Kim Kardashian’s Hollywood mobile app shuts down after raking in hundreds of millions

After 10 years of playtime, having raked in over $200 million, Kim Kardashian’s mobile game, “Kim Kardashian: Hollywood” is shutting down.

Kim Kardashian launched her mobile game back in 2014 to huge success as the app quickly made millions for the star, but now after almost a decade, it’s a curtain call for “Kim Kardashian: Hollywood”.

The mobile game app allowed users to roleplay as a character on their journey to becoming a celebrity, including dating appropriate A-listers and taking jobs like modeling contracts.

Players could also purchase an in-game currency, known as K-stars, to help their gameplay, like buying outfits or speeding up the wait time between actions.

Glu Players could buy different outfits for their avatars with in-game currency.

The app was a huge success for Kardashian, who pocketed around $45 million of the $200 million USD it made in its first year.

“I’m so grateful from the bottom of my heart to everyone who has loved and played Kim Kardashian: Hollywood in the past 10 years,” Kim said, speaking to TMZ about the app shutting down. The social media star went on to say she now felt it was time to “focus” her “energy into other passions.”

Fans of the game reacted to the news on Reddit. “This is actually so beyond upsetting,” said one, adding “There is no other game like this.”

“I’ve been playing for 10 years and I’m gonna miss all of my outfits I’ve earned,” said another.

Glu Gameplay included taking on modeling jobs and making celebrity appearances

But some fans were also frustrated by the news, “I’m actually sad and want a refund,” one player said.

“Same! I spent way too much on this game,” another agreed, prompting someone to chime in with: “It was way too easy to spend $3.”

The mobile app has been removed from both Apple and Android app stores already. For current players, the game officially shuts down on April 8 this year, marking almost a decade of serving up Hollywood dreams to fans.