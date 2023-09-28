Argylle: Release date, trailer, cast, plot & more

It goes without saying that many people love a good spy movie. Here’s everything we know about the latest spy film Argylle, including its release date, trailer, cast, and plot.

With Kingsman and Kick-Ass director Matthew Vaughn in the director’s chair, Argylle is already set to be a fast and furious ride of action and adventure – complete in a jazzy wardrobe.

Based on the upcoming novel of the same name by author Elly Conway, there’s already been plenty of mystery surrounding where the story came from.

Here’s everything you need to know about Argylle, such as its release date, trailer, cast, plot, and more.

Argylle is set to be released on February 2, 2024.

The film’s release will follow on from the launch of the novel it’s based on written by Elly Conway, which is currently slated for January 2024.

Argylle is set to release in theaters as well as be digitally available to stream on Apple TV+. According to industry reports, the deal between Apple TV+ and the creators to adapt Argylle for the screen was around $200 million.

Is there an Argylle trailer?

Yes. The cat is finally out of the bag, so you can watch the full trailer for Argylle below:

The original teaser trailer was released the day before, with its content causing some confusion.

In the teaser, Sam Rockwell’s character is seen dropping a grey cat from a rooftop while Elly Conway (Bryce Dallas Howard) looks on in horror.

In the full trailer, viewers learn that the cat actually belongs to Conway, a fictional version of the author who wrote the original novel.

Argylle cast: Who’s in it?

Though the full list of character names hasn’t been revealed, here are the key faces that are set to appear in Argylle:

Henry Cavil as Argylle

Bryce Dallas Howard

Dua Lipa

Catherine O’Hara

Rob Delaney

John Cena

Bryan Cranston

Samuel L. Jackson

Sam Rockwell

Ariana DeBose

This will be the second time that Lipa and Cena have worked together, with the pair starring as Mermaid Barbie and Ken in Greta Gerwig’s live-action adaptation of Barbie earlier this year.

We’ll be sure to keep this page updated with the latest cast updates as they come in.

Argylle plot: What is it about?

Though the cat seems to feature heavily in the teaser, Argylle is actually set to be the latest in the chain of successful spy films.

The movie’s official synopsis reads “Argylle, a super-spy, is drawn into a treasure hunt that takes him around the world. The secret agent’s troubled past could jeopardize the mission.”

That’s everything we know so far about Argylle, but be sure to check back here for updates. In the meantime, check out our other upcoming TV and movie hubs below:

