Kill review: Brutal action movie is Die Hard on a Train

Kill is a Hindi action movie that’s as violent as the genre gets, and plays like a cross between Die Hard and The Raid.

Die Hard was the most influential action movie, with the 1990s filled with ripoffs that stuck a hero in a single location then had them battle scores of villains.

But more recently The Raid has cast a bloody shadow over the genre, with action movies aping the speed and brutality of its fight sequences, so-much-so that what came before now looks positively pedestrian.

Kill manages to combine elements of both genre classics by essentially being Die Hard on a Train, but with consistently creative action, and truly ultra-violent kills.

What is Kill about?

There’s little in the way of plot, with Kill cutting to the chase as quickly as possible. But the basics are that Amrit and Tulika are in love, but she’s been promised to another via arranged marriage.

Those nuptials are in New Delhi, so Amrit boards the same train as Tulika and her family with plans to stop the wedding. But then bandits board the same train, start stealing from passengers, and kill those who don’t co-operate.

Amrit is an army commando, however, and quickly becomes the thieves’ worst nightmare as he moves from carriage-to-carriage taking them out, all while endeavoring to protect his love.

And that’s it. The hero is honest, earnest, and straightforward, meaning no room for cutting one-liners, while the villains are exactly who they say they are, so no twists, no turns, and no grand ideology or unexpected motive. And not quite enough story to fill the near-two hour run-time.

Action that delivers

But that lack of plot means the film can focus on its main mission, which is to both delight and disgust with scene after scene of jaw-dropping violence.

The close-quarters combat has to be seen to be believed. While a lack of guns means the likes of knives, hammers, chains, machetes, and even a random hockey stick do most of the damage.

The slashing, carving, and ripping of flesh is hard to watch at times, though characters continuing to fight after they’ve been turned into human pin-cushions does strain credulity on occasion.

But Lakshya is a force of nature as Amrit, which helps to convince that he’s practically superhuman. Raghav Juyal matches him every step of the way as Fani, the most diabolical of all the bandits, and a worthy villain to Lakshya’s hero.

Wowing the audience

The confined location and similarities between the train carriages means there are times when Kill feels repetitive. But director (and co-writer) Nikhil Nagesh Bhat does his best to avoid such pitfalls via tricks to keep wowing the audience.

Novel use of light provides a contrast between neighboring brawls. Fantastic sound design means every bone break and slash can be heard.

The score features a wide variety of music, from traditional Indian tunes and modern electro to lashings of thrashing guitars. All of which add color to the carnage.

Is Kill good?

Kill is good, and very nearly great. The action is top-notch. The cast is both compelling and convincing. Genuine emotion underpins proceedings, which elevates the material.

However, the script – which Bhat co-wrote with Ayesha Sayed – is a little too thin for a film of this length. The balance between the three acts isn’t quite right, with our hero avenging two great injustices when one is plenty for a story of this sort.

But those are minor quibbles about a movie where there’s lots to enjoy, especially if you like action in its purest form.

Kill score: 4/5

For balls-to-the-wall brawls, Kill delivers from bone-breaking start to blood-spattered finish.

Kill is released in US and UK cinemas on July 5, 2024. For more films releasing this month, head here.