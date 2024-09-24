Scarlet Witch doesn’t need to return to the MCU and Netflix has just proved why

Now Agatha All Along has kicked off, inevitable “Where’s Wanda?” questions will be heard in abundance. But pay attention to Netflix – it’s just told you why Scarlet Witch doesn’t need a comeback.

When WandaVision dropped on Disney+ in 2021, it felt as though the game had been forever changed for Marvel movies and TV shows. It felt so dynamic, so refreshing, and so moreish that it’s not surprising fans have been chasing the high ever since.

In a way, we’ve sort of got that in spinoff series Agatha All Along. The unexpected fan-favorite villain from WandaVision is now off on her own journey, with a whole host of new characters accompanying her. But of course, there’s one major witch missing… the Scarlet Witch.

Unsurprisingly, Wanda has (so far) not made an appearance in the new superhero TV show – and if we’re being even more honest, we don’t actually need her. Sure, there’s going to be a lot of calls for Elizabeth Olsen to return, but perhaps they are wasted breath.

Kathryn Hahn and her coven are impeccable in their own right – come on, Patti LuPone is here! – but there’s another reason. Olsen has just given one of the best performances of her career in Netflix‘s latest heartbreaker His Three Daughters, and it’s proved we’ve been sleeping on her range.

Speaking to Dexerto, director Azazel Jacobs agrees.

“I’m so glad you recognize that what [Elizabeth] is doing with Christina is so difficult,” Jacobs said. “It feels like she’s a character that could be floating so far away, or be a caricature.

“All of that nuance is done through Lizzy’s incredible skill. She’s able to work these things in drop by drop, in very meticulous ways. But it also feels like she’s spontaneous.”

As the sister caught in the middle of her siblings, Christina tries to play Devil’s advocate while her sisters struggle to be under one roof. Quietly navigating pressures in her personal life alongside dealing with her grief for the family’s dying father, Christina is a twig waiting to be snapped.

Jacobs continues: “She’s absolutely one of the best actresses that I’ve ever worked with… when I had the chance to work with her, I just had no idea of her power and skill.”

Is there still a place for Scarlet Witch in the wider MCU context? Most definitely. After her “death” in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, it’s painfully clear there are more variants of her left to explore. Plus, Agatha’s not exactly thrilled with how things went down in WandaVision.

Does she need to come back any time soon to cross the t’s and dot the i’s? Absolutely not.

As many of us know, Marvel is going through its biggest flop era to date, even with Deadpool & Wolverine‘s success. It needs to learn a few lessons as it enters Phase 6… and none of them involve bringing back supposedly dead characters (ahem, sorry RDJ).

Regardless of what you think, it’s incredibly likely that Scarlet Witch will make her onscreen return – but hopefully it happens later, not sooner. In the meantime, Olsen has a lot to offer.

His Three Daughters is available on Netflix now with Agatha All Along continuing on Disney+.

