Ahsoka: Who is Paul Darnell?

In Ahsoka, Paul Darnell is credited for the mysterious role of Marrok, the Inquisitor chasing the titular Jedi – so, who is he?

There’s a few what-ifs and mysteries surrounding Ahsoka: will Grand Admiral Thrawn fully return, and what will happen if he does; will the rebels manage to recover Ezra Bridger from the Unknown Regions; and will the World Between Worlds reunite Ahsoka with Anakin Skywalker?

The biggest source of speculation is Marrok, a former Inquisitor for the Empire who’s now working as a bounty hunter alongside Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati, hired by Morgan Elsbeth to find and kill Ahsoka Tano and her cohorts.

We don’t know anything about him other than what we’ve just told you and his frightening choice of attire – plus the fact he’s portrayed, in part, by Paul Darnell. Here’s what you should know.

Ahsoka: Who is Marrok star Paul Darnell?

Paul Darnell is a stuntman who plays, and maybe even voices Marrok in Ahsoka.

In Episode 3, we got some limited dialogue from the villain after his grunts in the previous two parts, telling Shin Hati, “As you wish” during a dogfight. Right now, nobody else has been credited for the role, so we have to assume Darnell is voicing him… for now.

Darnell isn’t a stranger to the franchise: in The Mandalorian Season 3, he appeared as Shriek Hawk Mando, Red Guard, and other background characters, and in The Book of Boba Fett, he played the Night Wing Assassin. He was also the stunt double for Timothy Olyphant’s Cobb Vanth.

If Darnell is behind Marrok’s mask when his face is eventually revealed, then it’ll likely be a new character. That said, there are other clues: Sam Witwer, the actor behind Starkiller in The Force Unleashed, is listed as having provided additional voices. This isn’t anything new, as he’s worked on other Star Wars shows… but given fans’ predictions that Marrok is actually Galen Marek in live-action, it could be a hint of what’s to come.

