Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé reached between $6 million to $7 million in October.

According to a report by Deadline, Beyoncé’s Renaissance film is projected to have a $20 million box office opening. It’s also likely to be the start of a new surge of concert films, with both the ‘Drunk in Love’ singer and Taylor Swift leading the way.

AMC chain boss Adam Aron has stated that “A significant number of the world’s best artists would like to explore doing things with AMC.”

However, that doesn’t mean that there aren’t any Beyonce films to stream, with the 2018 Coachella documentary Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé currently available to stream on Netflix.

We’ll keep this page updated with the latest news on Beyonce’s Renaissance film streaming.

The Beyonce Renaissance movie will be released on December 1, 2023. Check out our other coverage below: