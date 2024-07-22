The 102 best sci-fi movies of all time

Boldly going where few movie websites have gone before (OK, a few scruffy nerd herders have had similar ideas), this is Dexerto’s list of the best sci-fi movies of all time.

In 1902, Georges Méliès took cinemagoers on a trip to the moon, unintentionally changing the history of movies forever by inventing sci-fi cinema. Since then, the genre has gone into hyperdrive, arguably hitting warp speed during the late ‘60s with the release of Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Still, the genre shows no signs of slowing down any time soon, and each new generation of filmmakers has embraced it and used it to tell incredibly human stories through wild tales about alien invasions, robotic uprisings, and even space wizards.

However, the sci-fi genre is a broad church. There are action movies, superhero flicks, and even westerns that you could legitimately label sci-fi films, so how does someone just getting started know where to begin? Well, as it’s San Diego Comic-Con this week (and because we love helping our readers), we’ve been through every sci-fi film we can think of, from Zathura to Alien (there was a film ending in Z this time!), to bring you a definitive list of the best sci-fi movies ever made.

102. Pitch Black (2000)

Universal Pictures

Director: David Twohy

Cast: Vin Diesel, Radha Mitchell, Cole Hauser, Keith David

What it’s about: When a ship crashes on an alien planet full of ravenous aliens, their only hope is the dangerous criminal Riddick.

What we think: Pitch Black won’t win any awards for novelty, but that’s not why you watch it. No, this quintessential sci-fi flick offers some great thrills and plenty of sci-fi fun. It’s also the film that made Vin Diesel a star and arguably the reason we have the Fast and Furious movies. What a legacy.

RT score: 60%

Words by Tom Percival

101. Serenity (2005)

Universal Pictures

Director: Joss Whedon

Cast: Nathan Fillion, Alan Tudyk, Gina Torres

What it’s about: The presence of a telepathic woman on their Firefly-class ship puts the crew of the Serenity on a collision course with a deadly assassin known as The Operative.

What we think: In 2002, Joss Whedon created the TV show Firefly, which Fox canceled when just 11 of its 14 episodes had aired. But hardcore fans turned the show into a hit on DVD, which inspired Universal to fund a follow-up movie.

While Serenity was not a financial success, it works as a fitting sequel to the series and a superb standalone sci-fi western. Nathan Fillion is a genuinely lovable space cowboy, and Whedon’s script combines action and adventure with heart and emotion. Chiwetel Ejiofor makes for an outstanding villain; his Operative is a fascinating antagonist throughout.

RT score: 82%

Words by Chris Tilly

100. Chronicle (2012)

20th Century Studios

Director: Josh Trank

Cast: Dane DeHaan, Alex Russell, Michael B. Jordan

What it’s about: Three high schoolers discover a mysterious artifact that gives them superhuman abilities. But with great power, comes great responsibility – and who will succumb to the darkness within?

What we think: You’ll believe a dweeb can fly; not quite as catchy, but that’s ultimately the Chronicle pitch. And I’m serious: its seamless found-footage makes everything funnier, scarier, and more real than you’d ever imagine, whether they’re causing mischief at the store or lobbing buses at one another across Seattle’s skyline. It’s in the same league as Cloverfield; aka, it’s a banger.

RT score: 85%

Words by Cameron Frew

99. Coherence (2013)

Oscilloscope Laboratories

Director: James Ward Byrkit

Cast: Emily Baldoni, Maury Sterling, Nicholas Brendon

What it’s about: During a dinner party, friends experience bizarre events when a comet passes overhead. As reality distorts, they uncover lies and other universes, leading to paranoia and danger.

What we think: Coherence packs a high-concept, mind-bending story into low-budget, one-location packaging. Creative and alive with terrifying sci-fi ideas, it’s a chamber piece unlike any other and the dinner party from hell.

RT score: 88%

Words by Trudie Graham

98. Bride of Frankenstein (1935)

Universal

Director: James Whale



Cast: Boris Karloff, Colin Clive, Valerie Hobson



What it’s about: Dr Frankenstein is pulled into making a partner for his monster, but the experiment yields even greater horror than before.



What we think: “They don’t make movies like this anymore” is a tired refrain, but wholly true in this case. The sheer gothic splendor of James Whale’s Frankenstein films is still remarkable 90 years on, and the tragic romance at the heart of his operatic sequel sums up an untouchable era of filmmaking.



RT score: 98%



Words by Anthony McGlynn

97. Attack the Block (2011)

Optimum Releasing

Director: Joe Cornish

Cast: John Boyega, Jodie Whittaker, Nick Frost

What it’s about: A group of rebellious teens find themselves trapped in a UK council estate when an alien invasion takes over, forcing them to form an alliance with a young nurse they robbed just beforehand.

What we think: It’s nice to step away from the far-reaching exploratory movies found within the genre once in a while, and Attack the Block is just that. Taking place in a council estate in the UK, it’s a shift in perspective and aesthetic that’s rarely found in more expensive movies of its kind. With a sharp script and a killer performance from John Boyega prior to his Star Wars days, it’s a solid reminder that even the smaller sci-fi movies can still deliver.

RT score: 91%

Words by Jessica Cullen

96. Splice (2008)

Warner Bros

Director: Vincenzo Natali

Cast: Adrien Brody, Sarah Polley, Delphine Chanéac

What it’s about: Splice follows ambitious scientists Clive Nicoli and Elsa Kast after they create a human-animal hybrid known as Dren. As the pair studies their creation, they form a bond with Dren, treating it like their child. Things take a dark turn, however, when the hybrid reaches adulthood and becomes more aggressive.

What we think: An underrated genre gem, Splice is a dark and eerie film that serves as a cautionary tale about the dangers of humanity’s curiosity. Like Dren, it’s a sort of cinematic chimera, blending Cronenberg’s surreal sexuality with Guillermo del Toro’s disturbing creature work (indeed, del Toro served as an exec producer). If you’re a horror movie fan, this is well worth a watch.

RT score: 75%

Words by Tom Percival

95. The World’s End (2013)

Universal Pictures

Director: Edgar Wright

Cast: Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, Martin Freeman, Pierce Brosnan

What it’s about: On the night of a school reunion, a group of life-long friends make their way around a route of pubs in their hometown, only to be disrupted when they discover aliens have taken over their village.

What we think: Easily the most underrated installment in Edgar Wright’s Cornetto Trilogy, The World’s End proves that sci-fi can be just as funny as it can be scary or thrilling. Taking place in a small English town, it puts a spin on the expensive, highly American ways of the genre. It’s also got an unpredictable approach to the classic alien invasion story, with plenty of easy-going gore and cheeky jokes, making it as unexpected as it is fun.

RT score: 89%

Words by Jessica Cullen

94. Equilibrium (2002)

Miramax Films

Director: Kurt Wimmer

Cast: Christian Bale, Emily Watson, Taye Diggs, Sean Bean, Angus Macfadyen

What it’s about: Don’t smile, don’t cry, don’t dream; in Libra, emotions are illegal. However, when a law enforcement agent misses his dose of a drug that suppresses feelings and artistic expression, he challenges the system – and the state.

What we think: Two words: gun kata, the most gloriously ridiculous martial art in the history of movies. Equilibrium is Orwell by way of John Woo’s The Matrix (only the cool stuff, none of the depth); a high-concept, so-dumb-it’s-brilliant actioner with ideas behind the bullets – well, some of them at least.

RT score: 40%

Words by Cameron Frew

93. I, Robot

20th Century Studios

Director: Alex Proyas

Cast: Will Smith, Bridget Moynahan, Bruce Greenwood, James Cromwell, Alan Tudyk

What it’s about: In 2035, detective Del Spooner investigates the apparent suicide of US Robotics founder’, and suspects a humanoid robot named Sonny may be responsible. But the implications are far more frightening; could one murder be the first domino in the fall of the human race?

What we think: Isaac Asimov devotees be damned, I can’t help but love I, Robot. Don’t expect the knotty nuance of the author’s three laws – but give it some credit: it dares to think about its carnage (if only a little). If nothing else, you have Will Smith in peak movie star mode (plus Converse you’ll need to buy) and Alan Tudyk’s captivating Sonny.

RT score: 57%

Words by Cameron Frew

92. Primer (2004)

THINKFilm

Director: Shane Carruth

Cast: Shane Carruth, David Sullivan

What it’s about: Friends Aaron and Abe crack the secret to limited-time travel and do what anyone would do if given the power to go backward in time: make money. However, when the pair have a falling out, they enter a sort of temporal Cold War, with each trying to gain the upper hand over the other.

What we think: Clever and contemplative Primer deserves to be recognized for what it achieved on a shoestring budget and for spinning a smart morality play out of the invention of time travel. Unfortunately, though, there’s a coldness to Primer that I’ve never managed to get over, which condemned it to the lower regions of this list.

RT score: 72%

Words by Tom Percival

91. The Faculty (1998)

Mirimax

Director: Robert Rodriguez



Cast: Jordana Brewster, Clea DuVall, Laura Harris, Josh Hartnett



What it’s about: When parasitic aliens take over a school’s teachers, the students must team up to stop an apocalyptic alien invasion.



What we think: Pulpy and camp, The Faculty didn’t impress critics when it hit theaters in the late ‘90 – but it’s gone on to become a cult classic, and it’s easy to see why. There’s an irreverent charm to The Faculty, which, when combined with some really impressive creature effects, was always going to endear it to the midnight movie crowd.



RT score: 58%



Words by Tom Percival

90. Altered States (1980)

Warner Bros.

Director: Ken Russell

Cast: William Hurt, Blair Brown, Bob Balaban, Charles Haid

What it’s about: Inspired by the work of John C. Lilly on sensory deprivation, Altered States tells the story of Edward Jessup (William Hurt), an ambitious scientist hoping to explore different states of human consciousness. As he experiments, however, Edward begins to lose his grip on reality, forcing him to question everything he knows.

What we think: Not a film to watch if you’re on hallucinogenics, Altered States is an over-the-top, mindbending, and warped trip through the uncanny, which, if you can endure its slightly pretentious air, will leave you forever changed.

RT score: 86%

Words by Tom Percival

89. Scanners (1981)

New World Pictures

Director: David Cronenberg

Cast: Jennifer O’Neil, Patrick McGoohan, Michael Ironside

What it’s about: Scanners are psychics with telekinetic and telepathic powers that enable them to get inside another person’s head with potentially devastating consequences.

ConSec is a military operation hunting such people down for their own nefarious needs, while Darryl Revok is the scanner trying to stop them.

What we think: Scanners is essentially a superhero movie by way of the horror genre, as the title characters are all powerful and waging a war between good and evil.

It’s also a prime example of “body horror,” the sub-genre that writer-director David Cronenberg has made his own across more than four decades.

While Scanners might not hit the intellectual highs of some of his later work, it features maybe the most memorable moment in all of Cronenberg’s body of work, when Revok makes another scanner’s head explode.

RT score: 68%

Words by Chris Tilly

88. Gattaca (1997)

Sony Pictures

Director: Andrew Niccol

Cast: Ethan Hawke, Uma Thurman, Alan Arkin, Jude Law, Loren Dean, Ernest Borgnine

What it’s about: In a future driven by scientific advancement and genetic discrimination, a “natural” born human tries to fulfill his dream of space travel with the identity and biological material of a paralyzed former athlete.

What we think: It breaks my heart to call Gattaca criminally underrated today, and it’s a film that is long overdue to receive its flowers. This film has a phenomenal cast, with stellar performances shepherded by first-time director Andrew Niccol (who also wrote the film!). It is a critically acclaimed, once-in-a-lifetime science fiction film that boasts an incredible 82% Tomatometer. And yet, it seems almost lost to time today.

Gattaca uses its science fiction setting to tell a tense and paranoid story of genetic discrimination that was once a thing of the future but today doesn’t feel so far off. It is the story of a utopic society that chose to ignore its weakest members and the lengths those members go to achieve their dreams.

It’s not a flashy sci-fi movie. There are no action set pieces, and there is no prolonged gunfight. But there is a remarkable story about the human condition at its best and worst. Through the lens of an oppressive future, Gattaca turns a steely eye on the things that make us human; for that, it deserves to be in the upper echelon of any science fiction discussion.

RT score: 82%

Words by Christopher Baggett

87. Stargate (1994)

MGM

Director: Roland Emmerich



Cast: Kurt Russell, James Spader, Jaye Davidson, Viveca Lindfors



What it’s about: When archeologist Daniel Jackson (James Spader) helps the Air Force crack the secrets of an interstellar gateway, he finds himself battling alien gods who have been influencing human history.

What we think: Bold and ambitious (maybe too ambitious), Stargate was envisioned as the start of a new trilogy. Unfortunately, it didn’t quite go to plan, but if you’re a sci-fi completionist, this is a must-watch for Kurt Russell and James Spader’s fantastic performances. It’s also worth seeking it out if you have any interest in SG-1, the film’s TV spin-off, which is probably the best sci-fi series outside of Star Trek. Yeah, I said it!

RT score: 54%

Words by Tom Percival

86. Dark City (1998)

New Line Cinema

Director: Alex Proyas

Cast: Rufus Sewell, William Hurt, Kiefer Sutherland, Jennifer Connelly, Richard O’Brien, Ian Richardson

What it’s about: When amnesiac John Murdoch is accused of a series of murders he has no memory of, he believes he’s going mad. However, a chance encounter with a group of pale-skinned weirdos known as the Strangers convinces him there’s something greater at play here, and he quickly uncovers a mind-bending conspiracy.

What we think: It would be easy to dismiss Dark City as The Matrix’s gloomier goth brother, but that does a bit of a disservice to Proyas’s work. While both films share a certain amount of DNA (and predisposition to long black trenchcoats), Dark City’s striking production values and unique style help it stand apart from its more famous rival.

I’ve always been struck by the ambition of Proyas’s script, and while it doesn’t quite stick the landing, there’s something to be said for the way it manages to blend overt sci-fi with the tropes and cliches of older Noir pictures.

RT score: 75%

Words by Tom Percival

85. The Time Machine (1960)

MGM

Director: George Pal

Cast: Rod Taylor, Yvette Mimieux, Alan Young

What it’s about: Based on H.G. Wells’s story of the same name, The Time Machine follows a Victorian inventor named George who cracks the secret to time travel. After traveling to the far-flung future, however, George discovers humanity has split into two separate species, one of which preys on the other.

What we think: Ever so slightly arch and more than a little camp, The Time Machine is a fun and colorful picture that captures the spirit of Wells’ post-apocalyptic story. Despite the film’s advancing years, the special effects remain super, especially the novel use of time-lapse photography to visualize the machine moving forward in time (the effects actually earned the film an Oscar).

Still, what I’ve always loved most is the makeup work on the subterranean Morlocks. There’s a disturbing inhumanity to their design, and the glowing eyes give them a menace that gives the film more bite than you’d expect.

RT score: 76%

Words by Tom Percival

84. A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)

Warner Bros

Director: Steven Spielberg

Cast: Haley Joel Osment, Jude Law, Frances O’Connor, Brendan Gleeson, William Hurt

What it’s about: A sort of modern retelling of Pinocchio, AI follows David, a robotic child uniquely capable of experiencing love, as he tries to reunite with the mother who abandoned him.

What we think: Uneven and flawed AI is a unique chimera born from the minds of Stanley Kubrick and Steven Spielberg. Still, while the end result is a bit disjointed, there’s an ambition for AI that can’t be discounted, and its incredible emotional highs more than makeup for its saccharine lows.

RT score: 76%

Words by Tom Percival

83. Logan’s Run (1976)

United Artists

Director: Michael Anderson

Cast: Michael York, Jenny Agutter, Richard Jordan, Roscoe Lee Browne, Farrah Fawcett, Peter Ustinov

What it’s about: Logan’s Run follows Logan 5, a man living in a utopian society where his every want and need is fulfilled. That is until he turns 30 and discovers a dark secret that lies beneath his society’s utopian veneer.

What we think: While Logan’s Run is admittedly dated, its powerful themes of ageism and individualism have lent it some degree of longevity. However, let’s be honest, the best thing about the film is its wonderful seventies production design which gives this dour dystopia its unique grooviness.

RT score: 58%

Words by Tom Percival

82. The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy (2005)

Touchstone Pictures

Director: Garth Jennings

Cast: Martin Freeman, Zooey Deschanel, Sam Rockwell

What it’s about: When Vogons destroy planet Earth to make room for a hyperspace expressway, Arthur Dent and Ford Prefect narrowly avoid death by hitching a ride on a spaceship. So begins an adventure that features aliens, a paranoid android called Marvin, frustrating bureaucracy, and the secrets of life and the universe.

What we think: Written by Douglas Adams, The Hitchiker’s Guide to the Galaxy started life as a popular 1978 radio series, that was turned into a beloved 1979 novel, and then a hit TV show in 1981.

This movie version has a huge budget and features Hollywood stars like Sam Rockwell and Zooey Deschanel, but manages to retain the rebellious spirit and cutting satire of Adams’ word through a script that he co-wrote.

Martin Freeman is perfect as the put-upon Dent, but it’s Alan Rickman who steals every scene he’s in, as the voice of that adorable android with trust issues.

RT score: 60%

Words by Chris Tilly

81. Omega Man (1971)

Warner Bros.

Director: Boris Sagal

Cast: Charlton Heston, Anthony Zerbe, Rosalind Cash

What it’s about: In the mid-1970s, biological warfare wipes out most of the human race, while the same plague turns those who survive into murderous nocturnal mutants.

US Army Colonel Robert Neville neither dies nor succumbs, so he spends his days trying to find a cure and his nights doing battle with those who have turned.

What we think: Richard Matheson’s brilliant 1954 novel I Am Legend was turned into a 2007 Will Smith movie of the same name and a 1964 Vincent Price movie called The Last Man on Earth.

But the best adaptation is this 1971 version, as the monsters – whom the plague transforms into a ghost-like white – are absolutely terrifying, making The Omega Man as much horror as sci-fi. While Charlton Heston is the perfect lead, convincing as a soldier who is also a doctor, as well as someone who can believably kick mutant ass.

RT score: 65%

Words by Chris Tilly

80. Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (1981)

Roadshow Film Distributors

Director: George Miller

Cast: Mel Gibson, Bruce Spence, Mike Preston, Kjell Nilsson, Emil Minty

What it’s about: Max is a road warrior barreling through a wasteland of fire and blood. He’s a lone wolf, unclouded by the pities of better men – but when a community fights to escape bandits trying to steal their fuel, he becomes the hero they need.

What we think: As a franchise, Mad Max may have died historic on the Fury Road. Its shadow is inescapable, but the Road Warrior is a truly insane motion picture. Nasty, grungy, and an absolute hoot, full of “how the hell did they do that?” moments that have a simple answer: they just did it.

RT score: 94%

Words by Cameron Frew

79. The Martian (2015)

20th Century Fox

Director: Ridley Scott

Cast: Matt Damon, Jessica Chastain, Kristen Wiig, Jeff Daniels, Michael Peña, Sean Bean, Kate Mara, Sebastian Stan, Akesel Hennie, Mackenzie Davis, Benedict Wong, Donald Glover, Chen Shu, Eddy Ko, Chiwetel Ejiofor

What it’s about: After a catastrophic accident, astronaut Mark Watney is stranded on Mars. With the rest of his team believing him dead and most of his equipment destroyed, Watney must find a way to survive and contact Earth.

What we think: I discovered The Martian late, largely because I read the book it adapts not long before. I regret this, because it’s an incredible movie with so much heart. There is a real terror The Martian brings to the forefront in a sly but unexpected way as you imagine the reality of being stranded alone in an alien world.

But what makes this story shine is its dedication to the reality of the matter. There are no little green men, no miraculous water sources, and no surprise easy solution. The Martian is just a harrowing tale of one incredibly smart and viciously sarcastic man trying to find a way to grow enough potatoes to survive until help arrives. Incredible performances from the best character actors in Hollywood make this a sensational film, and while I argue the book overall is better, the movie does offer a more conclusive ending.

RT score: 91%

Words by Christopher Baggett

78. Avatar (2009)

20th Century Fox

Director: James Cameron

Cast: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, Joel David Moore, Sigourney Weaver

What it’s about: As humans try to colonize the lush moon of Pandora in order to replenish Earth’s diminishing resources, they are confronted by the Na’vi tribe, a humanoid species that calls the moon home.

What we think: Much like WALL-E, Avatar is the sci-fi genre’s take on real-world events. The Na’vi can be read as an allegory of Native Americans, while the humans are the European settlers who colonized their land and took their resources. It’s an incredibly interesting concept that is boosted thanks to the movie’s fantastic visuals and extensive lore. The world of Pandora feels like it could be a real place one can visit, and by allowing both the characters and audience into the world of the Na’vi, it allows them to bond with the tribe, which makes it easier to root for them to win over the evil militaristic humans.

RT score: 81%

Words by Kayla Harrington

77. Melancholia (2011)

Magnolia Pictures

Director: Lars von Trier

Cast: Kirsten Dunst, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Kiefer Sutherland

What it’s about: Amidst an impending collision with another planet, two sisters grapple with their strained relationship and existential dread.

What we think: An assertive score, outlandish performances, and pure dread create an intoxicating film in Melancholia. One of the most unique catastrophe movies ever, you’ll remember Lars von Trier’s disasterpiece whether you love or hate it.

RT score: 80%

Words by Trudie Graham

76. War of the Worlds (2005)

Paramount Pictures

Director: Steven Spielberg

Cast: Tom Cruise, Dakota Fanning, Tim Robbins

What it’s about: An absent father races to protect his family during an alien invasion in this adaptation of H.G. Wells’ novel.

What we think: The panic of crowds running for their lives and the desperation of a normal dysfunctional family are War of the Worlds’ aces. The unearned ending dampens the greatness before it, but Speilberg’s invasion flick still sings.

RT score: 75%

Words by Trudie Graham

75. Westworld (1973)

MGM

Director: Michael Crichton

Cast: Yul Brynner, Richard Benjamin, James Brolin

What it’s about: In the far-flung future of 1983, the absurdly wealthy vacation in Westworld, an amusement park full of android cowboys indistinguishable from humans. However, when a glitch causes the robots to rebel against their biological tormentors, our hero Peter Martin must escape the theme park before he’s murdered by a deadly Gunslinger.

What we think: The best Western ever made (in this sci-fi dork’s opinion anyway), Westworld may not have the name recognition of its younger sibling Jurassic Park, but the pair share an incredible amount (dino DNA). On the surface, both are exciting action films about theme parks where everything has gone wrong, yet beyond those superficial parallels; there’s a deep disgust at the commercialization of life and death and the corrupting nature of greed.

Article continues after ad

RT score: 84%

Words by Tom Percival

74. Annihilation (2018)

Netflix

Director: Alex Garland



Cast: Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Oscar Isaac



What it’s about: Several scientists embark on an expedition into the ‘Shimmer’, a radioactive zone surrounding a meteorite that landed some years prior. Only one returns.



What we think: It’s hard not to be transfixed by the beauty of the ‘Shimmer’, even as the wondrous colors spew terror after terror. Garland taps into the mystery and firmly rooted human frailty in Jeff VanderMeer’s novel and creates a beguiling film that sits with you.



RT score: 88%



Words by Anthony McGlynn

73. Videodrome (1983)

Universal Pictures

Director: David Cronenberg



Cast: James Woods, Debbie Harry, Les Carlson, Sonja Smits



What it’s about: Television programmer Max stumbles on a show that leaves an unknown impact on the viewers. As he finds its origins, he goes on a journey of hallucination.



What we think: You might remember him best for Crash, but Videodrome is one of Cronenberg’s best works of all time. Instead of softly teetering between body horror hell and reality, he’s sledgehammering us into the TV and all of its wicked secrets. It’s not for the faint of heart, but what is? If nothing else, you’ll learn that Debbie Harry is a phenomenal actor.



RT score: 83%



Words by Jasmine Valentine

72. Solaris (1972)

Mosfilm

Director: Andrei Tarkovsky

Cast: Donatas Banionis, Natalya Bondarchuk, Vladislav Dvorzhetsky

What it’s about: Psychologist Kris Kelvin is sent to a space station near the fictional planet of Solaris, where a team of astronauts are struggling mentally. While investigating their plight, Kelvin starts experiencing similar apparitions and hallucinations, which begin to unlock the secrets of the planet.

What we think: The best sci-fi should blow minds visually, but also expand them intellectually, asking tough questions of the viewer, and challenging with hefty story and themes.

Andrei Tarkovsky’s epic films certainly deliver stark, cold, sometimes oppressive imagery. But they exist to open your mind, as his stories examine the human condition in the darkest of places.

Solaris might just be his masterpiece, with Kelvin confronting the horrors of his past while trapped on the space station and wrestling with issues of memory, time, mortality, death, and the secrets of deep space.

RT score: 93%

Words by Chris Tilly

71. Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015)

LucasFilm/Disney

Director: J. J. Abrams

Cast: Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac

What it’s about: Set 34 years after the Battle of Yavin and the fall of the Galactic Empire, a new threat has risen in the form of the First Order. Rey (Ridley), a young orphan scavenger, finds herself at the heart of the fight between good and evil as the sinister Kylo Ren (Driver) looks to do the bidding of Supreme Leader Snoke in crushing the Resistance and bringing darkness to the galaxy once more.

What we think: When The Force Awakens dropped, it had been 10 years since the last Star Wars movie (Revenge of the Sith) and more than 30 years since the last truly great Star Wars movie (Return of the Jedi). The hype levels would have been high regardless of the quality, but credit where credit’s due, J. J. Abrams delivered the perfect blend of nostalgic tribute and fresh, fun, sci-fi adventure.

Whatever you think about the Disney era and the sequel trilogy, the magic of Star Wars being back on the big screen at that time simply made the world a better place. It gave us new Star Wars characters (and old) and opened up the galaxy to more stories of struggle and survival, and I’d give anything to go back to 2015 just to feel that for the first time again.

RT score: 93%

Words by Jakob Barnes

70. Snowpiercer (2013)

CJ Entertainment

Director: Bong Joon-ho

Cast: Chris Evans, Song Kang-ho, Tilda Swinton, Jamie Bell, Octavia Spencer, Go Ah-sung, John Hurt, Ed Harris.

What it’s about: A disastrous attempt to stop climate change plunges Earth into another ice age, leaving the remnants of humanity to circle the planet on a huge train – and the hierarchy of power is about to change.

What we think: An immersive, thrilling pre-Parasite parable of class warfare with a sharp, nasty bite; if chaos is a ladder, Bong Joon-ho is all too happy to let us climb. It’s maybe the best performance of Chris Evans’ career – we could watch him as Captain America all day, but Snowpiercer tastes best.

RT score: 94%

Words by Cameron Frew

69. Armageddon (1998)

Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

Director: Michael Bay

Cast: Bruce Willis, Ben Affleck, Liv Tyler, Billy Bob Thornton

What it’s about: The end of the world is coming, all thanks to a meteor headed towards Earth. When NASA’s astronauts aren’t cut out for the mission at hand, they recruit a ragtag group of oil drillers to go into space and save humanity.

What we think: The hyper-machismo one-liner style of Armageddon might be off-putting to some, but it’s a damn good time. Whether you know it from Ben Affleck’s cynical commentary track that’s become as famous as the film itself or just from that one Aerosmith song, it cannot be denied that Armageddon, for all its faults, will have you fist-pumping the air and maybe even shedding a tear or two. Yes, it’s completely illogical, but isn’t that part of the fun?

RT score: 43%

Words by Jessica Cullen

68. Alien 3 (1992)

20th Century Studios

Director: David Fincher



Cast: Sigourney Weaver, Charles Dance, Charles S Dutton



What it’s about: Ripley and a Xenomorph both find their way onto an all-male prison planet where any contact or resources are minimal. Survival becomes a test of who can navigate their cage better.



What we think: If you can’t be good, be interesting, and after all this time we should just admit Alien 3 is both. The desolate penitentiary, surrounded by harsh weather on a remote planet, makes for an inventive arena to face the perfect killing machine, and the characters provide a real element of danger. No, it’s not Aliens or Alien, but that’s a feature, not a bug.



RT score: 48%



Words by Anthony McGlynn

67. TRON (1982)

Buena Vista Distribution

Director: Steven Lisberger

Cast: Jeff Bridges, Bruce Boxleitner, David Warner, Cindy Morgan

What it’s about: TRON follows video game developer Kevin Flynn, who finds himself miraculously transported to a digital world where he must interact with certain programs to escape.

What we think: Revolutionary in its day and gorgeous even by modern standards, TRON pushed the boundaries of what people thought CGI was capable of. Still, outside of its impressive visual effects, TRON is a fantastic adventure romp with exciting, unforgettable characters and even some digital romance. What’s not to love?

RT score: 73%

Words by Tom Percival

66. Looper (2012)

TriStar Pictures

Director: Rian Johnson

Cast: Bruce Willis, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Emily Blunt

What it’s about: In a world where murder is impossible, criminals use time travel and special hitmen known as Loopers to deal with their enemies. Our hero is Joe, a Looper who finds himself in trouble after failing to kill his future self.

What we think: Unapologetically smart and thoroughly entertaining, Looper manages to balance action thrills with a unique premise. Still as fun as the mechanics of time travel are (And Johnson definitely takes cruel delight in the concept; just ask poor Seth), the best thing about the film is the surprisingly delightful double act of Gordon Levitt and Willis.

RT score: 93%

Words by Tom Percival

65. Forbidden Planet (1956)

MGM

Director: Fred M. Wilcox

Cast: Walter Pidgeon, Anne Francis, Leslie Nielsen, Robby the Robot

What it’s about: After humanity loses contact with the crew of the Bellerophon, a new ship is sent to Altair IV to discover what happened to the explorers. Upon landing, however, the crew swiftly discovers that a terrifying unseen presence calls the planet home, and it won’t let any of them leave alive.

What we think: A quietly revolutionary movie, Forbidden Planet is nominally based on Shakespeare’s Tempest and was one of the most influential science fiction films ever. If it were not for Forbidden Planet, it’s unlikely we’d ever have gotten Star Trek. Can you imagine what the sci-fi world would look like without Trek? I can’t, and I don’t want to. Outside of its legacy, though, Forbidden Planet is an excellent film in its own right, boating a gripping plot, unforgettable effects, and a terrifying invisible monster.

RT score: 94%

Words by Tom Percival

64. Rogue One (2016)

Lucasfilm/Disney

Director: Gareth Edwards

Cast: Felicity Jones, Diego Luna, Ben Mendelsohn, Mads Mikkelsen

What it’s about: Taking place just before the events of A New Hope, Rogue One is a prequel that focuses on the secretive rebel team who seek to capture the plans to the Death Star, all led by Jyn Erso and Cassian Andor.

What we think: Although Rogue One has received plenty of hate over the years (being a Star Wars adventure, that’s always pretty likely), it stands as one of the most genuinely exciting installments in George Lucas’ universe. As someone who prefers the Rebellion side of the story to the Jedi and Force elements, Rogue One is the ultimate deep dive into a small but integral piece of Star Wars history. Plus, it introduced Cassian Andor far before the excellent Disney Plus series, which gives it 10+ points.

RT score: 84%

Words by Jessica Cullen

63. Nope (2022)

Universal Pictures

Director: Jordan Peele

Cast: Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, Brandon Perea, Steven Yeun

What it’s about: A family’s ranch is invaded by a strange extraterrestrial creature floating in the clouds above, and they quickly use their movie-making history to capture it and stop it from brutally consuming victims.

What we think: Nope is Jordan Peele’s take on the classic alien story, but nothing about it is predictable. Yes, it’s frightening and has one of the most innovative (and traumatizing) abduction scenes ever, but don’t let that put you off. It’s a highly creative take on the standard alien abduction story and has an extra layer of fun for movie lovers with all its cinematic in-jokes and references.

RT score: 83%

Words by Jessica Cullen

62. The Iron Giant (1999)

Warner Bros.

Director: Brad Bird

Cast: Jennifer Aniston, Eli Marienthal, Harry Connick Jr.

What it’s about: A superhero allegory wrapped in a cute animated movie about a giant robot. When the young Hogarth Hughes stumbles upon the titular metallic mystery from outer space, the pair embark on an adventure of discovery and friendship that changes the world around them for the better.

What we think: Adapted from Ted Hughes’ iconic short story, this Brad Bird flick brings so much heart and warmth to what has traditionally been a more gothic and gloomy tale. It’s not just the beautiful animation style that helps with this. No, The Iron Giant benefits from a brilliant voice cast, and the subtle nuance in Vin Diesel’s work as the muted hero is an underrated performance indeed.

It may look sweet and have a happy ending (of sorts), but The Iron Giant is steeped in complicated social commentary and discussion on man’s place in the world and the universe, making it perfect for viewers young and old alike.

RT score: 96%

Words by Jakob Barnes

61. Minority Report (2012)

20th Century Fox

Director: Steven Spielberg

Cast: Tom Cruise, Max von Sydow, Colin Farrell, Neal McDonough, Patrick Kilpatrick, and Michael and Matthew Dickman

What it’s about: After being accused of a crime he had not yet committed, Precrime Chief John Anderton goes on the run to clear his name.

What we think: Minority Reports showcases a world where humans can stop crimes, specifically murder, before they happen. While this is a great idea in theory, the movie does a great job explaining how a system based on ever-changing visions of the future would only do more harm than good.

Through Anderton’s murder charge, viewers can see how this kind of justice system would not be able to stop things like corruption, greed, and abuse of power because humans are, at the end of the day, unpredictable. Minority Report is an interesting look at how the future can’t be stopped because life always finds a way.

RT score: 89%

Words by Kayla Harrington

60. Upgrade (2018)

OTL Releasing

Director: Leigh Whannell

Cast: Logan Marshall-Green, Betty Gabriel, Harrison Gilbertson

What it’s about: In 2046, the world is shifting to AI – but Grey, a car mechanic, likes to be in control. When his wife is killed in a targeted attack, and he’s left paralyzed, he becomes the first person to test a new invention: STEM, a chip that reactivates and controls his motor functions.

What we think: Scrub away your memories of the Robocop remake; Upgrade is its true successor. A carnage-packed, cyberpunk B-movie with teeth-clinching violence, dizzying camerawork, and a brooding techno score that’d slip right into a Carpenter joint. It’s my “better place.”

RT score: 88%

Words by Cameron Frew

59. Star Wars: Episode IV: A New Hope (1977)

20th Century Fox

Director: George Lucas

Cast: Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Harrison Ford

What it’s about: A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away, a farm boy named Luke Skywalker is drawn into an intergalactic conflict between the forces of good and the Dark Side.

With guidance from a Jedi Knight called Obi-Wan Kenobi, and help from Princess Leia and smuggler Han Solo, Luke joins the Rebel Alliance, and ultimately defeats the evil Darth Vader by blowing up his Death Star.

What we think: The brainchild of writer, director, and visionary George Lucas, Star Wars uses Greek myth, Arthurian legend, spiritualism, and a healthy chunk of Kurosawa’s The Hidden Fortress to tell the ultimate ‘Hero’s Journey.’

All that myth-making captured the imagination of pretty much everyone, becoming the most successful movie of all time and spinning off into toys, books, games, theme parks, and every form of media imaginable. While at the same time turning the film’s charismatic stars into household names.

But ultimately it’s the central story that resonated with audiences, about a young man going on a grand adventure where he makes friends, endures hardship, learns lessons, and ultimately takes down the bad guy. Making A New Hope the perfect sci-fi blockbuster.

RT score: 93%

Words by Chris Tilly

58. Paprika (2006)

Sony

Director: Satoshi Kon

Cast: Megumi Hayashibara, Tōru Furuya, Tōru Emori (Japanese) / Cindy Robinson, Yuri Lowenthal, Michael Forest (English)



What it’s about: A psychiatrist using experimental dream technology to counsel patients uses it to track down terrorists through the subconscious.



What we think: The term “mind-bending” is redefined by Satoshi Kon’s transcendent thriller. Every sequence is so richly detailed you sometimes forget actual humans made it, and the twists and turns demand multiple watches to fully understand the logic. No wonder Christopher Nolan references it so liberally.



RT score: 86%



Words by Anthony McGlynn

57. The Invisible Man (2020)

Universal Pictures

Director: Leigh Whannell

Cast: Elisabeth Moss, Aldis Hodge, Oliver Jackson-Cohen

What it’s about: Cecilia Kass finally escapes her abusive, inventor boyfriend. But as strange occurrences escalate, she becomes convinced he found a way to cheat death in this remake of the classic Universal Monster film.

What we think: The Invisible Man is a smart and deceptively simple allegorical story. Elisabeth Moss breathes so much life into it, and the authentic commentary on gaslighting and how the law often fails domestic violence victims is executed brilliantly.

RT score: 92%

Words by Trudie Graham

56. Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

Marvel Studios

Director: James Gunn

Cast: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, and Bradley Cooper, Lee Pace, Michael Rooker, Karen Gillan, Djimon Hounsou

What it’s about: Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord, finds himself at the center of an interplanetary manhunt after he steals a powerful artifact from under the nose of Ronan the Accuser. When the true horror of Ronan’s plans becomes clear, Peter and those who once hunted him team up in the hopes of saving the universe from the mad warlord.

What we think: As stylish as it is irreverent, Guardians of the Galaxy was the kick up the backside the MCU needed during the doldrums of Phase 2. Don’t go thinking this is all razzle and no dazzle, though; what really makes Guardians one of the greatest MCU films, earning it a spot on our list of the best superhero movies of all time, is its tremendous heart.

RT score: 92%

Words by Tom Percival

55. Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

Warner Bros. Pictures

Director: George Miller

Cast: Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron, Nicholas Hoult

What it’s about: In a post-apocalyptic wasteland, a lone wolf joins forces with Imperator Furiosa and enslaved brides to escape the tyrannical warlord who controls them.

What we think: This symphony of insanity and uncompromising thrill should be overkill, due to relentless pacing. Instead, it’s one of the most enthralling action movies ever made. Fury Road is a modern classic with feminist messaging and unforgettable style.

RT score: 97%

Words by Trudie Graham

54. WALL-E (2008)

Pixar

Director: Andrew Stanton

Cast: Ben Burtt, Elissa Knight, Jeff Garlin, Sigourney Weaver

What it’s about: A garbage-cleaning robot named WALL-E finds himself on the adventure of a lifetime when he is visited by a robot named EVE.

What we think: Like most Disney/Pixar movies, WALL-E has a bigger message hidden behind its adorable surface love story between two robots. His existence stems from the fact that Earth had become uninhabitable due to humans neglecting the environment.

The entire point of the movie is to warn viewers of how bad things could become if we continue to rob Earth of its resources without giving something back in return. WALL-E is the best example of a sci-fi movie that holds a mirror up to its audience and makes them confront real-world problems.

RT score: 95%

Words by Kayla Harrington

53. Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017)

Disney

Director: Rian Johnson

Cast: Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Andy Serkis, Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Kelly Marie Tran

What it’s about: Picking up where The Force Awakens left off, The Last Jedi follows Rey as she tries to recruit Jedi master Luke Skywalker to The Resistance’s cause. Meanwhile, Kylo-Ren and the First Order have The Resistance fleet on the ropes, forcing our heroes to take desperate measures in order to survive.

What we think: Inexplicably divisive, The Last Jedi is both a bold subversion of the tropes and cliches that has come to define Star Wars and be a rip-roaring sci-fi adventure in its own right.

Honestly, there are so many reasons to love this brilliant film, including its uplifting themes, evocative cinematography, and nuanced character work, but the duel in Snoke’s throne room – which might just be the most exciting and creative fight in the entire Star Wars timeline – is what earned it a spot on the list. If the controversy surrounding its release has put you off, do yourself a favor and watch it. This is the Empire Strikes Back of the Sequel Trilogy.

RT score: 91%

Words by Tom Percival

52. Edge of Tomorrow (2014)

Warner Bros. Pictures

Director: Doug Liman

Cast: Tom Cruise, Emily Blunt, Bill Paxton, Brendan Gleeson

What it’s about: In a world dominated by an ongoing alien war, Major William Cage finds himself stuck in a time loop that he can’t escape, forcing him to relive the same battle over and over again.

What we think: Making a time-loop storyline feel fresh and exciting is a hard task, but Edge of Tomorrow satisfies all cravings. Think Groundhog Day, but set in a futuristic world in which humans are at constant war. Tom Cruise is operating at all levels here, and Emily Blunt is a fierce on-screen counterpart (and also gave us one of the best push-ups of all time.) If you’re looking for a little bit of violence, thrill, and an ongoing time-related mystery, it’s a must-watch.

RT score: 91%

Words by Jessica Cullen

51. The Day the Earth Stood Still (1951)

20th Century Studios

Director: Robert Wise

Cast: Michael Rennie, Patricia Neal, Hugh Marlowe, Sam Jaffe, Billy Gray, Frances Bavier, Lock Martin

What it’s about: When an alien visitor known as Klaatu lands in Washington, DC, with a message of great importance, humanity responds by shooting him. Wounded but curious at humanity’s aggression, Klaatu escapes from the hospital and attempts to gain a better understanding of mankind while also trying to get his message to the president. Oh, and there’s a giant robot called Gort.

What we think: The archetypical sci-fi movie, The Day the Earth Stood Still is remembered these days for helping to define so many well-worn science fiction staples and tropes, including the phrase “Klaatu barada nikto” (if you know, you know).

Yet beyond its cultural legacy, the film remains an entertaining and powerful tale of the importance of human unity and a warning about the dangers of unchecked aggression. If you’ve never seen it, do yourself a favor and track down this classic picture. You won’t be disappointed… unless you accidentally watch the 2008 remake, in which case, I’m sorry.

RT score: 95%

Words by Tom Percival

50. Cloverfield (2012)

Paramount

Director: Matt Reeves

Cast: Lizzy Caplan, Jessica Lucas, Michael Stahl-David, Mike Vogel, Odette Annable.

What it’s about: A night of fun and frolics turns to horror for six New York friends when a giant monster attacks their city. As the creature tears through the Big Apple like a knife through a Granny Smith, the group does everything possible to survive… although, don’t ask them to put the camera down.

What we think: It’s impossible to overstate how hyped people were for Cloverfield after its impeccable marketing campaign. Yet while the film might not reach the dizzying heights of its trailers, it’s still a thrilling and propulsive monster movie that makes up for its shallow character work with dazzling spectacle and chilling scares. I’ve always loved the unearthly design of the Clover monster, and I hope that one day, we will see more of this bizarre beast.

RT score: 78%

Words by Tom Percival

49. Predator (1987)

20th Century Fox

Director: John McTiernan

Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Carl Weathers, Elpidia Carrillo, Bill Duke, Richard Chaves, Jesse Ventura, Sonny Landham, Shane Black, R. G. Armstrong, and Kevin Peter Hall

What it’s about: A paramilitary rescue team’s mission through the rainforest takes a turn for the worst when they are hunted down by a technologically advanced extraterrestrial.

What we think: Predator is a fascinating entry in the sci-fi genre because it feels like the fraternal twin of Alien. While Alien was more grounded in its story and characters, Predator is unapologetically loud and bombastic. Schwarzenegger shines as the gruff and tough team leader, Dutch, who uses his fists and big guns more than he uses his words. Predator is a memorable movie because it’s a badass ‘80s action flick and haunting alien movie rolled into one explosive package. Whether you’re into guns, aliens, or campy one-liners, Predator has something for everyone.

RT score: 80%

Words by Kayla Harrington

48. The Terminator (1984)

Orion Pictures

Director: James Cameron



Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton, Michael Biehn



What it’s about: A cyborg assassin from the future travels back in time to kill the mother of humanity’s future savior, while a soldier is sent to protect her and ensure the survival of mankind.



What we think: Arnie and the Terminator – name a more iconic duo. Though the muscle-bound unit had already carved a career for himself in Hollywood, Cameron’s sci-fi classic solidified his status as an action-movie icon.

What’s great about this flick is that it can be enjoyed again and again, and the reasons are simple yet so hard to nail – fun performances, fantastic action sequences, an original premise, and some of the best one-liners. This is entertainment in its purest form and one we’ll no doubt be back to enjoy for the rest of time.



RT score: 100%



Words by Daisy Phillipson

47. Event Horizon (1997)

Paramount

Director: Paul W S Anderson



Cast: Laurence Fishburne, Sam Neill, Kathleen Quinlan



What it’s about: The titular spaceship suddenly reappears after being missing for seven years, prompting a recon mission to find out what happened. The crew finds no passengers on board and a list of questions, all tied to the experimental hyperdrive on board.



What we think: Haunted spacecraft is an under-utilized story conceit. Perhaps because Paul W S Anderson’s film is such a strong execution, few even dare to compete. Event Horizon is terrifying and psychological in the way only being locked in space with phantoms can provide, handled by an extremely game cast. I will forever lament the purportedly more gruesome cut that’s been lost to time.



RT score: 34%



Words by Anthony McGlynn

46. The Abyss

20th Century Studios

Director: James Cameron

Cast: Ed Harris, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio, Michael Biehn

What it’s about: When a US submarine sinks in the Caribbean, the government enlists an underwater drilling team for a search-and-rescue mission. However, as tensions rise in the depths, they encounter something extraordinary.

What we think: How do you make a James Cameron masterpiece? Just add water. The Abyss (the Special Edition, to be clear), a meticulous deep-sea odyssey somewhere between 2001 and Close Encounters of the Third Kind, is a movie only a madman could make; it’s just as fond (if not more so) of our own blue planet than the aliens who dare to offer light in the certain darkness.

RT score: 89%

Words by Cameron Frew

45. Ad Astra (2019)

20th Century Studios

Director: James Gray

Cast: Brad Pitt, Tommy Lee Jones, Ruth Negga

What it’s about: Astronaut Roy McBride goes on a risky mission to find his missing father and unravel a mystery that threatens Earth. Along the way, he confronts the trauma left by his father’s legacy.

What we think: In Ad Astra, deep space exploration is also an exploration of the self. The further we travel, the more we learn. When faced with an endless expanse, all that weighs on Roy’s mind is his father – Gray’s space movie is tender and beautifully realized.

RT score: 84%

Words by Trudie Graham

44. TRON: Legacy (2010)

Disney

Director: Joseph Kosinski

Cast: Garrett Hedlund, Olivia Wilde, Michael Sheen, Jeff Bridges

What it’s about: 20 years after his father’s disappearance, Sam is sucked into the Grid, a virtual reality in the truest sense of the word. He finds his dad, but other dangers await him in this vast, out-of-control cyberworld.

What we think: Kosinski got his flowers for Top Gun: Maverick, but I’ve been familiar with his game since TRON: Legacy, a sequel that dares to be little more than an audio-visual feast unlike anything we’d seen before. Plot schmot, this is a movie of vibes. Plus, it has the honor of Daft Punk’s only film score – how embarrassing and futile it must feel to try and match their one-and-done stature. They changed the game and left it unbeatable.

RT score: 51%

Words by Cameron Frew

43. Signs (2002)

Touchstone Pictures

Director: M. Night Shyamalan

Cast: Mel Gibson, Joaquin Phoenix, Abigail Breslin

What it’s about: A series of mysterious crop circles appear all over the planet, suggesting the existence of extraterrestrial life. One such event appears in the cornfield of a former priest who has lost his faith and must rediscover it to protect his children when the aliens arrive.

What we think: Signs is one of M. Night Shyamalan’s very best movies, playing like an extended episode of The Twilight Zone, just with a huge budget, superb special effects, and moments of genuine terror, most notably one of cinema’s great jump-scares.

All that’s anchored by one of Mel Gibson’s greatest performances as a former man of God battling feelings of anger, frustration, and guilt over the death of his wife. And struggling to hold it together while endeavoring to keep what’s left of his family alive.

RT score: 75%

Words by Chris Tilly

42. Independence Day (1996)

20th Century Fox

Director: Roland Emmerich

Cast: Will Smith, Bill Pullman, Jeff Goldblum, Judd Hirsch

What it’s about: Aliens are invading the world, and it’s up to a quick-witted US Air Force pilot, quirky scientist, and motivational president to rally the world together and save their planet.

What we think: There was a time when movies loved blowing things up, and you’d be hard-pressed to find better examples than those high-stakes ‘90s action movies than Independence Day. Will Smith punches an alien in the face, Bill Pullman gives one of the best speeches from a fictional (or real) president ever, and a dog famously jumps through flames to safety. From start to finish, Independence Day rocks.

RT score: 68%

Words by Jessica Cullen

41. Inception (2010)

Warner Bros. Pictures

Director: Christopher Nolan

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Elliot Page, Cillian Murphy

What it’s about: Facing the risk of losing everything he holds dear, wanted criminal Cobb plots his most ambitious heist yet… to venture into the dreams of Robert Fischer and plant an idea that could change his life. But Cobb’s tragic and dangerous past threatens to derail the whole plan.

What we think: It wouldn’t be hyperbolic to claim that this Christopher Nolan movie was a game changer in 2010. Yes, it borrowed a healthy dose of inspiration from the anime movie Paprika. Still, the mesmerizing visuals and complex ideas that Inception delivered had hitherto been unthinkable in live-action sci-fi.

Inception assembled one of the best ensemble casts you’re likely to find and gave them all something fascinating and compelling to chew on. Extra bonus points, too, for the fact that Inception leans into genuine horror moments at times, with Marion Cotillard’s Mal proving to be an unnerving specter throughout the movie.

RT score: 87%

Words by Jakob Barnes

40. Galaxy Quest (1999)

Dreamworks Pictures

Director: Dean Parisot

Cast: Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver, Alan Rickman, Tony Shalhoub, Sam Rockwell, Daryl Mitchell

What it’s about: The cast of the sci-fi adventure series Galaxy Quest is taken from Earth by the Thermians, a race of aliens who mistook the television series for historical broadcasts of war heroes. With an alien warlord threatening to annihilate the Thermians, this band of washed-up actors have no choice but to become actual heroes.

What we think: Galaxy Quest came out at a weird time. The love/hate relationship with Star Trek was at an all-time high as the TNG movies proved divisive. TV wasn’t better to Trek, with Voyager lagging behind in ratings, while Deep Space 9 fared better with critics and worse with execs. And then, along came Galaxy Quest.

This is a movie about the eternal love that fans maintain for their favorite franchise, all while pointing a finger at the most ridiculous parts of the whole Trekkie experience. Galaxy Quest was able to pay homage to that while still being a hell of a fun adventure romp with some genuinely impressive effects (for the time). This one won’t make you rethink your stance on science or terrify you with body horror, but it will remind you about the limitless power of a good fanbase.

RT score: 90%

Words by Christopher Baggett

39. Dune: Part One (2021)

Warner Bros. Pictures

Director: Denis Villeneuve

Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem

What it’s about: Paul Atreides and his family are thrust into the middle of a deadly game of politics when they’re given control of Arrakis and the production of spice – a highly valuable substance that allows mankind to travel the stars.

What we think: While Dune already had a movie adaptation that came out in 1984, Villeneuve’s version blew it out of the water. Watching 2021’s Dune feels like you’re a part of an entirely new universe as the storytelling allows you to become immersed in the struggles of House Atreides. However, while the plot is engaging, the best part of the movie is its jaw-dropping visuals. From the sandy dunes of Arrakis to the unsettling home of House Harkonnen, each set piece is a feast for the eyes.

RT score: 83%

Words by Kayla Harrington

38. The Man Who Fell to Earth (1976)

British Lion Films

Director: Nicolas Roeg



Cast: David Bowie, Candy Clark, Rip Torn



What it’s about: An alien arrives on earth with a plan to save his drought-stricken home planet, only to be seduced by the complexities and vices of human life.



What we think: Listen, if you get Bowie as an alcoholic, despondent alien, I’m seated faster than you can say “Space Oddity”. The way he moved on stage, his intuitive, zeitgeist-defining compositions, even his mismatched eyes – everything about Bowie was otherworldly.

And that’s before we even get onto his lyrics. Cult filmmaker Roeg captured this essence and delivered a truly one-of-a-kind sci-fi film. Though meandering at times, The Man Who Fell to Earth offers up both style and substance, examining the human conditions of belonging and bad habits.



RT score: 79%



Words by Daisy Phillipson

37. Sunshine (2007)

Searchlight Pictures

Director: Danny Boyle

Cast: Cillian Murphy, Chris Evans, Rose Byrne, Michelle Yeoh, Cliff Curtis, Hiroyuki Sanada, Benedict Wong, Mark Strong

What it’s about: The year is 2057, and the Sun is dying. With Earth facing a second ice age, a team of astronauts embark on a dangerous mission to reignite the star.

What we think: “What can you see?” Sunshine does what Icarus never could: it sees the unseeable, with some of the most awe-inspiring images committed to film (not to mention a cast you couldn’t dream of assembling again). That’s before we get to John Murphy’s ‘Adagio in D Minor’, perhaps the most powerful piece of movie music ever composed. It’s cinematic stardust – a fatalist dream on the other side of a nightmare.

RT score: 77%

Words by Cameron Frew

36. Men in Black (1997)

Sony Pictures

Director: Barry Sonnenfield

Cast: Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith, Linda Fiorentino, Vincent D’Onofrio, Rip Torn

What it’s about: A young NYPD detective is recruited into the Men in Black, a highly secretive organization that monitors extraterrestrial life living among humans on Earth. His first task: save a galaxy from a giant cockroach.

What we think: Men in Black sounds like it shouldn’t work on paper. It’s a weird alien sci-fi comedy based on an independent comic that practically no one had read. It surprised a lot of people that it wound up being one of 1997’s best movies (it’s also 1997’s best comic book movie, but that competition was pretty thin).

More than that, Men in Black cemented the idea of the Will Smith summer blockbuster, being his third massive hit in a row after Bad Boys and Independence Day. Men in Black delivers huge, bombastic action and hilarious performances, as well as a completely unrecognizable Vincent D’Onofrio as the horrifying cockroach Edgar. If you have somehow managed to miss this one, it’s still a must-see film today.

RT score: 91%

Words by Christopher Baggett

35. Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)

United Artists

Director: Philip Kaufman



Cast: Donald Sutherland, Brooke Adams, Veronica Cartwright, Jeff Goldblum, Leonard Nimoy



What it’s about: The 1978 version of Invasion of the Body Snatchers, like Don Siegel’s 1956 predecessor, is based on the novel by Jack Finney and follows a group of San Francisco residents who discover that alien plant spores are replacing humans with emotionless duplicates.



What we think: Sometimes remakes are so much more than soulless cash grabs, with Kaufman’s take on a classic sci-fi horror proving this point wholeheartedly. Of course, Siegel’s body snatchers was great, but the ‘70s iteration is far more watchable and the pod people pack one helluva punch. Its exploration on societal paranoia is arguably more relevant today than it was back then, and as for that ending – Sutherland’s contorted face coupled with the high-pitched scream is still Grade A nightmare fuel.



RT score: 93%



Words by Daisy Phillipson

34. Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022)

A24

Director: The Daniels

Cast: Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan

What it’s about: A laundromat owner struggling with the absurdity of life discovers she must connect with parallel universe versions of herself to prevent a powerful being from destroying the multiverse.

What we think: Everything Everywhere All at Once explores how nothing, and therefore everything, matters; every person, experience, tear, and smile. The Daniels may as well have glued us to our seats; the result would have been the same.

RT score: 94%

Words by Trudie Graham

33. District 9 (2009)

Sony Pictures

Director: Neill Blomkamp

Cast: Sharlto Copley, Vanessa Haywood, Jason Cope

What it’s about: In 1982, a spaceship appears over South Africa, and the aliens found inside are confined to a Johannesburg internment camp called District 9.

Some two decades later – while trying to relocate these so-called “prawns” – a Department of Alien Affairs employee connects with an alien called Christopher Johnson, who is trying to return home with his son.

What we think: District 9 revolutionized the found footage genre when it appeared – with little fanfare – in 2009. Until that point, such films were low-budget affairs, but Neill Blomkamp’s film is a bona fide sci-fi blockbuster, with big action sequences and incredible special effects.

The movie also had something to say, being inspired by Cape Town’s District 6 during apartheid, and touching on themes of racism and segregation as protagonist Wikus turns from villain to hero as he slowly discovers his humanity.

RT score: 90%

Words by Chris Tilly

32. Brazil (1985)

Universal Pictures

Director: Terry Gilliam



Cast: Robert de Niro, Jonathan Pryce, Kim Griest, Michael Palin



What it’s about: Sam Lowry, a clerk in a parallel world ministry department, is told to rectify an administrative error. In the process, he becomes the enemy of the state.



What we think: Everyone has that one baffling film that they can’t even begin to explain – and for me, the honor falls to Brazil. Robert de Niro is here for some reason, as is the guy from the nature documentaries (Michael Palin). Set in a dystopian reality with seemingly complex lore, Brazil is the equivalent of a Kate Bush music video after her Hounds of Love years. If you blink for even a nanosecond, you’ll be completely lost… and that’s honestly half the fun.



RT score: 98%



Words by Jasmine Valentine

31. Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977)

Columbia Pictures

Director: Steven Spielberg

Cast: Richard Dreyfuss, François Truffaut, Teri Garr, Melinda Dillon, Bob Balaban

What it’s about: An ordinary man experiences a series of inexplicable events that lead him to a life-changing encounter with extraterrestrials.

What we think: If there’s one thing Spielberg knows, it’s how to make an alien movie with heart. Years before E.T. phoned home, the famed filmmaker treated viewers to a different kind of optimistic extra-terrestrial tale.

Although it’s dealing with the truth ‘out there’, Close Encounters of the Third Kind is a human tale, one that captivates with a sense of wonder and intrigue. It’s got everything you could ever want from an alien flick: an emotional score, breathtaking visuals, and… a mashed potato mountain (okay, that last one isn’t essential, but it’s an iconic moment nonetheless).



RT score: 90%

Words by Daisy Phillipson

30. Aliens (1986)

20th Century Studios

Director: James Cameron



Cast: Sigourney Weaver, Bill Paxton, Michael Biehn

What it’s about: After the events of Alien, Ripley is sent to a remote human colony with a group of marines to a moon grappling with a Xenomorph outbreak.

What we think: It might be sacrilege to put Aliens so low on this list, but let’s be honest, this is more of an action movie than an out-and-out sci-fi film. Ok, now we’ve got that out of the way, let’s be clear: Aliens is awesome: the action is well-directed, the characters beloved, and the monsters unforgettable; it might be one of the best sequels ever made. Still, let’s be honest: the real reason it’s on this list is because we love Sigourney Weaver, and if you don’t well… you’re dumb.

RT score: 98%

Words by Tom Percival

29. The Fifth Element (1997)

Buena Vista International

Director: Luc Besson



Cast: Bruce Willis, Chris Tucker, Gary Oldman, Milla Jovovich



What it’s about: A cab driver in 23rd-century New York City becomes an unlikely hero tasked with saving the world when a mysterious woman falls into his cab, unraveling a conspiracy involving an ancient cosmic evil.



What we think: Besson’s sci-fi space opera is a bit like crunchy peanut butter: some people can’t stomach it, while others enjoy the sheer nuttiness. Falling into the latter camp, I remember the first time watching The Fifth Element on VHS (yes, I’m that old) and being blown away by the visual feast on display.



The Fifth Element is just as vibrant today, with characters who are as colorful as the setting – from Tucker’s flamboyant Ruby Rhod to Willis’s stoic hero, and who could ever forget Jovovich’s Leeloo kicking ass in tandem with the beautifully bonkers ‘Diva Dance’? It never takes itself too seriously, and neither should we – sometimes, it’s fun to embrace the nuts.



RT score: 71%



Words by Daisy Phillipson

28. Donnie Darko (2001)

Newmarket Films

Director: Richard Kelly



Cast: Jake Gyllenhaal, Jena Malone, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Drew Barrymore, Patrick Swayze, James Duval



What it’s about: A troubled teenager navigates visions of a mysterious figure in a rabbit costume, who tells him the world is going to end in 28 days, 6 hours, 42 minutes, and 12 seconds.



What we think: Kelly struck gold with Donnie Darko, tapping into the ‘00s teen angst era and delivering a coming-of-age-cum-apocalyptic-drama with a dash of existential dread, dark suburbia, and a killer soundtrack to boot (where are my Echo & the Bunnymen stans at?).

Gyllenhaal gives a career-defining performance as the titular teen, while the trippy, complex journey the story takes never fails to draw me back and get me thinking all these years later. I knew it was more than a phase.

RT score: 87%

Words by Daisy Phillipson

27. Metropolis (1927)

Parufamet

Director: Fritz Lang

Cast: Brigitte Helm, Alfred Abel, Gustav Fröhlich

What it’s about: A tale of class divide and societal struggle, this silent film tells the story of Freder and Maria, two young citizens who look to unite the masses and create a better civilization.

What we think: Pick out pretty much any sci-fi movie on this list, and you’re likely to find some inspiration rooted in the masterful work of Fritz Lang and his pioneering expressionist film, Metropolis. The movie may have no sound, but it’s full of dazzling set-pieces, production design that was years ahead of its time, and rousing depictions of the power of the human spirit.

The very fact this film was made almost 100 years ago is mind-blowing, and few sci-fi efforts to this day have been able to achieve the movie magic Metropolis has in abundance. Without Metropolis, there would be no Blade Runner, no Star Wars, and the world would be a poorer place for it.

RT score: 97%

Words by Jakob Barnes

26. Moon (2009)

Sony Pictures

Director: Duncan Jones

Cast: Sam Rockwell, Kevin Spacey, Kaya Scodelario

What it’s about: After spending three years on a solitary mission on the far side of the Moon, an astronaut experiences a personal crisis with only GERTY, an artificial intelligence system to keep him company.

What we think: Sci-fi is often scary or spectacular, but it’s rarely a solitary exploration of just how lonely space can be. Moon is a simple and quiet affair compared to some of the other bombastic entries on this list, but the emotional weight and hefty questions asked more than make up for the lack of spectacle. It might also just make you a little bit miserable, but in a good way.

RT score: 90%

Words by Jessica Cullen

25. Children of Men (2006)

Universal Pictures

Director: Alfonso Cuarón

Cast: Clive Owen, Julianne Moore, Michael Caine

What it’s about: Set in a dystopian and infertile future, former activist Theo Faron is tasked with escorting a miraculously pregnant woman to safety.

What we think: Children of Men is one of the most grounded sci-fi films ever. Its excellent direction and cinematography create a fully formed world that’s believable and comparable to our own. It’s impossible to not be swept away by its normalized violence, shaky-cam bloodshed, and striking hope at the center.

RT score: 92%

Words by Trudie Graham

24. Starship Troopers (1997)

20th Century Studios

Director: Paul Verhoeven

Cast: Casper Van Dien, Denis Richards, Neil Patrick Harris

What it’s about: Mankind in the 23rd century has become a military-led colonizing force whose current target is a planet full of oversized bugs. Handling them is a job for the Roughnecks, among whom are Johnny Rico and his friends, each an elite soldier doing their part for planet Earth.

What we think: Paul Verhoeven goes even harder on the satire post-Robocop, extrapolating out what we’d look like if the American military-industrial complex ever took hold. The result is fascistic bedlam, in-universe recruitment ads, and propaganda in between insects tearing soldiers apart and all the green blood. Come on, you apes, do you want to live forever?

RT score: 72%



Words by Anthony McGlynn

23. RoboCop (1987)

MGM

Director: Paul Verhoeven



Cast: Peter Weller, Nancy Allen, Kurtwood Smith, Ronny Cox



What it’s about: In a dystopian crime-infested city, fatally wounded policeman Alex Murphy comes back to life as a cyborg law enforcer named RoboCop.

What we think: When a film is both conceptually brilliant and has the capacity to make you howl with laughter while people are being shot, you’re onto a winner. Obviously, the only person capable of creating a robotic cop from a recently dead human is Paul Verhoeven, and his cast plays the entire thing as seriously as a heart transplant. Bonus points go to Robocop for shooting a suspect in the groin through someone else’s legs.



RT score: 49%



Words by Jasmine Valentine

22. Star Trek: Wrath of Khan (1982)

Director: Nicholas Meyer

Cast: William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, DeForest Kelley, James Doohan, Walter Koenig, George Takei, Nichelle Nichols, Ricardo Montalbán

What it’s about: When Kirk’s old enemy, Khan Noonien Singh, escapes his 15-year exile on the planet Ceti Alpha V, the crew of the USS Enterprise must reunite to stop the genocidal villain before he gets his genetically engineered mitts on the deadly Genesis Device.

What we think: Wrath of Khan is a bold and exciting swashbuckling romp that helped save Trek from the franchise scrapheap after the unfairly reviled release of Star Trek: The Motion Picture. Gallons of digital ink have been spilled explaining why Khan succeeded where The Motion Picture failed. Still, its greatest strengths are arguably the reigning Khan (helped by Montalbán’s unforgettable performance) and writer Jack B. Sowards’ story, which put emphasis on Spock and Kirk’s iconic relationship.

RT score: 87%

Words by Tom Percival

21. Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

LucasFilm

Director: Irvin Kershner

Cast: Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher

What it’s about: Remember that little movie from 1977 called Star Wars? Yeah, well, this is the follow-up, and it’s a pretty big deal. As Luke Skywalker carries out his Jedi training with Yoda, Han Solo, and Princess Leia come face-to-face with Darth Vader and the might of the Empire, leading to one of the biggest plot twists of all time.

What we think: Of the whole Star Wars timeline, it’s hard to argue against The Empire Strikes Back being the very best. It’s a movie that transcends its genre and franchise and is rightly regarded as one of the best movies of all time.

Why? Because it has everything you could ever want. An epic adventure spanning the galaxy, the fight between good and evil, mystical religions with magical laser swords, and a little green dude who cracks wise. It’s big, it’s exciting, and it looks incredible, too. From the snowy scapes of Hoth to the metallic labyrinths of Bespin, this is a world I could get lost in time and time again.

RT score: 95%

Words by Jakob Barnes

20. Planet of the Apes (1968)

20th Century Studios

Director: Franklin J. Schaffner



Cast: Linda Harrison, Roddy McDowell, Kim Hunter, Maurice Evans, Charlton Heston



What it’s about: Three astronauts crash land on an unknown planet that they soon find out is governed by different classes of apes. When they are captured, George has to figure out how to survive in a world much more advanced than his own.



What we think: I love you, Dr. Zeus! While it’s always going to be disappointing that there weren’t full-blown musical numbers or breakdancing chimps (thanks, The Simpsons), Planet of the Apes wasn’t just archetypal but kicked off the mega-franchise we still know and love today. Its dated ’60s feel only makes the action feel more dystopian, but the running themes are ever-present now. It’s also the bad boy of life-altering twists right at the end.



RT score: 86%

Words by Jasmine Valentine

19. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

Focus Features

Director: Michel Gondry

Cast: Jim Carrey, Kate Winslet, Kirsten Dunst, Mark Ruffalo, Elijah Wood, Tom Wilkinson

What it’s about: In the wake of a painful breakup, Joel pays to erase the memories of his ex-girlfriend, Clementine. But he still has feelings for her, forced to see his love fade just as he found the will to fight.

What we think: A beautiful, life-affirming ode not just to love but to heartbreak – as inevitable as birth or death. It makes us delirious and desperate; we rose-tint pain and caveat joy. Great sci-fi speaks to the human experience, but Eternal Sunshine never feels like a Black Mirror. Its message is more hopeful: the past is unnegotiable, but the future is a choice.

RT score: 92%

Words by Cameron Frew

18. Arrival (2016)

Paramount Pictures

Director: Denis Villeneuve

Cast: Amy Adams, Jeremy Renner, Forest Whitaker

What it’s about: When mysterious alien spacecraft appear, linguist Louise Banks is recruited to communicate with them. While deciphering their language, she uncovers profound truths about humanity and time.

What we think: Arrival is a movie without boundaries. Compassion, learning, and curiosity mold it into a tear-jerking odyssey. Its bold ideas are grounded by a human story about pain and the choice we make every day to live beside it.

RT score: 94%​

Words by Trudie Graham

17. E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

Universal Pictures E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial.

Director: Steven Spielberg

Cast: Henry Thomas, Drew Barrymore, Dee Wallace

What it’s about: When a young boy encounters a lost alien in his backyard, he forms an unbreakable bond that he has to keep hidden from everyone else around him, including the government that’s hot on their tail.

What we think: When watching E.T. as a child, I hated it. I didn’t like that long-necked little monster, and I feared his large alien eyes like one might fear the dark. But watching it in adulthood was a stark realization that this beloved story of a boy and his pet alien is one of the most beautiful examples of Spielberg magic.

Every piece of imagery, from the dead flower coming back to life and the flying bikes, could serve as the purest symbol of childhood wonder and trust ever put to film, and it’ll always be one of the best movies in which aliens aren’t killing people.

RT score: 99%

Words by Jessica Cullen

16. Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

Warner Bros.

Director: Denis Villeneuve

Cast: Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, Ana de Armas

What it’s about: A legacy sequel to the 1982 classic, Blade Runner 2049 takes us further into a dystopian future filled with replicants – artificial lifeforms that both serve and threaten the human race. Officer K (Gosling) is one such replicant, but as he digs deeper into his work, he learns there may be more to his existence than first thought.

What we think: It’s rare for sequels to work at all. It’s even rarer when that sequel comes along 35 years later. But in Blade Runner 2049, we were given a follow-up that not only warrants its own existence but also enhances the quality of its predecessor, too.

The Denis Villeneuve movie has all the visual flair and impeccable world-building of the original and then some. But, while Blade Runner itself was guilty of being somewhat cold and, dare I say it, shallow, 2049 is thematically rich, emotionally complex, and narratively far more satisfying without losing any of the mystique that underpins the original.

RT score: 88%

Words by Jakob Barnes

15. Ex Machina (2014)

A24

Director: Alex Garland

Cast: Domhnall Gleeson, Oscar Isaac, Alicia Vikander, and Sonoya Mizuno

What it’s about: A programmer gets more than he bargained for when he accepts the opportunity to be the Turing test to his boss’s beautiful humanoid robot.

What we think: A nontraditional take on the idea of an artificially intelligent robot, Ex Machina shows two different sides of the spectrum when it comes to the desire to harness this kind of power. On the one hand, Issac’s character Nathan wants Vikander’s Ava to be his perfect submissive servant with no personality of her own.

On the other hand, Gleeson’s Caleb only sees Ava as a meek android he has to protect because she doesn’t know any better. Both men are examples of how unlimited power and intellect will be sought after for the wrong reasons if those traits are put into a feminine presenting body. Because of this, Ex Machina’s ending is incredibly satisfying to watch as it makes the audience rethink everything they knew about Ava and other robots like her.

RT score: 92%

Words by Kayla Harrington

14. Akira (1988)

Toho

Director: Katsuhiro Otomo

Cast: Mitsuo Iwata, Nozomu Sasaki, Mami Koyama, Taro Ishida, Tesshō Genda, Mizuho Suzuki, Tatsuhiko Nakamura, Fukue Itō, Kazuhiro Shindō

What it’s about: In a dystopian future, a secret military organization gives young Tetsuo uncontrollable psychic abilities. His childhood friend Kaneda must find a way to stop Tetsuo’s rampage before he destroys Neo-Tokyo.

What we think: In an era where anime wasn’t that popular, Akira changed the game. This dystopian sci-fi adventure brought slick animation and incredible action to the US in a big way, and it didn’t hurt that it had a half-decent English dub. Remember, this was 1988. Anime wasn’t commonplace in the US, especially if you never left the States. It was largely reserved for families who had lived internationally or who got hold of bootleg tapes from friends who had. Akira changed that and started a movement that continues to this day.

The staying power of Akira lies in its iconic action, relatable characters, and just how unforgettably weird the movie gets. Even if you’ve never seen Akira, you have probably seen the image of the disfigured and grotesque Tetsuo, his body uncontrollably growing as his powers ravage him, and you have definitely seen someone replicate Kaneda’s sick motorcycle moves in other movies and video games. The anime industry is bigger than ever today, but you could argue it’s all because this movie Akira-slid into our hearts.

RT score: 91%

Words by Christopher Baggett

13. The Fly (1986)

20th Century Fox

Director: David Cronenberg

Cast: Jeff Goldblum, Geena Davis

What it’s about: Body horror meets science fiction in this ‘80s classic as scientist Seth Brundle (Goldblum) invents a remarkable teleporter but gets mixed up in a DNA disaster that leaves him – as you may have guessed – part man-part fly.

What we think: While this is fairly tame compared to some of David Cronenberg’s more gnarly work, The Fly still offers up some truly disturbing imagery and highly impressive special effects work. There’s a playfulness to The Fly that makes it almost endearing and very entertaining, but shocks and scares creep their way under your skin, too.

RT score: 93%

Words by Jakob Barnes

12. Interstellar (2014)

Warner Bros.

Director: Christopher Nolan

Cast: Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain

What it’s about: Planet Earth is dying, so Coop is tasked with heading into the depths of the universe to track down a suitable new home for humankind. Along the way, he learns about the delicate nature of time itself and realizes leaving his life behind may have been a mistake.

What we think: Christopher Nolan is an incredible filmmaker, but he’s often struggled to imbue his work with emotion. That cannot be said of Interstellar, which is guaranteed to have you ugly-crying at least three times.

It may be a high-concept, visually astounding sci-fi masterpiece, but Interstellar’s real triumph is in its more tender, human moments. And, ultimately, isn’t that what we crave from any great science fiction story? Transporting us to the other end of the universe is one thing, but weaving an emotionally engaging and resonant story is a rare achievement indeed.

RT score: 73%

Words by Jakob Barnes

11. Her (2013)

Annapurna Pictures

Director: Spike Jonze



Cast: Joaquin Phoenix, Scarlett Johansson, Rooney Mara, Olivia Wilde



What it’s about: Theodore Twombly, a subdued writer, buys an AI system to help him. When he finds out about its ability to learn, he falls in love with it.



What we think: The only film I’ve ever stopped after 50 minutes and had to finish another day – all because I was crying too much – was Spike Jonze’s Her. Being desperately single and feeling disconnected from the world should have made Her too much to bear, but the circumstances probably made me appreciate the beauty a lot more.

Phoenix’s Theodore just wants what we all want: to love unashamedly and be loved in return. Though most of us now likely get irate over AI rather than swoon over it, Jones was ahead of his time with his vision, stripping human wants back down to basics, and forcing us to deeply self-reflect in return (it’s really quite scathing social criticism).

RT score: 95%



Words by Jasmine Valentine

10. Jurassic Park (1993)

Universal Pictures

Director: Steven Spielberg

Cast: Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum

What it’s about: A pair of paleontologists and a mathematician are invited to an island theme park where the attractions are dinosaurs recreated from prehistoric DNA.

But those behind the project were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn’t stop to think if they should. And lo, when these predators inevitably escape, they start to hunt, and their prey is man.

What we think: Based on the novel of the same name by Michael Crichton, Jurassic Park also has the same plot as one of his previous works – namely Westworld (which can be found further up this list) – just with dinosaurs replacing the robots.

But in the hands of director Steven Spielberg, this sci-fi retread became arguably the greatest ever summer blockbuster by focussing on strong characters, featuring breathtaking visual effects, and delivering action, thrills, excitement, scares, and a genuine sense of wonder that had audiences returning for more throughout the summer of 1993.

RT score: 92%

Words by Chris Tilly

9. Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)

TriStar Pictures

Director: James Cameron

Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton, Edward Furlong

What it’s about: A reprogrammed Terminator is sent back in time to protect John Connor, the future leader of the human resistance, from the more advanced T-1000. With his mother, Sarah Connor, they must prevent Judgment Day, the nuclear apocalypse orchestrated by Skynet.

What we think: The superior Terminator film, T2 is one of the rare cases of a sequel besting the original. With bigger action sequences, a ripped Linda Hamilton, and lots of 90s sheen, this crowd-pleaser is an all-timer. We won’t blame you if you want to stop watching the series here.

RT score: 93%

Words by Trudie Graham

8. Total Recall (1990)

Tri-Star Pictures

Director: Paul Verhoeven

Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Rachel Ticotin, Sharon Stone, Ronny Cox, Michael Ironside

What it’s about: A bored construction worker tries to get away from it all with a fantasy memory vacation implanted by the Rekall agency, only to unlock his secret past as a legendary freedom fighter.

What we think: Paul Verhoeven had a hell of a winning streak in the ‘80s, and Total Recall promised that would continue into the ‘90s. Based on Philip K. Dick’s science fiction classic We Can Remember It For You Wholesale, this larger-than-life sci-fi action masterpiece has everything you could want. Total Recall is bursting at the seams with bizarre aliens, over-the-top violence, and an Arnold Schwarzenegger on the cusp of his biggest era in Hollywood.

More than three decades since its release and one failed remake later, Total Recall remains a quintessential watch as both a sincere science fiction film and meme fodder. The movie is a technical marvel (the x-ray scanner sequence and the iconic TWO WEEKS mask are both incredibly advanced for the era), the writing is instantly quotable, and the story is just cerebral enough to make you think about it for a few weeks afterward.

That story, which can be called adapted in the loosest possible terms, is what gives it that timeless appeal. Total Recall’s twists and turns come up even today as fans continue trying to piece together what was real and what was Rekall. Was Quaid really a secret agent turned freedom fighter? Or is the whole movie the death throes of a man whose brain is boiling in a Rekall kiosk? You’ll get no answers from the film, and really, it’s better that way.

RT score: 82%

Words by Christopher Baggett

7. Blade Runner (1982)

Warner Bros

Director: Ridley Scott



Cast: Harrison Ford, Sean Young, Rutger Hauer



What it’s about: In the far-flung future of 2019, a detective specializing in catching humanoid androids is hired to track down some highly advanced targets, but the chase becomes increasingly complicated.



What we think: In another time, Harrison Ford would’ve been an icon of noir, considering the broiling, emotionally rundown weariness he brings to Deckard. An intensity sits behind a facade of melancholia, which gets reawakened upon trying to find a group of fugitive replicants and running into Rachael, the spellbinding artificial assistant to corporate bio-mechanical manufacturer Eoin Tyrrell.

The neon, technicolor metropolis Ridley Scott constructs remains an inviting tapestry of our capitalistic desires. If only our own future could ever look so cool. It all makes the romantic desires that much stronger, leading to a crescendo of lust and wish fulfillment. It might be Scott’s greatest achievement—and I say that having seen Alien in a cinema more than once.



RT score: 89%



Words by Anthony McGlynn

6. Under The Skin (2013)

A24

Director: Jonathan Glazer

Cast: Scarlett Johansson, Adam Pearson, Jeremy McWilliams

What it’s about: An alien in human form roams the streets of Scotland, seducing and

harvesting unsuspecting men, while grappling with her own sense of identity.

What we think: There are so many elements that earn Under the Skin the reputation as one

of the best sci-fi movies ever made, from Mica Levi’s haunting score to Johansson’s

captivating performance. But what makes this film special is that it’s so stripped back,

proving you don’t need a Marvel-sized budget to blow audiences away.

From the opening scene, in which ‘The Female’ learns human phrases and planets align to

form an eye, to the erotic yet nightmarish kill sequences, the effects and techniques on

display are impressive. But those long moments of quiet, as The Female takes in her

surroundings and learns what it means to be human, have just as much impact on the

experience.

Glazer also used a daring technique by filming many of the scenes with hidden cameras,

allowing the dialogue to unfold naturally, which only adds to the realism. Though there’s

been much debate over the subtext of Under the Skin, it’s more about the mood it creates.

It’s a butt-clenching, uncomfortable ride, one best enjoyed with a cold beer and a side of

existential crisis.

RT score: 84%

Words by Daisy Phillipson

5. Alien (1979)

20th Century Fox

Director: Ridley Scott

Cast: Tom Skerritt, John Hurt, Sigourney Weaver, Veronica Cartwright, Yaphet Kotto, Harry Dean Stanton, Bolaji Badejo

What it’s about: When the crew of the starship Nostromo investigate a distress call from a vessel on a nearby moon, their mission takes a horrific turn when an aggressive alien gets loose on their ship.

What we think: Alien is considered to be one of the greatest sci-fi movies of all time, and for good reason. It redefined what people thought the genre was capable of and launched the career of sci-fi royalty Sigourney Weaver. What sets Alien apart from other movies in the genre is how grounded it feels compared to Star Trek or Star Wars. The crew of the Nostromo weren’t alien hunters or skilled weapons experts; they were basically space truckers who were thrown into one of the most horrific situations imaginable.

Scott’s decision to make his characters feel so down-to-earth made audiences relate to them more, which made the viewing experience much more enjoyable. The human characters aren’t the only place where the movie shines, as the titular alien is one of the most terrifying monsters in the genre, which is impressive considering how little we see of the creature.

Scott almost made the Alien into a traditional villain that would stalk the crew around, but decided to go with the ‘less is more’ approach after seeing how ridiculous the suit looked while filming. His choice to give the crew, and audiences, occasional glimpses of the being helped build the perfect amount of tension throughout the runtime. Combined with fantastic visual effects and one of the most shocking moments in film history, Alien’s crown as one of the titans of the sci-fi genre is well deserved.

RT score: 93%

WWords by Kayla Harrington

4. Back to the Future (1985)

Universal Pictures

Director: Robert Zemeckis

Cast: Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, Crispin Glover

What it’s about: When Marty McFly’s kooky (and inappropriately aged) scientist pal Doc Brown invents a time machine, he finds himself stuck in the 1950s where his father is a sniveling nerd and his mother develops a crush on him. But you can’t mess with the past, and Marty has to work out a way to get his parents to fall in love before he and his siblings disappear from existence.

What we think: There’s few things to be said about Back to the Future that haven’t already been preached over the years. Not only is it one of the most iconic films of the 1980s, but it’s simply the best time-travel movie, period. There’s top-tier comedy and uplifting action to offset the more questionable moments (Marty kissing his mom, for instance), and it’s still got one of the best movie soundtracks ever produced.

Back to the Future often stands alone as the favorite of many, but the most beautiful part of its legacy comes from the subsequent sequels that followed. Yes, they’re not as perfect as the original (because yes, it’s perfect), but the entire franchise will forever and always stand the test of time, starting with this classic.

RT score: 93%

Words by Jessica Cullen

3. The Thing (1982)

Universal

Director: John Carpenter

Cast: Kurt Russell, Keith David, A. Wilford Brimley, T. K. Carter

What it’s about: Set in the desolate Antarctic desert, The Thing follows a group of scientists battling a shapeshifting alien capable of infecting and assimilating other creatures. As the group struggles to survive and the cold bites, tensions flare, and paranoia boils over, spilling out into violent carnage.

What we think: A paranoid masterpiece, The Thing combines a tense atmosphere with some of the most impressive (and repulsive) creature effects ever captured on celluloid courtesy of Rob Bottin. While the film was initially dismissed as gory-schlock, it’s rightfully earned its place in cinematic history thanks to its subtle character work, impressive scares, and nihilistic themes.

Carpenter, however, deserves the bulk of the praise. I can’t think of another director who could make a pair of torn longjohns scary or have academics arguing for decades about a missing coat. The man’s a genius on the level of Da Vinci, and The Thing is his gore-splattered Mona Lisa.

RT score: 84%

Words by Tom Percival

2. 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)

Warner Bros.

Director: Stanley Kubrick

Cast: Keir Dullea, Gary Lockwood, William Sylvester, Douglas Rain

What it’s about: In a saga spanning millennia, we see mankind’s evolution via a mysterious monolith, from apes learning to break bones to a voyage to Jupiter to uncover its origin.

What we think: A man’s reach should exceed his grasp, or what’s a heaven for? This is the greatest movie ever made: an untouchable sci-fi epic that’s eerily prescient but unknowable, technically wondrous, and spiritually incomparable. Stanley Kubrick took cinema ad astra – to the stars, infinity, and beyond.

RT score: 92%

Words by Cameron Frew

1. The Matrix (1999)

Warner Bros.

Directors: The Wachowskis

Cast: Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Ann Moss, Laurence Fishburne

What it’s about: Neo is a skilled computer hacker drawn into a mysterious underworld by an even more mysterious stranger named Trinity.

While there he meets the elusive Morpheus, who possesses the answer to the ultimate question – what is The Matrix?

The truth causes Neo to question his own existence and thrusts him into a war between mankind and an army of deadly secret agents controlled by an evil cyber-intelligence.

What we think: Writer-directors Lana and Lilly Wachowski threw everything they knew and loved into The Matrix, making the movie a melting pot of mind-blowing themes and ideas.

The dense story is inspired by everything from Plato and Descartes to anime and cyberpunk to the literature of Philip K. Dick and the movies of John Woo. Potential star Will Smith couldn’t make head nor tail of what was on the page, so they famously turned down the Neo role (in favor of Wild Wild West, no less).

Warner Bros. bought the project without entirely understanding it either. So the Wachowskis teamed up with Hard Boiled artist Geoff Darrow to storyboard the movie and bring their words to life.

But nothing could’ve prepared the studio – or audiences – for what ended up onscreen. Dizzying wire-work, cutting-edge “bullet-time” technology, and Bill Pope’s inspired cinematography combine for some of the most innovative action ever committed to celluloid.

But to top our list, great action needs a great story, and The Matrix tells a tale that felt like fantasy in 1999 and seems more like a documentary in 2024 as the world contends with the growth of AI and its terrifying implications.

The Matrix allows us to deal with these existential crises through a scintillating sci-fi adventure where mankind eventually turns a corner in the war, and the movie ends with a message of hope.

It’s profound, exhilarating stuff, that changed perceptions of the world around us, as well as what movies are capable of, which is why The Matrix is the greatest sci-fi movie of all time.

RT score: 83%

Words by Chris Tilly

