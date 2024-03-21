Road House soundtrack: All artists and songs

The remake of Road House stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Conor McGregor, and sees the pair of them fighting to a soundtrack of blues, soul, and rock n roll, so here’s what you can expect to hear during the movie.

Road House stars Jake Gyllenhaal as a former MMA fighter who accepts a job bouncing at a Florida bar where the locals get tanked up and repeatedly wreck the place.

But the roadhouse — which is called The Road House — also features live music every night. Meaning that from behind chicken-wire, some amazing bands soundtrack the movie’s many punch-ups.

You can read our review of the movie, while below, you’ll find details of the Road House soundtrack, including every song that plays in the film, as well as the artists responsible where there is one.

What songs are on the Road House soundtrack?

The Road House soundtrack features songs by major artists like The Beach Boys, via summer classic ‘Kokomo.’ Post Malone, who sings ‘Horsepower,’ also briefly appears as a fighter at the start of the movie.

That star power is combined with less well-known artists who play live at the titular Road House throughout the movie. So the following is a list of every song in the movie, as per the film’s end credits.

‘Horsepower’ by Post Malone

‘Ridin Around’ by Jelly Joseph

‘ You Got to Be a Man’ by Natalie Bergman & Friends

‘ Johnny Too Bad’ by Natalie Bergman & Friends

‘I Love What You Do to Me’ by Natalie Bergman & Friends

‘Kokomo’ by The Beach Boys

‘With Wide Eyes’

‘Make Peace’ by Rastaleeves & Ruwanga Samarth

‘Enter Sandman’ by Rina Sawayama

‘Praise the Lord’ by Breland

‘Keep on Smilin’ by Rockin’ Oopsie Jr. & The Zydeco Twisters

‘I Got Loaded’ by Rockin’ Oopsie Jr. & The Zydeco Twisters

‘You’ll Lose a Good Thing’ by Rockin’ Oopsie Jr. & The Zydeco Twisters

‘Unspeakable Nightmare’

‘Metal Speed Race’

‘Industrial Nightmare’

‘Worst Nightmare’

‘La Reina Del Nido’

‘What I Got’ by Jelly Joseph

‘So Right’ by Max Silver & Rafa Carbonell

‘Body Wan Shake’ by Fred Motif & Magugu

‘Glass Key Highway Night’ by Paul Hsu & Jonathan Zalben

‘Jukebox Songs’ by Tommy McLain

‘Before I Grow Too Old’ by Tommy McLain

‘Poke Chop’ by CC Adcock & The Lafayette Marquis

‘Florida Thang’ by Pouya

‘I’m Gonna Get You – Pt. 2’ by GC Cameron

‘Island Candy’ by Ruwanga Samath

‘Messy’ by Matt Allenn & Ruwanga Samath

‘Bed of Nails’

‘Bo’s Bounce’ by CC Adcock

‘Sterlin’ All Day’ by CC Adcock and The Lafayette Marquis

