Kim Kardashian’s new hairdo has fans comparing her to Lord Farquaad

After Kim Kardashian debuted a new hairdo, fans took to social media to troll the beauty mogul.

Kim Kardashian is a billion-dollar beauty mogul who owns her own company SKIMS, which is worth a staggering $4 billion.

She’s modeled for countless brands and has made it on numerous magazine covers like Paper, GQ, Complex, Playboy, and more.

She’s even premiered a plethora of hairdos like her iconic Marilyn Monroe platinum blond look at the 2022 Met Gala.

Article continues after ad

However, her latest hair debut has fans cackling behind the computer, as they won’t let up on comparing her to a variety of movie characters.

Article continues after ad

Instagram: wwd Kim Kardashian at the 2022 Met Gala.

Fans call out Kim Kardashian for looking like a “Karen” with her new hairstyle

Kim Kardashian is infamous for changing up her look. She’s rocked plenty of knockout outfits like skintight latex, barely-there bikinis, and has also kept it cozy in her SKIMS shapewear.

Kardashian’s hair has also gone through changes over the years, as she’s been seen as a brunette, blonde, with braids, updos, and most recently, a short bob that cuts just above her shoulders and right at the chin.

Article continues after ad

After debuting the look a couple of weeks ago in a new SKIMS campaign on Instagram, fans have finally taken notice and have fled to the internet to troll the billion-dollar brand owner.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Fans were mostly posting memes of movie and TV characters who have worn the bob hairstyle, with one fan saying, “[i]t’s giving Willy Wonka.”

Others were just as uncandid with their comparisons, saying that Kardashian resembles Lord Farquaad from Shrek, saying, “Lord Farquaad, is that you?”

Article continues after ad

Another comment dug even deeper into the Lord Farquaad similarity, saying, “when she sends an Ogre and his donkey companion to save Fiona from her dragon’s keep, then what?”

Among Lord Farquaad and Willy Wonka comparisons were memes of Dora The Explorer as well as Taylor Swift, who have both notably repped the bob.

Article continues after ad

But fans didn’t stop there, as they couldn’t get enough of the banter. They continued to come up with various names for the SKIMS owner like, “Kim Bobdashian,” and “Karen Kardashian.”

Article continues after ad

Though Kardashian comes across as confident in her looks, she did admit to Kelly Ripa on Live With Kelly and Ryan that her hair is “high maintenance.” She has yet to comment on her new hairdo and the criticism she received for it, but if there’s one thing about Kim K, it’s that she’ll continue to change it up regardless of the comments and comparisons.