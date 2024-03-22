Road House filming locations — where was the 2024 movie shot?

Here are all the Road House filming locations used in the new movie.

Our Road House review says the film’s setting “is a stunning location for the movie, and writers Anthony Bagarozzi and Charles Mondry have peopled the small town with a wealth of colorful characters.”

Clearly, the locations used in the new movie lent an authentic, rural look to the Jake Gyllenhaal and Conor McGregor movie and brought its gritty world to life.

Here’s the list of places where that small-town charm (or lack of it) came from in real life. We hope you brought sunglasses.

What were the Road House filming locations?

Road House 2024 was “99%” filmed in the Dominican Republic.

Laura Radford/Amazon Conor McGregor and Jake Gyllenhaal star in Road House.

“99% of the movie is filmed in the Dominican Republic,” Florida Keys Film Commissioner Chad Newman told keynews.com. This is despite the film’s fictional setting being Glass Keys, Florida.

Specifically, Santo Domingo and Punta Cana were where filming took place, according to IMDB.

Punta Cana is near the coast, with a gorgeous beach and lavish resorts. It’s part of La Costa del Coco, also known as the Coconut Coast.

Santo Domingo is the capital of the country and has more of a bustling atmosphere.

You can find out how to watch Road House here.