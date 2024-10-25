Peaky Blinders creator no longer writing Daisy Ridley’s Star Wars movie

Peaky Blinders showrunner Steven Knight is no longer writing Daisy Ridley’s forthcoming Star Wars movie, with producers now looking for a replacement.

It’s all-change on the Star Wars ‘Jedi Academy’ movie, yet again. The film was first announced at Star Wars Celebration in London in April 2023, with Ms. Marvel helmer Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy directing.

Lost’s Damon Lindelof and The Strain’s Justin Britt-Gibson were initially writing the movie, which is rumored to revolve around Rey’s efforts to rebuild the Jedi Order.

But then Peaky Blinders creator and showrunner Steven Knight assumed screenwriting duties. Knight’s movie credits include Easter Promises and Dirty Pretty Things. He also just previewed the new TV show A Thousand Blows at the London Film Festival, while the Peaky Blinders movie is currently shooting in Birmingham.

The Star Wars announcement was 18 months ago, however, and it now seems that he too has left the project, with Variety reporting Lucasfilm is “actively talking with potential writers to take on the story.”

The outlet added that “the delay likely means production won’t start until well into 2025 at least.”

The film – which is said to be subtitled ‘New Jedi Order‘ – is one of several Star Wars movies currently in development.

Lucasfilm

Jon Favreau’s The Mandalorian and Grogu is up next and slated to hit screens in May 2026, with Pedro Pascal once again playing Mando, and Sigourney Weaver co-starring.

Disney has also scheduled two as-yet-untitled Star Wars movies for December 2026 and December 2027, which could be the James Mangold and Dave Filoni features that were also announced at the 2023 London Celebration.

