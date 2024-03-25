Euphoria Season 3 feels like the show that will never come out — but has it been canceled? Here’s what we know.

It’s been a busy old time for the cast of HBO’s Euphoria — Sydney Sweeney has starred in Madame Web and Immaculate, Jacob Elordi has had Elvis and Saltburn, while Zendaya has appeared in pretty much everything, including the epic Dune 2.

With creator Sam Levinson‘s The Idol falling flat on its face, conversation has turned to whether his iconic series actually needs to make a return at all, despite how popular its first two seasons were.

Now, new rumblings are suggesting that all is not well with production, but has Euphoria Season 3 been canceled? Here’s what you need to know.

Article continues after ad

Euphoria Season 3 delay explained

Euphoria Season 3 hasn’t been canceled — but it has been delayed.

According to a new report from Variety, a spokesperson has confirmed “HBO and Sam Levinson remain committed to making an exceptional third season. In the interim, we are allowing our in-demand cast to pursue other opportunities.”

Article continues after ad

The same report suggests that scripts for new episodes are still in development, with production previously pausing due to both ongoing industry strikes and the death of cast member Angus Cloud.

Previously, HBO had confirmed that Euphoria Season 3 would be airing in 2025, although this has now best taken with a pinch of salt.

Article continues after ad

Sydney Sweeney hasn’t confirmed seeing any of these alleged new scripts, commenting “Maybe. I don’t know” during a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Similarly, Jacob Elordi said on Jimmy Fallon “I hope it’s soon, or they’re going to have to Benjamin Button me or something. I’m going to have a bad back walking down the hallway, you know?” in January.

What exactly will happen with Euphoria Season 3 remains unknown, but one thing is for certain — its highly-praised cast will stay booked and busy regardless.

Check out even more amazing TV shows to stream this month.

Article continues after ad