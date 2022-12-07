Avatar movies will eventually end up on Earth according to producer

US Deputy Editor. Teamfight Tactics, Minecraft, League of Legends, and all things gaming, esports, television, and movies. Formerly of Fansided and ScreenRant. Tips welcome at josh.tyler@dexerto.com

Although the original Avatar and its sequel take place on the lush planet of Pandora, a future installment might take place on Earth.

One of the biggest draws of the Avatar movies is Pandora, the alien planet visited by humans that provides the stunning backdrop for the adventures of the movies.

The diverse alien wildlife and fauna captivated fans and viewers when the first Avatar movie dropped over a decade ago, and is sure to be one of the selling points for the sequel Avatar: The Way of Water.

With at least three more movies in the series on the way, fans will have plenty of opportunities to explore the skies, seas, and forests of Pandora, but that doesn’t mean it’s the only planet we might visit.

Avatar movies will show a future Earth

Earth is hardly mentioned in the first Avatar movie, with main character Jake Sully departing his home planet to join an expanding colony of scientists and soldiers who are exploring the alien world.

It’s unclear what the condition of Earth is, whether it’s a dystopian mess or a utopian extension of our technological growth. But for those curious what Cameron envisions of the future for Earth, we will eventually find out.

According to producer Jon Landau, there are plans to visit the Earth of the future in an Avatar sequel, should the series continue that long.

“In movie five there is a section of the story where we go to Earth. And we go to it to open people’s eyes, open Neytiri’s eyes, to what exists on Earth.”

20th Century Studios Fans will get a look at the humans’ home planet in a future Avatar movie.

Certainly that would be an interesting perspective to take, to show Neytiri the state of the planet her beloved Jake grew up on.

But it would also likely provide a stark contrast between the beautiful natural world of Pandora and the (presumably) more developed and industrial Earth.

Whether Avatar will go on long enough to let the characters return to Earth or not, the prospect that the characters won’t be simply confined to Pandora is very intriguing.