Piers Morgan’s Baby Reindeer interview branded as “real-life Black Mirror” by viewers

The surreal nature of Piers Morgan’s interview with alleged real-life stalker from Baby Reindeer, Fiona Harvey, has left many viewers feeling as if they were watching a dystopian episode of Black Mirror.

Harvey appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored on May 9, where he asked her various questions regarding her suspected portrayal in Richard Gadd’s Netflix show.

The interview has since gone viral and racked up millions of views as fans have become obsessed over finding out more about the 58-year-old law graduate from Aberdeenshire, Scotland. Over the course of the hour, Piers fired off a series of intense questions as Harvey made an array of shocking claims.

Article continues after ad

However, the bizarre nature of the interview being made into such a public spectacle has given some viewers an overwhelming feeling of grotesque, as comparisons were made to Black Mirror:

“I couldn’t shake the feeling that I was witnessing an episode of Black Mirror unfold in real life. It’s as if Netflix orchestrated the whole scene… almost as if it were part of an elaborate marketing stunt to blur the lines between fiction and reality.”

Article continues after ad

“I felt the same, I told my wife that this seems part of the show and seemed like she was acting. Who really knows but it felt odd to me and felt like they were trying make Baby Reindeer a ‘true’ story,” one responded.

Article continues after ad

One viewer said: “A stalker that’s been depicted on a Netflix show being interviewed by Piers Morgan in real-time is one of the most west dystopian unethical Black Mirroresque things I’ve ever witnessed.”

“F**k this guy for capitalizing on a woman’s mental illness and making her a further spectacle after she had already been found,” another added.

Despite Gadd having previously asked for fans to stop speculating on theories, Harvey was quickly tracked down by viewers after the show instantly became a worldwide phenomenon.

Fans have also tried to discover more about Harvey’s past with Gadd, in which they’ve even uncovered a 25-year-old stalking case. The fanatical publicization of the real-life details off the back of the show has even caught the attention of Netflix who have finally broken their silence to address the ordeal.

Article continues after ad