Kim Kardashian reveals her secret tattoo and you’ll never guess where it is

During an episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian revealed she once got a secret tattoo and it’s in a place fans would have never spotted it.

While everyone is buzzed with talks of the new Swarovski X SKIMS fashion line and the internet is baffled by Kim’s Ultimate Nipple Bra, The Kardashians’ avid watchers were treated to something a little different from Kim in episode 7.

If there is anything that fans of the show know by now it’s that Kim has always hated getting tattooed. She once compared getting a tattoo to putting “a bumper sticker on a Bentley”.

For someone who hated being permanently inked, it was a complete surprise to her she’d gotten a tattoo back in October 2021 and kept it completely secret.

Kim Kardashian has been hiding a secret tattoo

The most wholesome thing about it? It’s a friendship tattoo – and in a place that only friends will have known. Until now.

During the episode, she said: “Something you don’t know about me… The night of SNL, when I hosted SNL, me and all my friends got matching tattoos and everyone got them on their hands.”

Kim hosted SNL back in 2021, where she discussed having such a public life and even touched on the divorce with Kanye West.

But, unlike her friends, Kim did not get the tattoo on her hands.

Where is Kim Kardashian’s SNL tattoo?

Hulu During The Kardashians, Kim revealed her secret tattoo.

The reason no one found out about her tattoo for two years was that it was actually inked on her inner lip, making it completely hidden from any photoshoots or public appearances in all that time.

She explains that it is an infinity symbol on the inner fold of her bottom lip.

The 43-year-old says that she got the tattoo at 4:30 am after the night she hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time.