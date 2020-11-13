 WWE's Sasha Banks breaks silence after Mandalorian character revealed - Dexerto
WWE’s Sasha Banks breaks silence after Mandalorian character revealed

Published: 13/Nov/2020 17:02

by Daniel Megarry
Disney

Disney+ The Mandalorian

After months of speculation, The Mandalorian finally revealed who Sasha Banks is playing on the Disney+ Star Wars spin-off series.

For a long time, fans were left in the dark over who the WWE superstar – real name Mercedes Varnado – would be playing on the show. She briefly showed up in the trailer for Season 2 back in September, but details surrounding her appearance were shrouded in mystery.

The big rumor among the fanbase was that Banks would be playing Sabine Wren, a Mandalorian from the animated series Star Wars Rebels who once possessed the Darksaber. This was backed up by a synopsis that promised “unexpected allies” arriving to help the show’s protagonist Mando.

Sasha Banks in The Mandalorian Season 2
Disney
Chapter 11 of The Mandalorian finally revealed who Sasha Banks is playing

Well, now we finally have our answer: Banks is not playing Sabine Wren. She is a Mandalorian, though.

In Chapter 11 of the Star Wars spin-off, which was released on Disney+ on Friday November 13, the WWE superstar made her long-awaited debut, appearing as part of a trio of Mandalorians led by Katee Sackhoff’s Bo-Katan Kryze.

While Banks’ character isn’t named in the episode, she’s listed as Koska Reeves on IMDB. The third Mandalorian who appeared in the episode, played by Agents of SHIELD star Simon Kassianides, is named Axe Woves.

Sasha Banks is “so thankful” to join The Mandalorian

Now that Banks can finally talk about her role on the show, she took to social media to express her excitement at joining the beloved Star Wars franchise through The Mandalorian. She uploaded a selfie in front of a TV screen with her real name – Mercedes Varnado – in the end credits.

“Can’t stop screaming, crying and smiling,” she wrote alongside a heart emoji. Over on Instagram, she added, “I have so many words but I’m really just taking in this moment. I’m so thankful.”

 

Banks’ character didn’t get too much screen time (or dialogue) in the episode, so we’re hoping to see more of her in the future. Viewers seemed more than happy with her appearance, though.

There’s plenty more Star Wars goodness coming to Disney+ over the next couple of years. There’s a Rogue One prequel series, an Obi-Wan series, an untitled female-led series, and the animated Star Wars: The Bad Batch series to look forward to.

In the meantime, you can catch new episodes of The Mandalorian Season 2 on Disney+ every Friday.

Entertainment

How to watch EGLX: Rising Stars, Warzone, Fortnite, Among Us tournaments

Published: 11/Nov/2020 11:57 Updated: 11/Nov/2020 13:56

by Jacob Hale
EGLX 2020 how to watch
EGLX

EGLX Luminosity Gaming

EGLX is back: the event, usually held in Toronto, Canada, brings gamers together for a weekend of various gaming experiences. This year, though, it’s all online: here’s everything you need to know about the event.

The Enthusiast Gaming Live Experience takes place across four days in November, with tournaments in fan-favorite games like Warzone, Fortnite and Among Us, as well as giving up-and-coming streamers the opportunity to show their talent and earn a contract with esports org Luminosity Gaming.

So, let us explain what’s in store for the week and how you can tune in.

When is EGLX and how can you tune in?

Not only can you watch the EGLX stream on their official website, but it will also be available on their Twitch channel, which we’ve embedded here so you can easily jump into the action.

The event lasts from Tuesday, November 10, to Friday, November 13. You can find the full schedule for the week below.

EGLX 2020 schedule

EGLX hosts a number of different events, tournaments and activities for fans and players to take part in.

Here’s the full schedule for EGLX 2020 (all times EST):

Tuesday, November 10

  • 12:00pm — 2:00pm: Escapist Magazine Game Showcase
  • 2:00pm — 5:00pm: RockyNoHands Warzone Tournament
  • 5.30pm — 6.30pm: Fextralife
  • 7:00pm — 8.30pm: Slay Vs. Ft. GoldLink
  • 9:00pm — 11:00pm: Rising Stars Top 8 — Day 1

Wednesday, November 11

  • 12:00pm – 1:00pm: VennTV
  • 1:30pm – 2:30pm: Escapist Magazine Game Showcase
  • 3:00pm – 4:30pm: Special Announcement
  • 4:30pm – 5:30pm: Wisecrack “Show Me The Meaning” Podcast
  • 5:45pm – 6:45pm: FextraLife
  • 7:00pm – 8:30pm: Gamers Got Talent
  • 9:00pm – 11:00pm: Rising Stars Top 8 – Day 2

Thursday, November 12

  • 12:00pm – 2:00pm: Pocket Gamer Launchpad
  • 2:30pm – 4:30pm: Fortnite Tournament
  • 5:00pm – 6:00pm: FextraLife
  • 6:00pm – 7:00pm: ArcadeCloud’s “The Squad”
  • 8:00pm – 10:00pm: The Dating Game

Friday, November 13

  • 12:00pm – 2:00pm: Pocket Gamer Launchpad
  • 2:30pm – 3:30pm: Dedreviil
  • 4:00pm – 5:00pm: The Sims Resource Live
  • 5:30pm – 8:30pm: xQc Amoung Us Tournament
  • 9:00pm – 11:00pm: Rising Stars Finale
  • 11:00pm – 12:00am: ZHU Afterparty

What are all these different shows and activities?

Rising Stars

EGLX Rising Stars The Finale
EGLX
Rising Stars sees aspiring streamers compete for a spot on LG.

Rising Stars is a reality competition to discover the next gaming superstar. Before EGLX, contestants fought through a gauntlet to impress a panel of Luminosity Gaming judges. The semi-finals on November 10, 11 and the finale on November 13 will feature Luminosity Gaming’s top judge xQc!

The judges will vote for the best new streamer, who will be signed to LG and win $100,000.

RockyNoHands Warzone Tournament

An invitational tournament supporting the Christopher Reeve Foundation, hosted by Luminosity’s RockyNoHands, held exclusively for Paraplegic players that use the QuadStick.

Fortnite Tournament

An invitational tournament where seven teams will go up against Luminosity Gaming’s Fortnite players Keys, Slackes, & Jampers.

Gamers Got Talent

A fun, laid-back talent show for gamers with talent.

ArcadeCloud’s “The Squad”

Join the cast of ArcadeCloud’s ‘The Squad’ as they discuss their favorite episodes, and release a new Squad episode live.

The Dating Game

TikTok and gaming influencers find love. A dating show hosted by Luminosity Gaming’s Allenownz.

xQc Among Us tournament

An invitational celebrity tournament featuring one lucky fan and Luminosity Gaming’s top talent including xQc, Fresh, Muselk, Anomaly, and more!

So, make sure you tune in when the action kicks off on November 10!