Diego Luna is preparing to film Star Wars: Rogue One spin-off series - Dexerto

Diego Luna is preparing to reprise his Cassian Andor role as filming for the Star Wars: Rogue One spin-off series approaches.

Following the massive success of The Mandalorian, Disney are looking towards more Star Wars spin-off shows for their streaming service, including long-awaited series based on the characters Obi-Wan Kenobi and Cassian Andor.

Luna first appeared as Cassian Andor in 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, although his character was killed off at the end of the movie. The upcoming Disney+ spin-off series is expected to be a prequel story, which will be set five years before the events of Rogue One.

The show, which has been described as a “spy thriller” by Disney and will also see the return of droid K-2SO (Alan Tudyk), was first announced two years ago, although things have been pretty quiet since then.

Filming was supposed to start in June 2020, but that was pushed back due to script rewrites and issues caused by the ongoing global health crisis, like many other big Hollywood projects.

Diego Luna is getting ready to film the Rogue One spin-off

But a new update from Luna has provided hope for fans. In a video shared on Twitter, the actor says (in Spanish) that he’s currently in London preparing to once again step into the role of Cassian Andor, and that filming will begin soon.

DIEGO LUNA IS GETTING READY TO START FILMING THE CASSIAN SERIES pic.twitter.com/qJBqUpB6NE — angel ✰ (@POED4MERON) November 11, 2020

Fans are understandably excited about the news, with one writing on Reddit, “I’m so freaking hyped for this show. I love Cassian and this will always be my favorite time period of Star Wars.” Another joked, “This and Kenobi are why I’m still subscribed [to Disney+].”

Details around the series are being kept under wraps, but we’ve had some exciting cast announcements this year. Stellan Skarsgård, Kyle Soller and Adria Arjona are all joining the show in currently-unknown roles. We also know Black Mirror’s Toby Haynes will direct the first three episodes.

Cassian Andor isn’t the only character from the Star Wars universe who’s getting their own Disney+ spin-off series. We’ve also got an Obi-Wan Kenobi series, an untitled female-led series, and the animated Star Wars: The Bad Batch series to look forward to.

In the meantime, you can catch new episodes of The Mandalorian Season 2 on Disney+ every Friday.