11 amazing Agatha All Along Easter eggs you might have missed

Agatha All Along finally premiered its first two episodes and delivered some incredible Easter eggs for diehard Marvel fans to spot.

WandaVision’s spinoff series has set fans on another mysterious adventure with one of the greatest twist villains in the MCU.

While Episode 1 and Episode 2 introduced new characters like Joe Locke’s Teen, it was also filled to the brim with hidden references connected to both real world and in-universe things.

So, we’ve complied a list of the the top 11 details you may have missed from the premiere of Agatha All Along.

11. Witchy Jade eggs from Goop

Marvel/Disney

When Agatha and Teen go to recruit potions master Jennifer Kale, they visit her at her holistic storefront where she sells a variety of self-care products like lotion and candles.

Agatha pokes fun at her rival’s path in life by asking her for Jade eggs to help strengthen her pelvic floor, which is a nod to Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle brand, Goop.

The brand is currently selling an egg that can be used in a similar capacity on its website for a cool $66.

10.”Don’t call me nosy”

Marvel/Disney

After she’s released from Wanda Maximoff’s spell, Agatha confronts Herb, a Westview resident, who tells her that she’s been his neighbor with “loose boundaries” for the past three years.

The witch then snaps and tells him not to call her “nosy” or she will cut his tongue out. This is a callback to the role of “nosy neighbor” Wanda placed onto Agatha when she put her under the brainwash spell.

9. ‘The Ballad of the Witches’

Marvel/Disney

When we’re first reunited with Agatha during her true crime episode hallucination, she is humming ‘The Ballad of the Witches’, a tune that becomes familiar as the episodes progress.

As Episode 2 explains, the song can be used by a coven to open the portal to the Witches’ Road, a journey that ends with those who survive getting the thing they desire most.

8. A lost son

Marvel/Disney

Another piece of Agatha lore that’s uncovered while we’re in her fractured mind is the fact that the Purple Witch once had a son named Nicholas Scratch.

It’s unclear at this point what happened to the child, but we can only assume something terrible occurred as Jennifer calls Agatha a “child killer” when they reunite.

7. A necklace recovered

Marvel/Disney

While acting as a cop, Agatha comes across a necklace while examining a dead body in the woods. She then takes it to a local jeweler who reveals the three statues on its face are known as the Triple Goddesses: the Mother, the Maiden, and the Crone.

We’ve seen this pendant before during Agatha’s backstory shown in WandaVision – the necklace once belonged to her mother, Evanora, before the Purple Witch killed her.

It’s also revealed that the necklace is actually a locket that holds a mysterious piece of hair, which could belong to Nicholas.

6. Wanda’s “forever” home

Marvel/Disney

As Agatha and Teen are heading out of town, the Purple Witch walks by the lot where Wanda and Vision’s house once stood.

The ruins are covered in graffiti with phrases like “evil witch” and Wanda’s Scarlet Witch symbol crossed out.

It’s clear the residents of Westview still harbor a lot of resentment towards Wanda for enslaving them during the events of WandaVision.

5. Dialogue And Rhetoric: Know History Of Learning & Debate

Marvel/Disney

During her fake investigation, Agatha learns her Jane Doe in the woods recently took out a book at the library titled Dialogue And Rhetoric: Know History Of Learning & Debate.

When she underlines the beginning of each word, it spells “Darkhold,” which is the Book of the Damned Agatha got her powers from and Wanda stole from her in the WandaVision finale.

4. Book burning

Marvel/Disney

While at the library, the Purple Witch comes across a lone bookcase towards the back of the building that’s been burned to ash.

A random Westview citizen then tells her that “every last copy” on the shelf was lost in the fire, which is a nod to the end of Doctor Strange 2 when Wanda sacrificed herself to get rid of every copy of the Darkhold in the multiverse so that no one would be corrupted by its dark magic.

3. Agatha’s costume changes

Marvel/Disney

As Agatha is being freed from Wanda’s spell, she goes through several costume changes that include an ’80s workout fit and a ’50s-style black and white character.

Her revolving wardrobe is a reference to all of the characters she played throughout WandVision as Wanda continuously had everyone changing to fit the aesthetic of whatever sitcom they were in.

Marvel/Disney

The identification marker on Jane Doe is filled with a ton of dates that highlight different people connected to the character of Wanda.

February 16 is actress Elizabeth Olsen’s birthday, August 28 is Wanda character creator Jack Kirby’s birthday, June 2 is Marvel Studio president Kevin Feige’s birthday, December 28 is Marvel writer Stan Lee’s birthday, and October 13 is Wanda’s in-universe death date.

1. The body in the woods

Marvel/Disney

The Jane Doe Agatha finds in the woods may seem like a mysterious murder victim, but it’s heavily implied that it’s actually Wanda Maximoff.

First of all, the woman is wearing a dark hoodie, which is the last thing Wanda is seen wearing in the WandaVision finale.

Secondly, the woman’s fingers are charred to a black color, a nod to the Wanda we see in Doctor Strange 2 where the Darkhold’s corruption started to have an effect on her appearance.

And lastly, Agatha sees a shock of red hair when she visits the body in the morgue – Wanda’s signature scarlet locks is one of her most defining features.

Agatha All Along Episodes 1-2 are streaming on Disney Plus now. For Episode 3, check out our guide to the Marvel show’s release schedule. You can also read about why Jonathan Majors won’t be in Agatha All Along, and check out all the upcoming MCU movies and shows.

