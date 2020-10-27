Overwatch champ Super helps Jimmy Fallon create "cringe" gamer name - Dexerto

Back-to-back Overwatch League champion Matthew ‘Super’ DeLisi was on the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon and helped the host come up with his own gamer tag.

During the October 26 interview, Fallon asked the San Francisco Shock main tank how he came up with his gamertag with the intention of creating his own.

As Super explained, back when he was a kid, he asked his brother to create an account for him. The name his brother came up with, for whatever reason, was Super7100 and he kept that for awhile.

“At some point I just decided the numbers looked stupid, so I cut off the numbers and then I was just stuck with Super,” he explained. “And I just kept it.”

To this, Fallon inquired about any possible formulas for coming up with a name in a segment that Super would later call “cringe” when he rewatched the interview on Twitch.

Read More: How to get Overwatch Sombra Golden Gun Spray

“How could I come up with my gamer name?” Fallon asked.

“You can find inspiration from literally anything,” DeLisi said, prompting Fallon to pick up his miniature of the Empire State Building.

“I could be Empire,” suggested Fallon. “Or, this is the Statue of Liberty,” he continued, picking up another model. “That’s an old thermometer. Maybe… Old Thermometer. That’s my gamer name.”

Read More: Seagull explains why Overwatch 2 will focus on PvE campaign

“If you’re feeling it, that’s all you,” replied Super who let out an awkward laugh.

“Jimmy ‘Old Thermometer’ Fallon,” he remarked. “And a come from behind win for Old Thermometer!”

Interestingly, this isn’t Super’s first time on Jimmy Fallon as the Shock player first went on the show back in 2019 with his former teammate Jay ‘Sinatraa’ Won.

Whether Super is back for a third time may come down to if the Shock can win a third championship in season four of the Overwatch League having just won consecutive titles.