7 Star Wars shows Disney needs to make happen - Dexerto

With the success of The Mandalorian, and production beginning on more Star Wars series for Disney Plus, fans have taken to social media to share their ideal series for the franchise. Here’s seven Star Wars shows that need to happen in the future.

Disney is far from short of Star Wars ideas, with an Obi-Wan, Boba Fett, and Rogue One spin-off series in the works as well as Bad Batch – a Clone Wars spin-off – due in 2021 and a female-led live-action in earlier development – but which ones are they missing?

We’ve put together a list of seven Star Wars TV series that need to be made, according to fans online.

Obi-Wan and Qui-Gon (Pre-The Phantom Menace)

If there is one person people feel deserved more time in the Star Wars movies, it’s Qui-Gon Jinn. He stood out in the Jedi Order, being the first Jedi to become a force ghost through using the Cosmic and Living Force and later teaching others how to do the same.

Unfortunately, it would be impossible to do a live-action series with Qui-Gon and Obi-Wan due to The Phantom Menace being released in 1999. That being said, it could be recast or, preferably, be made into an animated series like The Clone Wars or Rebels.

Either way, it would be great to see the dynamic between the pair again, moving away from the Skywalker storyline, and bringing the Jedi Apprentice book series to the screen.

High Republic

With the High Republic book and comic series on the way, it wouldn’t be a surprise if a show based on this era did happen sooner or later.

Much as the name suggests, this era would focus on the republic’s peak and the golden age of the Jedi, showing the likes of Yoda earlier on in his life while also introducing new characters, such as a Wookiee Jedi named Burryaga.

It’s set about 200 years before the Skywalker Saga so would introduce a fresh angle on the universe. It is said to see the Jedi Knights face up against a ‘frightening new adversary’.

Knights of the Old Republic

For fans of the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic video games, a series looking at this period would definitely be a treat, going back thousands of years before the movies and bringing a completely new story to the table.

Further back in the timeline, the Old Republic was yet to reach its prime, facing constant threats from the Sith, among others. It was the constant fighting that eventually saw its downfall, but this would promise an action-packed show for fans.

Darth Sidious and Plagueis

“Did you ever hear the tragedy of Darth Plagueis The Wise?”

As popular a meme as “I don’t like sand…” among Star Wars fans, the conversation between Palpatine and Anakin sparked a lot of interest about Sidious’ training with Plagueis.

Though there have been other appearances from Sidious’ master, for example, the book under his name, it would be nice to get a glimpse of the Sith in live-action too.

It would inevitably be very dark, but an insight into both of their evil plans would definitely make for an interesting series, especially as fans rarely get to see the Sith master and apprentice dynamic.

Luke (Post-Return of the Jedi)

Jumping forward, others would prefer to see more of the original trio, especially Luke after Return of the Jedi. There’s a big jump between then and when we next see him in The Last Jedi and there would be plenty of space to develop the story more.

One particular time period that could be looked at is Luke’s creation of the Jedi Academy, where he later trained Han and Leia’s son, Ben. It wouldn’t be immediately after the events of the original trilogy, but it would show audiences how Luke went about rebuilding what had previously been destroyed.

Young Dooku and Sifo-Dyas

Two ideas fans came up with could overlap in a series focused on Count Dooku and Sifo-Dyas, who were once friends prior to Sifo-Dyas’ murder. This series could look at young Dooku as a Jedi apprentice, with Yoda as his master, showing his gradual fall to the dark side.

A series like this would also give Disney the opportunity to develop Sifo-Dyas’ character more on-screen, as he was only mentioned in the main Skywalker saga and seen briefly in The Clone Wars series.

Having been the one to approach the Kaminoans to create a clone army, Sifo-Dyas had a big part in trying to prepare the Jedi for what was ahead. His knowledge and unique perspective, which got him thrown out of the Jedi High Council, could prove to be a good angle for the show.

Obi-Wan and Anakin (Between Episodes 1 and 2)

The Clone Wars filled the three-year gap between Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith. However, there is an even bigger 10-year time jump between the first and second episodes, which fans would love to know more about.

There were comics released which covered this time, with Obi-Wan training Anakin, but, like with those previously mentioned, it would be nice to see this on-screen. Following The Clone Wars’ success, the series would work best as an animation, also solving problems with age differences too.

While some want the gaps to be filled in from throughout the Skywalker saga, others think it’s time to step away from it completely and have Disney introduce a fresh new group of characters to draw audiences in.

On the Reddit thread below, one user (Rosebunse) simply said: “Can we have a series where I know everyone doesn’t die?”

It may seem like a small thing to ask, but it’s very rare in the Star Wars universe – maybe one day.

Until then, it’s up to the latest series to hit our screens to live up to expectations and continue the successful streak The Mandalorian has set for Star Wars on Disney Plus.