4 video games that deserve a live-action series after Assassin's Creed - Dexerto

4 video games that deserve a live-action series after Assassin’s Creed

Published: 27/Oct/2020 22:49

by Michael Gwilliam
Red Dead Netflix
Rockstar Games

With news that a live-action Assassin’s Creed series will be coming to Netflix, fans everywhere are wondering: what is next?

Netflix has generally had success bucking the trend of negative video game adaptations with its The Witcher series and Castlevania, so they have a good track record.

Now, with Assassin’s Creed next up and a Splinter Cell anime in development, the sky’s the limit for the streaming platform.

Here are four video games we want to see get a live-action adaptation in the future.

Snow in Red Dead Redemption
Rockstar Games
Red Dead has a lot of potential as a series.

Red Dead Redemption

Westerns are a genre ripe for premium television – just look at Westworld. With Rockstar’s second-biggest franchise, there are a lot of opportunities given the series’ different time periods.

Plus, the series itself may not have to center itself around Arthur or John Marston, but rather serve as a prequel about Dutch van der Linde.

With a large enough budget, Red Dead could be one of the best franchises to make a jump to Netflix and expand the lore in significant ways.

Shooting aliens in Dead Space
Dead Space
Life and Alien have proven space-themed horror works.

Dead Space

When it comes to video game horror, Dead Space is one of the greats and could make for a great series.

Given the success of space-themed horror films such as Life and Alien, it’s proven that the concept works well.

However, the game may work best as a limited series and keep the focus on seven episodes rather than turn it into a multiple-season show.

Max Payne poster
Rockstar Games
Max Payne is in dire need of a reboot.

Max Payne

Noir is always a popular theme and no video game does noir better than Max Payne.

While the series has faltered with film adaptations, the story and style of Max Payne is too impressive to leave it on the sidelines for much longer.

If the series can land the right director and get the right people involved, there is serious potential for it to be a hit. Combine that with the bullet time theatrics and Sin City vibes and you have yourself a winner.

Sim City 4
EA
Sim City would give writers a blank slate.

Sim City

Of all the games, you may be wondering why Sim City makes the cut. The answer is simple: the disasters.

The original game is iconic, but doesn’t have much in the way of a story, which could make for some unique perspectives and give writers a fresh start to work up something original.

With the game’s many disasters ranging from monster attacks to nuclear meltdowns, crafting a disaster type show could be the best option.

CS:GO

How to watch BLAST Premier Fall 2020: stream, teams, schedule, results

Published: 24/Oct/2020 6:55 Updated: 27/Oct/2020 21:41

by Andrew Amos
Blast Premier Fall 2020 header
BLAST

BLAST Premier G FUEL

The world’s best Counter-Strike is taking place in Europe right now. BLAST Premier Fall 2020 is set to kick off on October 26, featuring 12 top teams from around the world duking it out for $150,000 USD.

BLAST have condensed their Premier Fall series from two regions to one. North America has been left on the sidelines as the world’s best teams move over to Europe to compete.

That doesn’t mean the competition is going to be any less fierce though. 12 top squads from across the globe are converging on the region to duke it out over $150,000, as well as points towards the BLAST Premier Global Finals.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 streams

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 will be streamed live on the Blast Twitch and YouTube channels. The action is expected to kick off on October 26 at 8:30am PT / 11:30am ET / 3:30pm GMT. Most days will have the same start time.

For your convenience, we’ve embedded the stream below.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 teams

12 top teams from across Europe and North America are taking part in BLAST Premier Fall 2020. Most notably is obviously the four-time Major winners Astralis, although the competition will be hot on their heels.

North American champions FURIA have flown across the Atlantic to make their presence known in Europe. The new-look Complexity and MIBR rosters will also be taking to the stage for the first time.

IEM New York winners FaZe Clan are in attendance too, as well as numerous other top 10 teams.

Group A Group B Group C
Natus Vincere Vitality Astralis
Ninjas in Pyjamas Complexity MIBR
Evil Geniuses BIG FURIA
OG FaZe Clan G2 Esports

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 brackets

Group A

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group B

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group C

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 schedule & scores

Monday, October 26

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Opening Round Na’Vi 2 – 0 NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Opening Round Evil Geniuses 1 – 2 OG 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, October 27

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Upper Final Na’Vi 0 – 2 OG 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Lower Round 1 NiP 2 – 0 Evil Geniuses 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Wednesday, October 28

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Losers Final Na’Vi vs NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Grand Final OG vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Thursday, October 29

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Opening Round Vitality vs Complexity 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Opening Round BIG vs FaZe 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Friday, October 30

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Saturday, October 31

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Monday, November 2

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Opening Round Astralis vs MIBR 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Opening Round FURIA vs G2 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, November 3

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm

Wednesday, November 4

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm