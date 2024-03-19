Late Night with the Devil review: David Dastmalchian delivers in demonic horror

Late Night with the Devil is high-concept horror that plays out in a single location, delivers multiple scares in pretty much real-time, and serves as an effective star vehicle for longtime supporting actor David Dastmalchian.

If you don’t recognize Dastmalchian’s name, you’ll recognize his face. Christopher Nolan is a fan, casting him in The Dark Knight and Oppenheimer. As is Denis Villeneuve, who used the actor in Prisoners, Blade Runner 2049, and Dune.

But it’s traditionally been a case of always the bridesmaid, never the bride, with Dastmalchian making memorable but brief appearances in most of the movies he’s made.

That changes on Late Night with the Devil, where Dastmalchian very definitely stars as a talk show host facing off with a demon on live TV. And he excels in the lead, anchoring a very effective horror movie that marks the directorial debut of Australian brothers Colin and Cameron Cairnes, who also write, and even edit.

What is Late Night with the Devil about?

Late Night with the Devil kicks off with a prologue that puts the story in context and introduces the movie’s themes. The decade is the 1970s, and via news footage, we see that America is at war abroad, while there are riots on the streets at home.

During this period of unrest, Jack Delroy (Dastmalchian) debuts his new variety show Night Owls, which features a combination of interviews, sketches, gameshows, and music. And while he’s no Johnny Carson, Delroy soon becomes known as Mr. Midnight, soon signing a 5-year deal with his network.

The lengthy preamble also suggests that Jack is a member of The Grove, a restricted club that sees entertainers, politicians, and captains of industry doing weird things amongst the Californian Redwoods. While a downturn in his career coincides with his wife falling terminally ill. This means a time of professional frustration also becomes a period of personal tragedy.

In the search for ratings, Delroy courts controversy via shocking stunts on this show, all of which builds to ‘Sweeps Week’ 1977, when the eyes of network heads are on Night Owls, and Jack Delroy decides to dabble in the Occult…

Halloween Night

The movie plays out on October 31st of that year, via the conceit that we are watching a tape of what aired that night. As well as behind-the-scenes footage that’s never previously been viewed.

Delroy bounds onstage and has banter with his band, and while he’s fine, it’s clear why Delory remains in Carson’s shadow. There’s an awkwardness to his delivery, while Dastmalchian instills a subtle sense of desperation in the host. One that becomes more pronounced as proceedings progress.

His first guest is a Medium called Christou (Fayssal Bazzi), who appears to be a scam artist. This puts him in direct conflict with the second guest Carmichael Haig (Ian Bliss), an illusionist who likes nothing more than exposing scammers.

It’s fun watching the pair antagonize each other, though the show becomes decidedly less funny when Christou’s act takes an unexpected turn, and the Spiritualist falls gravely ill.

Conversations with the Devil

But the show must go on — it’s Sweeps Week after all — so Night Owls brings out parapsychologist Dr. June Ross-Mitchell (Laura Gordon), and the child in her care, Lilly (Ingrid Torelli). Which is when the proverbial hits the fan.

Shudder David Dastmalchian delivers a powerhouse performance as Jack Delroy.

Through scenes from a documentary titled ‘Conversations with the Devil,’ we learn that Lilly was a member of a cult and the only survivor of their suicide death pact. But she isn’t out of the woods yet, due to visits from a demon called Mr. Wriggles.

And this is what Late Night with the Devil has been building to, with Jack suggesting they summon said demon, resulting in all hell — quite literally — breaking loose, via sparks flying, props levitating, the dead communing with the living, and then much worse…

Is Late Night with the Devil good?

Late Night with the Devil is an effective scarer that owes a sizeable debt to TV classic Ghostwatch. That aired on the BBC in 1992, and claimed to be an investigation into the supernatural, but was actually a mockumentary; one that scared the Bejesus out of the watching public.

Late Night explores similar territory, though at the disadvantage of audiences knowing it’s a piece of fiction from the off. But the Cairnes siblings have fun with the form, while in spite of the film’s modest budget, the effects are impressive as the movie builds to its devastating denouement.

There’s also a healthy dose of satire, the brothers taking aim at the ‘late night’ genre by sending up its many strange conventions. Then firing both barrels at The Grove, which is clearly based on the shady goings-on at Bohemian Grove. While it’s also a deeply moralistic movie, about desire, ambition, and being careful what you wish for.

But Late Night with the Devil is all about David Dastmalchian getting his moment to shine, and the actor grabs the opportunity with both hands and doesn’t let go until the credits roll. It’s a juicy part — with Jack Delroy spinning through pretty much every emotion over the film’s tight 93 minutes — and Dastmalchian delivers, in the process doing career-best work.

Late Night with the Devil score: 4/5

Late Night with the Devil is a fun horror movie about the dangers of unchecked ambition, anchored by a grandstanding central performance from David Dastmalchian.

Late Night with the Devil is in cinemas on March 22, 2024, before streaming on Shudder on April 19, 2024. Find even more amazing movies to stream in the meantime here.