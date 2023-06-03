Spider-Verse 2: Earth 1610, 616 & 199999 explained

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse reveals a multitude of Earths, so which Earth is protected by which Spider-Man?

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is considered by many to be the best Spider-Man movie of all time, so to say that people are excited for the film’s sequel, Across the Spider-Verse, would be an understatement. And at long last, it’s finally here.

As we stated in our review of the film, “The Spider-Verse movies as a whole are a masterclass of animation and what it can do. From the visuals to the characters, to the comedy and the action, for every criticism we have, there’s a multi-verse load of positives.”

While the movie unfolds across the multiverse, much of it takes place around Miguel O’Hara’s Spider Society on Earth-928. But after hearing so many versions of Earth, you may be wondering, which Earth belongs to who? It may be hard to keep track, so read on, and we’ll explain a couple for you. Spoilers to follow…

Earth-1610, AKA Miles Morales’ Earth

Earth-1610 is the home dimension of Miles Morales, who became Spider-Man after Peter A. Parker died at the hands of Kingpin, otherwise known as Wilson Fisk.

This dimension was where all the Spider-Verse trouble began, after Kingpin attempted to pull his deceased family from another dimension with a super-collider, which caused multiple Spider-People to be dragged into Miles’ world.

Furthermore, this dimension was altered permanently by the dimension-warping acts of Kingpin’s scientists. See, the radioactive spider that bit Miles wasn’t actually from his dimension, Fisk’s scientists had pulled it from another one. Miles was never meant to be Spider-Man, and his version of Peter Parker was never meant to die, which becomes a major plot point in the film.

Earth-616, AKA Peter B. Parker and Marvel Comics’ Earth

This Earth is the home of Peter B. Parker, Miles’ mentor in the first movie, before he gets dragged into Miles’ dimension. It’s also the reality with the most complicated history, as it’s the earth where most of the Marvel comics storylines take place, along with the mainstream continuity of the Marvel multiverse.

Earth-616 is pretty similar to our reality, it has all of our historical events, same countries, and celebrities. However, there is also the inclusion of fictional countries, like Wakanda and Latveria. S.H.I.E.L.D and Hydra also exist here.

Earth-616 has gone through eight different incarnations, all triggered by different multiversal events. Though there’s little information on the first four versions of Earth-616, and the fifth and sixth feature dark cosmos magic and existential voids.

The seventh incarnation is the one we’re familiar with, as it was created by the Big Bang, which led to the Earth and all of the Marvel heroes existing. The eighth iteration is pretty much the same, after Mister Fantastic, of the Fantastic Four, helped prevent a massive exaction multiverse event.

None of this history is brought up in the Spider-Verse films, so for now you just need to know that it’s where Peter B. Parker, Mary-Jane, and their baby daughter live.

Earth-199999, AKA MCU Spider-Man’s Earth

If you’re wondering which Earth the MCU takes place in, it’s this one. Like Earth-616, this reality is very similar to our own, just with superheroes flying all about the place, including Tom Holland‘s Spider-Man.

This is where all of the MCU films happen, meaning the battle with Thanos, and all of the Avengers movies. Though the franchise is also now going into a multiversal arc, so who knows what’s going to happen to this Earth in the future.

This Earth is also the site of a multi-verse event, as the storyline of Spider-Man: No Way Home brought Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Men into the same world as Tom Holland, due to Doctor Strange’s magic.

Funnily enough, MCU Spider-Man and No Way Home are somewhat brought up in Across the Spider-Verse, which leads to some hilarious cameos, that you can read about here.

