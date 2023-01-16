Amazon is severing ties with Jeremy Clarkson after Meghan Markle comments

Amazon is parting ways with presenter Jeremy Clarkson, following his shocking remarks about Meghan Markle.

Jerry Clarkson has appeared in two hugely successful Amazon series’ since joining the streamer. The Grand Tour is a motoring show, while Clarkson’s Farm followed his efforts to run a farm in the Cotswolds.

But following the journalist’s controversial remarks about royal couple Harry and Meghan in The Sun newspaper, Amazon is apparently severing ties with Clarkson.

So while previously commissioned shows will still be shot and broadcast, that’s where their lucrative partnership ends.

Why is Amazon parting ways with Jeremy Clarkson?

In a Sun column in December, Jeremy Clarkson wrote of his hatred for Meghan Markle, and his wish that she be made to “parade naked” through the streets while people “throw lumps of excrement at her.”

There was widespread outrage at the time, with the Independent Press Standard’s Organization receiving a record number of complaints over the article.

Clarkson issued a brief apology soon after, but in a new and more lengthy apology posted to his Instagram today, he says that Amazon was “incandescent” regarding the column.

What is happening to Jeremy Clarkson’s current shows?

According to Variety, that incandescence has resulted in a parting of ways. As per the outlet’s source…

“The streaming service won’t be working with Clarkson beyond seasons of The Grand Tour and Clarkson’s Farm that have already been commissioned. This means that the notorious Top Gear presenter won’t be appearing in any new shows on Prime Video beyond 2024.”

So Clarkson’s Farm will apparently end with Season 3, and The Grand Tour will conclude after four more Amazon specials.