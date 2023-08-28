Ahsoka rumored to show “alternate reality” with Anakin Episode III duel

Anakin Skywalker is due to return in Ahsoka, and the latest rumor is rather exciting: we’ll see an “alternate” version of the Revenge of the Sith duel between the Jedi and her former master.

There’s two sides to the Star Wars coin: Andor, the brilliant, standalone-feeling origin story of the rebel spy in alliance’s nascency; and The Mandalorian, Boba Fett, and Ahsoka, old-school, blaster-slinging adventures hued with sci-fi and western vibes, and full of fan service.

The mileage of the latter group varies, but Ahsoka is off to a great start. Some were (rightly) apprehensive about the carryover of lore from The Clone Wars and Rebels, but in our review, we noted that “the focus here is investment now, not retroactively.”

While some appearances may leave you scratching your head, others are near-universal; for example, the return of the chosen one, Hayden Christensen’s Anakin Skywalker.

Ahsoka rumored to feature “alternate reality” with Anakin Skywalker

According to Bespin Bulletin, Christensen will reprise his role in Episode 5 of Ahsoka, and as per Making Star Wars, he’ll “appear in scenes featuring the World Between Worlds.”

We won’t get into the nitty-gritty of the World Between Worlds – all you need to know is that it’s a mystical plane of existence that allows people to access past, present, and future points in space and time.

“Ahsoka will see an alternate reality where a younger version of herself faces off against her former master on Mustafar, during the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, and that a dummy was used for a dead Obi-Wan Kenobi. The Mustafar scene features new footage and Christensen had trained for those new fight scenes,” Bespin Bulletin added in its report.

In the trailer for the series, we got fresh dialogue from Christensen’s character, seemingly telling Ahsoka: “In this war, you’ll face more than just droids. As your master, it is my responsibility to prepare you… Don’t be afraid. You can do this, Ahsoka.”

While it seems likely we’ll get some flashbacks à la Obi-Wan Kenobi, the prevailing theory is that it’ll all lead to a “live-action version of Ahsoka Tano and Darth Vader’s duel seen in the second season of the animated series, Star Wars: Rebels.”

Ahsoka Episodes 1-2 are available on Disney+ now.

