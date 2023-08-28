Barbie dethrones Harry Potter finale as highest grossing Warner Bros. movie

After almost a month in theaters, it looks like Barbie is set to overtake the Harry Potter finale movie in terms of box office earnings.

Greta Gerwig’s pink themed dream film Barbie has certainly taken the world by storm as it’s become the movie of the summer.

Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, the fantastical movie follows Barbie and Ken as they learn what the world has to offer outside of their utopia in Barbieland.

As Barbie was one of the most anticipated – and memed – movies of 2023, it’s not surprising that it’s on track to overtake the box office earnings of Warner Bros.’ highest-grossing film.

Barbie is set to overtake Harry Potter’s earnings after a month

Barbie surpassed the billion dollar mark earlier in August after being in theaters for about two weeks. Its revenue made it the highest-grossing movie of 2023.

As the film has made $1.340 billion total, it’s set to overtake Warner Bros.’ highest-grossing film Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, which made $1.342 billion total. Collider reported that it should take Barbie just one day to overtake the Harry Potter finale.

Warner Bros.

The Harry Potter series finale isn’t the only film that Barbie is about to surpass in the box office. The Super Mario Bros. Movie made $1.358 billion total, so Gerwig’s masterpiece has the possibility to overtake the video game adaptation.

