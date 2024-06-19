Baby Reindeer: Fiona Harvey’s lawyer speaks out on explosive defamation case

Baby Reindeer “real-life Martha” Fiona Harvey has made good on her promise to sue Netflix and Richard Gadd, and now her lawyer has officially spoken out.

A lot has happened since Baby Reindeer became the most-watched show on Netflix earlier this year. The woman accused of being the real-life Martha Scott, Fiona Harvey, was interviewed on Piers Morgan Uncensored to “set the record straight.”

Alongside denying various claims about the show’s accuracy and fictional storylines, Harvey also confirmed that she would be suing Netflix — alongside creator Richard Gadd — for defamation.

Harvey’s pledge came true, initiating a lawsuit for around $130 million. Her lawyer, Richard Roth, has now given his first TV interview about the Baby Reindeer case, claiming that Gadd is responsible for “intentional misconduct.”

Article continues after ad

Roth thinks the case “could be a watershed moment for streaming TV,” explaining to Morgan, “Obviously, I’m in the business of making money and I think there’s a lot of money to be made here.

Article continues after ad

“I think the second reason is that it is really just reprehensible when someone says something’s ‘a true story’… And if Netflix is going to say this is a true story, then it better well be true. And to do that is irresponsible of them.

“And the third reason is that Fiona Harvey, you’ve had her on your show, she’s been destroyed. She’d been shattered by this. She gets death threats, she doesn’t want to leave her apartment,” Roth continued.

Article continues after ad

Given that the opening titles of Baby Reindeer claim that the show is based on a true story — including a number of real messages allegedly sent from Harvey to Gadd — the case is largely based on Netflix portraying Harvey as a convicted criminal.

While plenty of articles and tweets have been found about Harvey under her former name, Fiona Muir, no convictions or police records have ever been unearthed.

Article continues after ad

“There’s clear falsities in it, which are very damning. So I think one thing is going to be what did Netflix do to determine this was a true story, when it’s clearly not?” Roth added.

Article continues after ad

Roth also claims that both Harvey and Gadd will definitely be testifying at the trial, believing that Gadd himself has “no credibility” as a witness. Harvey is currently said to be “afraid to go out and get groceries.”

For more on Baby Reindeer, here are TV shows and movies to watch next, as well as the best series of 2024 so far. You can also find all the new shows heading to streaming this month.