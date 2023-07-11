10 best Amazon Prime TV shows

In honor of Amazon Prime Day 2023, here’s the top 10 best shows currently streaming on Prime Video.

There are so many shows currently streaming through multiple different platforms, but the ones found on Prime Video are usually overlooked.

From action-packed adventures to sweet love stories to can’t-look-away horror, there’s a show for everyone’s taste conveniently located in one, easy-to-access place.

Prime Day 2023 has officially kicked off on July 11, so here are the top 10 shows you can find through Prime Video.

The 10 best shows streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Prime Day will run between July 11-12, so why not use these days to check out some of the shows listed below:

10. Them

The plot of the series reads: “Set in 1953, Them follows a black family who, during the Second Great Migration, moves from North Carolina to an all-white neighborhood in Los Angeles. The family’s idyllic home slowly transforms into an epicenter of evil forces, next-door and otherworldly, that threaten to haunt, ravage and destroy them.”

Them is a fantastic show that dives into the themes of race, gender, familial expectations, and supernatural forces. It feels like a show Jordan Peele would’ve created and that’s the highest compliment ever.

9. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

The plot of the series reads: “Set thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, the series is based on author J. R. R. Tolkien’s history of Middle-earth.

“It begins during a time of relative peace and covers all the major events of Middle-earth’s Second Age: the forging of the Rings of Power, the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron, the fall of the island kingdom of Númenor, and the last alliance between Elves and Men.”

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is a great prequel to the film trilogies based on Tolkien’s most famous works. It fleshes out a lot of the lore found in both The Lord of the Rings and the Hobbit movies while also standing on its own two feet as a complete work of art.

8. The Horror of Dolores Roach

The plot of the series reads: “Dolores Roach is released after an unjust 16-year prison sentence, and she returns to a now-gentrified Washington Heights neighborhood. She reunites with an old stoner friend, Luis, who lets her live and work as a masseuse in the basement under his empanada shop. When the promise of her newfound stability is threatened, she must go to extremes to survive.”

The Horror of Dolores Roach may not be based on a true story, but it’s the perfect show for anyone who’s obsessed with the murderous musical Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

7. Sneaky Pete

The plot of the series reads: “Con man Marius gets out of prison only to find himself hunted by the vicious gangster he once robbed. With nowhere else to turn, he takes cover from his past by assuming the identity of his cellmate, Pete and then ‘reunites’ with Pete’s estranged family – who have no reason to suspect he is not their long-lost loved one.”

Sneaky Pete is a nail-biting experience with a ton of twists and turns that will have you second guessing who you should be rooting for at all times.

6. Good Omens

The plot of the series reads: “Set in 2018, the series follows the demon Crowley and the angel Aziraphale, longtime acquaintances who have grown accustomed to each other’s company, and to a pleasant life on Earth as representatives of Heaven and Hell, and who have agreed not to let the conflict between their sides prevent their friendship.

“When told that Armageddon is about to happen – the final battle between heaven and hell – they team up to prevent the coming of the Antichrist and the end of the pleasant existence they enjoy on Earth.”

Good Omens has fantastic performances and makes one start to think if things like Heaven and Hell are really black and white entities.

5. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The plot of the series reads: “In 1958 New York City, Miriam ‘Midge’ Maisel, a young, affluent Jewish-American housewife, embarks on a stand-up comedy career after husband Joel, an untalented amateur comic, abruptly leaves her following his dismal set at The Gaslight Café.

“Drunk and dejected, Midge returns to the Gaslight in her nightgown, and in a bawdy impromptu set, vents her predicament before being arrested for indecency. Midge meets famed comic Lenny Bruce when he is arrested the same night for using profanity in his act. Gaslight manager Susie Myerson, recognizing Midge’s raw talent, coaches her on improv comedy.”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is an interesting look at women in comedy and how far someone will go to achieve their dreams, even if it’s at the detriment of everyone around them.

4. Daisy Jones & the Six

The plot of the series reads: “The show follows a rock band in the 1970s from their rise in the LA music scene to becoming one of the most famous bands in the world and explores the reason behind their split at the height of their success.”

Daisy Jones & the Six is based on the book of the same name written by Taylor Jenkins Reid, who revealed that part of the novel was inspired by her experience growing up and watching Fleetwood Mac performances on TV.

3. Fleabag

The plot of the series reads: “The angry, grief-riddled woman tries to heal while rejecting anyone who tries to help her, but Fleabag continues to keep up her bravado through it all.”

Fleabag was adapted from Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s 2013 Edinburgh Festival Fringe one-woman play of the same name. The idea for the character of Fleabag was inspired by a challenge given by one of Waller-Bridge’s friends, where she was tasked to create a sketch for a 10-minute section in a stand-up storytelling night.

2. Invincible

The plot of the series reads: “Mark Grayson is a seemingly normal teenager, except for the fact that his father, Nolan, is the most powerful superhero on the planet, and that shortly after his seventeenth birthday, Mark begins to develop powers of his own and learns how to wield them with help from his father.”

Invincible is seen as one of the best superhero shows ever made as it gives fans a new look at superhero culture, which leads to one of the best plot twists in TV history.

1. The Boys

The plot of the series reads: “The Boys is set in a universe where superpowered individuals are recognized as heroes by the general public and work for a powerful corporation known as Vought International that markets and monetizes them.

“Outside their heroic personas, most are corrupt and self-serving. The series primarily focuses on two groups: the Seven, Vought’s premier superhero team, and the Boys, vigilantes looking to bring down Vought and its corrupt superheroes.”

Much like Invincible, fans love The Boys because it’s a darker, more realistic portrayal of what life would be like if superheroes were real. It’s also incredibly gory and hilarious, which is not easy to pull off, but they do it with ease.

You can stream all of these TV shows on Amazon Prime Video, which you can sign up for here.

