Disney+ Slovakia appears to leak release for Mandalorian Season 3 - Dexerto

Disney+ Slovakia appears to leak release for Mandalorian Season 3

Published: 12/Nov/2020 21:26 Updated: 12/Nov/2020 21:28

by Michael Gwilliam
Mandalorian with Baby Yoda
Disney/Lucasfilm

Disney+ Star Wars The Mandalorian

An international Disney+ YouTube account may have accidentally leaked the release for season 3 of the hit Star Wars spinoff show, ‘The Mandalorian.’

The popular Disney+ exclusive has done a spectacular job at captivating fans and even earning back some respect from those left unsatisfied with the sequel trilogy.

As season 2 continues to be the streaming platform’s flagship exclusive (at least until the Marvel shows start being pumped out), fans have been wondering when the next season will debut.

The global health crisis has been a major drawback for many shows, leading to countless delays – but now, the Slovakian Disney+ YouTube channel may have given fans something to cheer about.

The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda in episode 2
Disney/Lucasfilm
The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda in ‘The Passenger’

The ad, which showcases numerous shows coming to the platform, states that The Mandalorian seasons one, two, and 3 will be available in 2021.

A description of the video translates as: “New year, new stories! In 2021, you can look forward to titles such as: Toy Story 4, Ralph Storm Internet, Raya and the Last Dragon, or even projects from Marvel Studios.”

So far, the video has flown under the radar, as the Slovakian account only has 181 subscribers on YouTube.

It’s important to note that this wouldn’t be the first time an international account leaked information related to the show.

Previously, the German Disney+ account stated that Rosario Dawson and Timothy Olyphant would be appearing in Season 2.

Only time will tell if the third season of The Mandalorian does in fact wind up debuting in 2021, but we still have a lot more of the second to look forward to in the meantime.

Season 2 is set to run until December 18 with chapter 16 and episodes every single week on Fridays until then.

When is DC’s Peacemaker series coming out? Release date, cast, more

Published: 12/Nov/2020 18:46

by Emma Soteriou
John Cena as Peacemaker
DC/Warner Bros

DC

Peacemaker writer and director James Gunn has confirmed that the series will be a part of the DCEU. Here is everything we know about the series so far.

The Suicide Squad movie is yet to reach our screens, yet one of the characters introduced – Peacemaker – has already got his own show in the works.

With the DC movie universe expanding further into TV series, fans are excited to see what’s in store.

john cena as peacemaker
DC/Warner Bros
John Cena as Peacemaker

When will Peacemaker be released?

The show is still relatively early on in its process, however, it’s clear that there will be eight episodes and it’s planned to be available to stream on HBO Max. The release date is not confirmed but is likely to be near the end of 2021 or in 2022.

Production is expected to begin very soon – the start of 2021 at the latest – as James Gunn also has to direct Guardians of the Galaxy 3 too.

In an Instagram post, Gunn said he was already in Canada quarantining in preparation for the series to start shooting.

 

XBox just sent me this free Series X. They are obviously trying to distract me during the busiest time of my life, as I work on my two movies & TV show (as if the election this week didn't distract me enough!) Anyway I just started my two week quarantine here in Canada before ramping up production on Peacemaker so maybe I'll have to squeeze in a little game time. 😬 Big thanks to @xbox & @microsoft (and no this is not a paid ad – XBox just knows I've been a super fan of their console going back to the beginning.) Also, please don't start with the XBox/PlayStation shit talk below. You can like both or either, who cares? Don't you think I get enough of that rivalry working for both DC & Marvel?

Who is starring in Peacemaker?

It was recently revealed that, alongside John Cena’s Peacemaker, the cast will include Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith, Chris Conrad as Vigilante, and Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, reprising her role from The Suicide Squad.

James Gunn, who took on the project after directing The Suicide Squad, is both writing and directing the show.

He confirmed the cast in an Instagram post, also answering one question on a lot of fans’ minds.

He revealed that Peacemaker will be a part of the DC Extended Universe, which usually centers around the movies.

This will be the first DC series to be like this, seemingly following in the footsteps of Marvel, who have introduced their shows into the MCU.

DC's Peacemaker
DC/Warner Bros
A poster for the upcoming series

What will happen in the show?

As Peacemaker is expected to heavily tie in with The Suicide Squad movie, little is known about what will happen in the show, aside from the fact it will look at Peacemaker’s origin story.

The character is known to do whatever it takes to ensure peace – even kill – so he may face some consequences to his actions throughout the episodes.

In a press release, Gunn said: “Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag. I’m excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series…”

In the lead up to the new series, anticipation is building, especially as The Suicide Squad – Peacemaker’s movie debut – is also on the way. It will be in theaters on August 6, 2021.