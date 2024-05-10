Baby Reindeer: Fiona Harvey reveals how much she was paid for Piers Morgan interview

The alleged real-life stalker of Baby Reindeer, Fiona Harvey, made her TV debut on Piers Morgan’s YouTube show and revealed how much she was paid.

The true events behind the Netflix series and Richard Gadd’s real-life stalker led Harvey to tell her side of the story on the Piers Morgan Uncensored YouTube show. Her appearance has already accumulated 5.7 million views on YouTube, with Harvey only paid £250 for the 30-minute interview.

Airing on March 9, 2024, the interview was all anyone could talk about as Harvey tried to discredit the events of Baby Reindeer.

But before its release, she took to Facebook to call Morgan a “twerp” and a “bully” for his interview tactics.

She described the interview as a “sparring match” where she had to try and refute claims that Morgan stated like “loving” Richard Gadd.

Harvey went on to say that Morgan made it a point to always go back to the slew of emails that were sent to Gadd from different accounts.

“There was a heavy emphasis from Piers Morgan on Gadd and the emails I am supposed to have sent. I have my own thoughts on it that I’d like to keep to myself but I wouldn’t say I was happy. It was very rapid to try to trip me up. He did it fast paced to catch me off guard,” she said according to The Daily Record.

Since the release of Baby Reindeer, many have tried to out Harvey’s past with Gadd and even found a 25-year-old stalking case.

Netflix has broken their silence on Harvey’s life becoming so public, with one of the cast members asking fans to not get involved.

