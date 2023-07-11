With Prime Day in full swing, we’re turning our focus to Amazon’s streaming service by taking a look at some of the best movies subscribers can stream right now.

While most thoughts jump to Netflix when discussing streaming platforms, Amazon Prime Video has been steadily rising the ranks with its diverse offerings and user-friendly features – in fact, a recent study ruled it to be in first place when it comes to customer satisfaction.

Alongside its TV offerings, which range from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and The Boys to Them and Jack Ryan, there is a seemingly endless back catalog of movies to enjoy, resulting from distribution deals and original titles by Amazon Studios.

Now that Amazon’s 2023 Prime Day has arrived, we’ve put together a list of great movies Prime subscribers can enjoy for free right now.

11 best movies to stream on Amazon Prime Video right now

Let it be known that this year’s Prime Day event runs from 11-12 July, meaning there’s still plenty of time to snap up some deals.

And while you’re at it, why not check out some classic movies from the Prime Video archive? We’ve put together a list of 11 great films that are free to stream for subscribers right now, ensuring there’s a mixed bag of genres to cater to all tastes.

Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022)

A24’s genre-bending hit Everything Everywhere All at Once absolutely cleaned up at the Oscars, earning a whopping seven Academy Awards at this year’s ceremony – and for good reason.

As well as breaking all the storytelling rules, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s film is fresh, innovative, funny, heartfelt, and action-packed, while also featuring standout performances from the likes of Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan.

The official synopsis reads: “When an interdimensional rupture unravels reality, an unlikely hero must channel her newfound powers to fight bizarre and bewildering dangers from the multiverse as the fate of the world hangs in the balance.”

Thirteen Lives (2022)

Sometimes truth is stranger than fiction, and as we’ve seen from the influx of dramatizations in recent years, a real-life case can sometimes make for an even more compelling watch than a fictional tale – and this certainly rings true for Thirteen Lives.

Ron Howard’s survival movie tells the true story of a Thai soccer team, consisting of twelve boys and their coach, who were trapped in the Tham Luang cave.

Even though many of us watched the shocking case unfold in the news, Thirteen Lives provides a new perspective, delving into the nail-biting rescue and how a team of world-class divers battled against the odds to save them.

Pariah (2011)

Whether it’s your first time seeing Pariah or you’re ready to give it a rewatch, Dee Rees’ indie masterpiece is worth hitting up on Amazon Prime video. A poignant exploration of identity, family, and sexuality, the movie follows the journey of Alike, a 17-year-old African-American from Brooklyn who grapples with her sexual identity amid familial disapproval.

The narrative, filled with heart and honesty, is illuminated by Adepero Oduye’s compelling performance. Rees presents authentic, raw storytelling with sensitivity, providing an insight into an underrepresented perspective.

This intimate, emotionally rich tale is a must-watch for anyone seeking a profound understanding of the human experience.

Nanny (2022)

Some of the best horrors are those that combine surreal and supernatural elements with the terrors of real-life oppression, a few fantastic examples being Get Out, Them, and Master.

Nikyatu Jusu’s Nanny perfectly balances these features, telling the story of Aisha, an undocumented nanny working for a privileged couple in New York City. The official synopsis reads: “As she prepares for the arrival of the son she left behind in West Africa, a violent presence invades her reality, threatening the American Dream she is painstakingly piecing together.”

The film is a masterful horror tale about displacement, bolstered by a compelling and nuanced performance from Anna Diop. It’s a tense and poignant watch, and well worth a go if you’re a fan of the psychological thriller genre.

Black Bear (2020)

Just when you think you’ve figured out the premise of Black Bear, writer-director Lawrence Michael Levine pulls the rug from under you – which is one of the many reasons this mind-bending film delivers an unpredictable, enthralling, and entertaining experience.

The narrative unfolds in two distinct halves, both involving a secluded lake house and its occupants. As she always does, Aubrey Plaza gives a truly captivating performance as Allison, an actress-turned-filmmaker seeking inspiration.

Black Bear defies genre conventions with its intricate meta-plot, engaging audiences in a complex exploration of creativity, reality, and relationships. In short, it’s a cinematic Rubik’s cube, one that you’ll no doubt have fun trying to solve.

Creed (2015)

It’s been a good few months since Creed 3 punched its way into cinemas, and if you’re looking to fill that Rocky-shaped hole in your life, why not give the original spinoff a rewatch on Prime Video?

Creed reignites the Rocky franchise, introducing Adonis Johnson, the son of Rocky Balboa’s rival and friend, Apollo Creed. Michael B. Jordan delivers a powerful performance as Adonis, a young man wrestling with his legacy, while Sylvester Stallone reprises his role as Balboa.

Director Ryan Coogler skillfully blends thrilling boxing sequences with emotionally-charged character development, resulting in a revitalized take on the classic underdog story that’s gone on to spawn a wildly successful film series.

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)

It might not be Halloween season just yet, but horror lovers will know that there’s never a bad time to delve into a good genre flick. We recommend the 1978 remake of Invasion of the Body Snatchers, a classic sci-fi horror film that may or may not be a metaphor for ideological paranoia.

The plot revolves around the inhabitants of San Francisco, whose identities are surreptitiously replaced by extraterrestrial duplicates whose lack of empathy and emotion make for a tense and terrifying watch.

It boasts an exceptional cast, including Donald Sutherland and Brooke Adams, whose performances intensify the overall sense of creeping dread. Director Philip Kaufman skillfully amplifies the original 1956 movie’s metaphorical resonance, reflecting contemporary anxieties about loss of individuality and autonomy.

Licorice Pizza (2021)

Masterful auteur Paul Thomas Anderson has never failed to produce some of the greatest cinematic works of the modern era, from Boogie Nights and Magnolia to The Master and There Will Be Blood.

Licorice Pizza is no different, serving yet another intricate character study with delightfully rich storytelling, inspired by the life of actor, producer, and entrepreneur Gary Goetzman.

It’s a slice of life, coming-of-age romance film featuring standout performances from up-and-coming stars Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman, all set amongst the backdrop of San Fernando Valley circa 1973. If you want to feel all dreamy and nostalgic while enjoying a masterclass in the beauty of filmmaking, this is for you.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

Though it was an initial box office flop, The Shawshank Redemption soon went on to become an absolute classic, and is widely considered to be one of the best Stephen King adaptations of all time.

This inspiring tale of resilience, hope, and redemption set against the backdrop of a grim penitentiary chronicles the journey of Andy Dufresne, a banker wrongfully imprisoned for murder, and his enduring friendship with fellow inmate Red.

Morgan Freeman and Tim Robbins are simply exceptional, bolstered by powerful dialogue and an atmospheric score. The Shawshank Redemption is one of the greats, and it’s available to stream for free if you’re subscribed to Prime Video.

Heathers (1989)

Before Mean Girls mean girled, Heathers heathered. Michael Lehmann’s iconic 1989 dark comedy starring Christian Slater and Winona Ryder in their peak is the definition of a cult classic, combining teen humor and romance with plotting, murder, and delightfully sardonic satire.

Ryder takes on the role of Veronica Sawyer, a student and member of the mean girl Heathers clique, made up of three privileged girls called Heather. Disapproving of their nasty nature, she teams up with JD, who has an idea to play a prank on the head of the group – but things soon take a deadly turn.

Heathers is such a classic, it’s a film you can watch over and over again without getting tired of it. Thankfully, subscribers can make the most of the movie being available on Prime Video right now.

Train to Busan (2016)

Train to Busan breathed new life (or death, should we say) into the zombie subgenre, delivering an apocalyptic thriller that combines heart-stopping action with emotional depth.

The story revolves around a workaholic father and his estranged daughter, whose train journey turns into a nightmare when a virus outbreak transforms passengers into ravenous zombies. Director Yeon Sang-ho crafts a high-octane survival tale, with incredible turns from its cast, including Gong Yoo and Kim Su-an.

Alongside the horror, at the film’s core is its focus on human relationships and societal commentary, making Train to Busan a standout in the realm of zombie flicks.

