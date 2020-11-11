 The Mandalorian exec defends Baby Yoda's "disturbing" egg eating scene - Dexerto
Logo
TV + Movies

The Mandalorian exec defends Baby Yoda’s “disturbing” egg eating scene

Published: 11/Nov/2020 10:47

by Daniel Megarry
Baby Yoda eating eggs in The Mandalorian
Disney

Share

Disney+ The Mandalorian

Lucasfilm’s creative art manager has come to the defense of a controversial The Mandalorian scene that saw Baby Yoda eat another creature’s eggs.

The Star Wars spin-off series, which follows a Mandalorian called Din Djarin on his adventures following the fall of the Empire, has proven to be a massive hit for Disney Plus. A second season is currently underway, and a third is already being prepared.

Without a doubt, one of the biggest reasons for this success is The Child aka Baby Yoda. Aside from all the viral gifs and cute merchandise, the character’s appearance in the show provides a welcome sense of innocence and plenty of comic relief.

But in Chapter 10 episode The Passenger, which came to Disney+ on November 6, the loveable Baby Yoda took a surprisingly dark turn.

Frog Lady in The Mandalorian
Disney
Scenes involving the Frog Lady and Baby Yoda have caused a backlash from some fans

The episode saw Djarin accompany a new character, known only as Frog Lady, as she attempted to deliver her unfertilized eggs to her husband. The eggs were her only hope to continue her family line, which was facing extinction. So what did Baby Yoda do? He started eating them.

Some fans called the egg-eating scene “upsetting”

Most viewers took the scene at face value as a bit of dark comedy, but others weren’t so happy. One fan on Twitter compared Baby Yoda’s on-screen actions to “f**ing up someone’s IVF”, pointing out that this could be hard to watch for people who have experienced difficulties having children.

“It’s not funny at all to hear mama frog lady go into great detail about how important and beloved her eggs are to her & have to watch them get eaten on 3 separate occasions for shits & giggles,” wrote one viewer. Another added that the scene was “incredibly upsetting for a wannabe mom”.

In response to the backlash, Lucasfilm creative art manager Phil Szostak shared his thoughts on the scene in an attempt to defend The Mandalorian. He explained that the running joke was included for “comedic effect” but acknowledged that it could be “disturbing” for some viewers.

“For the record, Chapter 10 of The Mandalorian makes it clear that the Frog Lady’s eggs are unfertilized, like the chicken eggs many of us enjoy,” he explained. “But obviously, chickens aren’t sentient beings and The Child eating the eggs is intentionally disturbing, for comedic effect.”

Szostak later added: “Fans of horror know that disturbing things make some of us laugh and some of us squirm, or both. Your mileage may vary.”

Regardless of where you stand on Baby Yoda’s egg-eating antics, it’s unlikely that the minor controversy will have much impact on the show’s success. It’s clearly performing well for Disney, and is even winning back Star Wars fans jaded by the recent movies.

There’s plenty more Star Wars goodness coming to Disney+ over the next couple of years. There’s a Rogue One prequel series, an Obi-Wan series, an untitled female-led series, and the animated Star Wars: The Bad Batch series to look forward to.

In the meantime, you can catch new episodes of The Mandalorian Season 2 on Disney+ every Friday.

TV + Movies

Fantastic Beasts director wants Mads Mikkelsen to replace Johnny Depp

Published: 11/Nov/2020 2:27

by Alan Bernal
Carlsberg UK YouTube

Share

Harry Potter

Mads Mikkelsen could replace Johnny Depp in the third movie of the Fantastic Beasts series, with director David Yates reportedly favoring the decision as production looks to continue on the Harry Potter spinoff.

Mikkelsen is in talks to take over the role of Grindelwald next to film leads Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, and Jude Law. Fantastic Beasts 3 is set for a Summer 2022 release after being delayed from its original premiere date of November 2021.

The Hannibal star is said to be on top of the list of actors currently considered for the role, as first reported by Deadline. This would be his first project alongside Yates if he were to be cast.

Depp withdrew from his role as Grindelwald after Warner Bros. requested he step down. Depp is coming out of an entrenched legal battle that resulted in a UK judge dismissing his claims of defamation against the publisher of The Sun.

mads mikkelsen johnny depp harry potter
Warner Bros.
Mads Mikkelsen could be replacing Johnny Depp in the Fantastic Beasts franchise.

The publication referred to the actor as a “wife beater” in published works, leading to a libel suit that Depp ultimately lost.

While he wasn’t directly fired from Fantastic Beasts 3, he was asked to resign and soon complied, paving way for the studio to start looking for a speedy replacement.

If Mikkelsen were to be hired, production on the film would have almost a clean slate to work with seeing as Depp reportedly shot a single scene. Of course, this means Depp will have his negotiated salary for Fantastic Beasts 3 paid in full.

Although he had a five-picture deal, Depp will now stand aside for the next actor to step in and complete Grindelwald’s story in Fantastic Beasts 4 & 5.

mads mikkelsen
Gage Skidmore
Mads Mikkelsen is reportedly a favorite to become the next Grindelwald.

Due to the urgency of shooting schedules in these times and for the sake of continuity, it’s presumed that the replacement actor will be signed for the remaining films as well.

Mikkelsen has just completed his role in 2021’s Chaos Walking, and is tapped for another role in The Billion Dollar Spy that is currently in pre-production.

The Fantastic Beasts franchise is less than halfway complete, and will need to fill one of the lead roles as soon as possible to resume production.