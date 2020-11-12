Disney+ Slovakia appears to leak release for Mandalorian Season 3 - Dexerto

An international Disney+ YouTube account may have accidentally leaked the release for season 3 of the hit Star Wars spinoff show, ‘The Mandalorian.’

The popular Disney+ exclusive has done a spectacular job at captivating fans and even earning back some respect from those left unsatisfied with the sequel trilogy.

As season 2 continues to be the streaming platform’s flagship exclusive (at least until the Marvel shows start being pumped out), fans have been wondering when the next season will debut.

The global health crisis has been a major drawback for many shows, leading to countless delays – but now, the Slovakian Disney+ YouTube channel may have given fans something to cheer about.

The ad, which showcases numerous shows coming to the platform, states that The Mandalorian seasons one, two, and 3 will be available in 2021.

A description of the video translates as: “New year, new stories! In 2021, you can look forward to titles such as: Toy Story 4, Ralph Storm Internet, Raya and the Last Dragon, or even projects from Marvel Studios.”

So far, the video has flown under the radar, as the Slovakian account only has 181 subscribers on YouTube.

It’s important to note that this wouldn’t be the first time an international account leaked information related to the show.

Previously, the German Disney+ account stated that Rosario Dawson and Timothy Olyphant would be appearing in Season 2.

The Disney Plus Denmark Instagram story confirms Rosario Dawson and Timothy Olyphant for The Mandalorian Season 2! pic.twitter.com/MjF1hM8k0F — Kessel Run Transmissions (@KRTransmissions) October 3, 2020

Only time will tell if the third season of The Mandalorian does in fact wind up debuting in 2021, but we still have a lot more of the second to look forward to in the meantime.

Season 2 is set to run until December 18 with chapter 16 and episodes every single week on Fridays until then.