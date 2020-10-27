4 video games that deserve a live-action series after Assassin's Creed - Dexerto

With news that a live-action Assassin’s Creed series will be coming to Netflix, fans everywhere are wondering: what is next?

Netflix has generally had success bucking the trend of negative video game adaptations with its The Witcher series and Castlevania, so they have a good track record.

Now, with Assassin’s Creed next up and a Splinter Cell anime in development, the sky’s the limit for the streaming platform.

Here are four video games we want to see get a live-action adaptation in the future.

Red Dead Redemption

Westerns are a genre ripe for premium television – just look at Westworld. With Rockstar’s second-biggest franchise, there are a lot of opportunities given the series’ different time periods.

Plus, the series itself may not have to center itself around Arthur or John Marston, but rather serve as a prequel about Dutch van der Linde.

With a large enough budget, Red Dead could be one of the best franchises to make a jump to Netflix and expand the lore in significant ways.

Dead Space

When it comes to video game horror, Dead Space is one of the greats and could make for a great series.

Read More: Kanye slams Disney Star Wars films on Joe Rogan Experience

Given the success of space-themed horror films such as Life and Alien, it’s proven that the concept works well.

However, the game may work best as a limited series and keep the focus on seven episodes rather than turn it into a multiple-season show.

Max Payne

Noir is always a popular theme and no video game does noir better than Max Payne.

While the series has faltered with film adaptations, the story and style of Max Payne is too impressive to leave it on the sidelines for much longer.

If the series can land the right director and get the right people involved, there is serious potential for it to be a hit. Combine that with the bullet time theatrics and Sin City vibes and you have yourself a winner.

Sim City

Of all the games, you may be wondering why Sim City makes the cut. The answer is simple: the disasters.

Read More: Overwatch champ Super helps Jimmy Fallon create gamer name

The original game is iconic, but doesn’t have much in the way of a story, which could make for some unique perspectives and give writers a fresh start to work up something original.

With the game’s many disasters ranging from monster attacks to nuclear meltdowns, crafting a disaster type show could be the best option.