Uncharted movie - trailer, casting, and everything we know - Dexerto

The Uncharted movie is the latest video game movie in development, and it actually looks like it’ll be faithful to the source material if some recent stills released by Sony are to be believed. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming film.

The Uncharted movie has been in development hell for around 10 years now. After having Mark Wahlberg originally attached to the film to play Nathan Drake himself, the script and director underwent massive changes multiple times. Most thought the film would never be released.

Now, Sony is pushing full-steam ahead with Uncharted, which is set to star Tom Holland as the titular character. Filming is currently underway, but we still don’t have an extensive look at the film. Here’s everything we know about the movie based on the hit video game.

Find someone who looks at you like Nate looks at Nate.@unchartedmovie pic.twitter.com/x189yx783o — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) October 22, 2020

Uncharted casting and plot

As previously mentioned, Tom Holland has been cast as Nathan Drake, while Mark Wahlberg, who was once himself set to play that character, will now portray Sully, Nate’s mentor in the film.

Given the age of both the actors, most people seem to believe that Uncharted will be a prequel set long before the first game, Drake’s Fortune. Aside from this, however, we don’t know anything else about the plot.

On top of Holland and Wahlberg, we also know that Antonio Banderas has also been cast in the movie, although his role has yet to be announced.

Uncharted trailer

As of October 23, 2020, the trailer for Uncharted has not been released. While filming was originally set to be completed by this point, shutdowns at the beginning of the year caused Sony to delay production by a few months until everything was safe again.

Despite no trailer being available, we do have the first look at Holland as Drake and if the image is anything to go by, this film is going to be game-accurate in some regard. Given the fact that the studio has released the look, it might not be too much longer until we see the trailer. Nevertheless, this is all we have.

Uncharted release date

Currently, Uncharted is set to release in theaters on July 16, 2021. That being said, due to the state of the world right now, it’s always worth noting that this has a good chance of changing.

It could end up being delayed, it could end up going straight to digital, or it could simply stay the same. Right now, it’s too early to tell.