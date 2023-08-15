It’s been an unpredictable year at the global box office, with superhero movies taking a back-seat to toy and game movies – so, these are the 10 highest-grossing movies of 2023.

There have been a few intriguing box office stories this year. The Super Mario Bros Movie has been the big deal, dominating through the early weeks of summer, and proving that films based on video games can crossover.

Barbenheimer has been a phenomenon, with Barbie and Oppenheimer releasing on the same day, and driving ticket sales of each other. Oppenheimer is already one of the most successful R-rated movies ever released, making more money than anyone predicted.

While Barbie continues to fill cinemas all over the world, and keeps breaking all kinds of records, so expect it to take 2023’s top spot before long…

Top 10 highest-grossing movies of 2023

These are the 10 top grossing movies of 2023, as of August 15…

1. The Super Mario Bros. Movie – $1.3 billion

2. Barbie – $1.18 billion

3. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – $845.4 million

4. Fast X – $704.7 million

5. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – $684.4 million

6. Oppenheimer – $649 million

7. The Little Mermaid – $566.6 million

8. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 – $522.4 million

9. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – $476 million.

10. Elementals – $443.6 million

We’ll update this list as-and-when new blockbusters release, and when Barbie inevitably overtakes Mario.

The big flops of 2023

So what’s missing from this list? Well superhero movies usually dominate at the global box office, but while Guardians of the Galaxy 3 and Across the Spider-Verse did huge business, and Ant-Man 3 cracked the top 10, a few titles are notable by their absence.

The Flash had a reported budget of more than $200 million, but has grossed less than $270 million, making the last of the DCEU movies a full-on disaster. Similarly, Shazam: Fury of the Gods grossed just over its $100 million budget, in the process becoming another DC failure.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny should have been a celebratory farewell for the archaeologist-adventurer. But $375 million grossed from a $300 million budget is the worst box office return in Indy’s history.

While more recently, Disney’s new celluloid take on the Haunted Mansion ride released a couple of weeks ago, but the early numbers have been so bad that it’s unlikely to make as much as it cost (purportedly $150 million). Putting Haunted Mansion in pole position to become the year’s biggest flop.

Those are some winners and losers from 2023, but for the most successful movies of all-time, head here.