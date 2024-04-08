Kourtney Kardashian shades sister Kim over infamous earring meltdown

Kourtney Kardashian has left fans in hysterics after mocking her sister Kim’s infamous diamond earring meltdown in an Instagram post.

Kourtney Kardashian reignited her feud with Kim, after trolling her over the moment she lost an expensive earring in the sea during a Season 6 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

In the 2011 episode, the SKIMS founder had a breakdown during a family getaway, after she lost a $75,000 diamond earring when her then-boyfriend Kris Humphries threw her into the ocean.

“My earring’s gone!” she yelled, before beginning to sob. At the time, Kourtney responded to her sister’s meltdown with the iconic line: “Kim, there’s people that are dying.”

Now, Kourtney has taken to Instagram to mock Kim once again as she referenced the infamous moment. “My diamond earring came off in the ocean and it’s gone,” the 44-year-old wrote in the caption of a photo of herself swimming in the sea.

Kourtney also added a second picture to the Instagram post, where she appeared to be clutching at her ears and checking her diamond earrings just like Kim did.

Fans of the Kardashians star loved her recreation of the lost earring incident, as they took to the comments to applaud her for the hilarious caption.

“Thank you for always reminding her of that moment Kourt. We love you the most,” one supporter commented. “The best caption I’ve seen in a long while,” another one wrote.

“The only thing that would make this better is if you were doing Kim’s crying face,” a third said. “We love you the most because you can take & dish out a joke,” someone else added.

The sisters’ mom Kris Jenner also joined in the teasing, referencing Kourtney’s famous line from the iconic moment. “Kourtney there are people that are dying,” she wrote.